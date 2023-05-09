How to optimise metadata for book sales

The experience of browsing for books online is very different to that in a bookstore – there are undoubtedly more distractions, but also more options. This means a consumer’s decision to purchase a book or not, is also measured differently.

Joel Naoum, Head of Trade Product, Booktopia, shared some tips on using metadata to boost book sales at the 11th Institute of Professional Editors (IPEd) Conference (8 May). These highlight the role of editors, as well as how metadata can directly impact sales in a competitive online environment.

What is metadata?

Metadata captures everything connected to the book, from title to keywords, but also price, availability and logistics such as shipping. The most relevant aspect for editors is bibliographic information.

This includes author name, contributors, ISBN (International Standard Book Number), locations, editions, target audiences and features of the book.

Naoum said while many may not consider it their role, editors have an advantage when it comes to optimising metadata – they know the book from cover to footnote.

Metadata is what connects the book to prospective readers in an online environment, and it should aim to be descriptive. This includes what the book is about, but also tailored keywords that can attract target readers.

Key tips for optimising metadata for books

Taking responsibility

Optimising metadata involves many stakeholders, but everyone should be aware of their responsibility. Biblio data directly impacts discoverability; i.e. how likely it is that people will be able to see the book through their browsing session.

Addressing editors, Naoum said: ‘Don’t try to pass the buck – own it. It’s really common for people to think that metadata is not their job, but many don’t realise how much sales can be affected when things go wrong.’

He continued: ‘For metadata to work well, you need to have a clear communication strategy within a publishing house… Build relationships across different departments [in the publishing house] so you know who to ask to get the right information.’

Editors should be aware of how metadata is displayed on different retailer sites to ensure they provide the best experience for buyers. Naoum advised to reach out to the online retailer if there is an issue with a book’s metadata or if it needs updating.

Accurate, authoritative, relevant, clear, consistent and concise

Optimising metadata aims to provide a smooth browsing experience for buyers. Being descriptive shouldn’t come at the expense of clarity.

For example, stuffing keywords and phrases such as “NYT sensation” and “TikTok made me buy it!” into the book title may help with discoverability, but people are likely to click away from all the noise.

The aim should be to balance discoverability with conversion, which is when a person browsing becomes a buyer. Price and availability play a role but, from an editor’s standpoint, ‘Rely on invisible metadata, like keywords, to pack in information,’ Naoum said.

Other aspects include accuracy, authority and consistency. ‘Accuracy is generally a core competency of an editor, which is also really important for metadata,’ Naoum continued.

Authority includes using awards and logos to communicate the quality of the book. A shout line (compelling quote) from another established author or newspaper can be effective.

With metadata, the aim should be to gain consistency across all online platforms, while taking into account differences in the display. Naoum said it is helpful to create a metadata stream for each book that could easily be adjusted for different retailers.

Insider tips

Naoum said information in the subtitle can be crucial, which requires editors to think more like copywriters working with a marketing lens.

‘In some cases, the book is going to sell more if you can get to the nub of why the book was published and put that into the subtitle. The subtitle on both Amazon and Booktopia is searchable, so it’s really important to have that information,’ said Naoum.

For example, in non-fiction, an author associated with a successful podcast could be a draw. Keep in mind most people will only read about 20 to 50 words to determine their interest.

‘Don’t be afraid of clichés,’ added Naoum. ‘I think the reason that they work in blurbs is they are a concise way to pack meaning that everyone can understand.’

Another insider tip is to not promote ebooks in the description or metadata of a physical book. ‘If Google sees the word “ebook” in the blurb for a print book, it will ban it from being advertised by the retailer,’ said Naoum.

Google does this to block low-quality ebooks, such as a two-page summary of a physical book, that may pollute search results.

A note on ChatGPT

Naoum also touched upon how ChatGPT could play into optimising metadata for books.

He said: ‘ChatGPT is very good when it comes to the type of copy that works online. It’s good at using clichés and concise writing. If you’re trying to come up with a better title for a book, it can generate 50 different ideas.’

Consider using ChatGPT to complete tasks such as generating keywords and doing preliminary research on your readership.

It’s not AI that has an advantage against editors, but the editors who use AI that will thrive. ‘AI is going to get much better over time and these tools will be used to police bad metadata in the future,’ Naoum added.

The 11th IPEd Editors Conference, ‘Future-proofing the editing profession’ was presented online from 2-9 May. ArtsHub attended virtually via Zoom.