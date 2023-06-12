New toolkit to help artists engage with local government

The National Association for the Visual Arts (NAVA) recently launched Love Your Local, a new toolkit designed to help artists, makers and designers engage with Local Government Authorities (LGAs).

LGAs – also known as councils, municipalities and shires – provide 26% of all government arts and cultural expenditure. In the visual arts, they are even more important, with local government providing 48% of all government funding for public galleries in Australia, while 66% of funding for regional galleries also comes from local government.

So, hopping into bed with local government makes sense. But how do you do it right – and do it effectively?

NAVA Executive Director Penelope Benton says, ‘The aim of this toolkit is to provide a tangible and ongoing resource to support artists and arts workers in building their capacity to advocate for themselves and demonstrate value.’

She continues, ‘LGAs are accountable to their local community. As artists and arts workers, we need to give our councils the tools that they need to demonstrate the projects that they support with community resources have benefits to the local community.’

Benton explains the toolkit came out of conversations with the sector during NAVA’s strategic planning process, at the end of 2020. ‘I was hearing very clearly that for us to be able to implement the type of change we all need for the sector, we need to work together much more collaboratively, and on multiple fronts. The NAVA team really took that on board by adjusting our approach to revising the Code of Practice and bringing our members into NAVA’s advocacy work. A colleague sent me the link to the MAV Live Music Toolkit and I just thought, “we need to do this for the visual arts”.’

Tapping into LGA funding

The toolkit is a two-way pathway of learning, designed for both artists and LGAs as a ‘win-win’ resource.

While the contribution of local governments to total cultural expenditure by governments has recently plateaued or decreased since COVID-19, it is clear that LGAs remain important avenues of public support for the visual arts, craft and design.

‘Not eligible for any of COVID-19 stimulus packages, local governments were hit badly by the pandemic and this had a detrimental impact on the many galleries and arts programs that are, or had been, supported and run by LGAs around the country. The perception of the arts as non-essential had a ripple effect to local government and we were seeing that translate to dramatic cuts to the visual arts,’ Benton tells ArtsHub.

Benton and the NAVA team found through their conversations with the sector for their recent Code of Practice for Visual Arts, Craft and Design revision, that it was not audience support that was the pressure point, but rather leveraging financial support locally.

‘There was a particular comment and subsequent discussion that still resonates for me, and is one of the many reasons we put this resource together. A group of artists in a small regional town is running a gallery in a pretty rundown space. They receive no funding; it is completely volunteer-run and artists pay to have an exhibition there. This pays for rent and utilities, basic tools to install the show, printing the room sheet and catering for the opening. They said, “We are the only place in our region where people can come together to socialise that is not the pub.”

‘The artists expressed frustration that the gallery is always full of people, they have a wait list for exhibitions by local artists and they couldn’t, or didn’t know how, to explain to the council what their value is to try to leverage some support,’ says Benton.

Laurel Nannup, ‘First Contact’, 2016. Perth’s Elizabeth Quay waterfront precinct. Commissioned for the Perth Metropolitan Redevelopment Authority (MRA) and coordinated by FORM and Urban Art Projects (UAP). Photo: Robert Frith, Acorn.

Love Your Local is a practical guide

‘I love that this resource is full of links to an incredibly wide range of wonderful initiatives delivered by LGAs in collaboration with local artists and arts workers,’ Benton tells ArtsHub.

Love Your Local looks at how to achieve creative and professional development goals, and deliver on local council policy drivers. It navigates the flow of grants and studio space, and gives tips on marketing and brokering relationships with businesses. It also advises on what councils need from artists and arts workers in return, so they can deliver value to the communities they represent.

Benton continues, ‘Mimi Crowe, NAVA’s Advocacy Director at the time, surveyed a number of council staff around the country about their engagement with visual arts, craft and design, and this feedback informed the development of the toolkit.

Monique Choy of Nettle Soup worked with the NAVA team to massage that information into a workable framework that lists the mutual benefits to artists and the council in each section throughout the toolkit, Benton explains.

Choy says of the experience, ‘Researching the toolkit was a real eye-opener for me in many ways. I didn’t realise just how much government funding for the arts was provided by local governments – around a quarter. And with state and federal funding often focused on large arts organisations, local government is a hugely important supporter of independent artists and smaller arts organisations.’

She continues, ‘I also didn’t realise just how many different ways local governments work with artists, from grants to professional development, marketing to providing creative spaces. They do it because they know that artists provide huge benefits to local communities, tourism and business. Artists and local governments are a match made in heaven!‘

Finally, designer Kathryn Collins of KC & the Graphics Bandwagon fashioned it into an easy to access PDF working document.

Download your free copy of Love Your Local.

This project has been assisted by Daniel Besen as part of NAVA’s Arts Day on the Hill program, a redirection part of his three-year donation to support conversations with creatives and government.

