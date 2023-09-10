Curating conferences around care

Regional Arts Australia (RAA) held its conference last week in Canberra. Rather than starting with a theme, or a suite of ideas building out a program, RAA chose to begin with the foundation of care. It was yet another example of bold and brave leadership led by the regions, and offered lessons that the entire sector can take on board.

The occasion was the biannual Artlands gathering, this year coinciding with the organisation’s 80th anniversary. It offered a good moment for change, and to recalibrate for the next 80 years, says Executive Director Ros Abercrombie, whose background is directing arts festivals in the UK.

This gathering of peers turned how we do conferences inside out. As the event kicked off, Abercrombie told ArtsHub: ‘It is not a conference; it is not a summit – it is about everyone side by side, and doing that in mind with cross cultural protocols.’

How the RAA approached this was first by appointing a Knowledge Circle and then purposefully selecting 80 participants. ‘I think a lot comes from that first step. With a traditional conference model you register to attend, you get yourself there, accommodate yourself and it requires you to have funding for that. Whereas the idea with this was to actually balance that equity of access and say, “No, we’re not going to have registration. We’re going to call for EOIs (Expressions of Interest), and see who wants to participate and be part of this process”,’ explained Abercrombie. ‘And, at that point, we would see where they all came from and what they’re going to bring new as individuals.’

RAA received over 200 applications and an additional 260 people sent ideas for what should be discussed. These became the roundtable themes. ‘We consider it a co-designed process,’ added Abercrombie.

RAA flew everyone to Canberra for the event, accommodated and fed them. ‘So there’s an equity of access at the beginning, and that has done two things – it’s meant that the people in the room are a very different group of people to what you would normally see. We have an incredibly diverse group of delegates from 18 to 80, and it’s incredibly intercultural and cross art form – 70% of people in the room I don’t know.

‘The other part is that the whole design has been generative, and step-by-step. We didn’t start with a plan,’ said Abercrombie. ‘By doing that, the facilitators and our Knowledge Circle have come into the equation, and are part of those long programming conversations. One of the things that I was really clear about coming to this was that I didn’t want it to be mob and non-mob. I wanted everyone feeling safe to have a conversation about how we go into the future together.’

Abercrombie admitted that the path over the past year has been challenging to take on this new model. ‘Success is what we make it, and not coming with any pre-proposed ideas, objectives or outcomes – success for us is that every voice in this room is heard, and we listen to it.’

Embedded scribe Gavin Blake documenting Artlands 2023, presented by Regional Arts Australia. Photo: Tim Ngo.

Well-being is central to new conference planning

Arriving and registering on day one of Artlands 2023, delegates were given a small business-sized card saying ‘I’m sorry your brain is about to explode’ and offering a simple meditation to quell the white noise in your head. There were also offered a unity pin designed by First Nations artist Allan Sumner (Ngarrindjeri, Kaurna, Yankunytjatjeri) baring Golden Wattle as a symbol of deep spiritual connection, resilience and sustainability. This set the tone of care and a generosity to listen from the outset.

As delegates were welcomed to the room – and the mandatory business of the day was delivered (aka where the toilets were and morning teatime) – they were also informed of the locations of a quiet space and a First Nations safe space, and that there were healers and mental health support workers in the room.

‘We have put a lot of care into making this a safe space,’ Abercrombie told ArtsHub. ‘There’s a neurodiverse quiet space where we’ve got weighted blankets and stuff. We’ve got an Indigenous space around the corner in the garden. And we’ve got a couple of spaces elsewhere if we need to move people off-site and triage in another way.’

The RAA co-facilitator for the event, Kath Melbourne added: ‘Keep an eye on your well-being and reach out to those you see struggling… This is a future we are co-curating,’ reminding delegates that ‘questions are good’.

Felicity Chapman, one of the delegates, said: ‘If any of you feel overwhelmed during the proceedings, find me – I am a mental healthcare practitioner.’ Chapman also designed a collective weaving project for the event, making the point that the transfer of knowledge and systems is tactile.

As well as Auslan interpreters (which is pretty standard), there was also great care given in sharing how the three-day event would be documented. Rather than a blanket recording of the sessions, a visual scribe would create a mind-map of the conversations, an illustrator documented the room not unlike a court recorder, and two writers had been invited to create texts capturing the events. Sketchbooks were also supplied to all delegates.

Abercrombie said this new care-based model ‘definitely came out of COVID, but in terms of embracing a co-design model, it’s been a real learning’.

‘The biggest thing is that … a systems change model also needs an internal change, from an organisational approach to what you’re putting on. So the design of the event has to be reflective of working together to rebalance who’s in the room.

‘What I hadn’t clocked – and what I have learned – and our Knowledge Circle told me very nicely, but very firmly, was that I was asking for everyone to come to the space and be shiny about the future. And that’s OK, but there’s a path that has to be travelled there around care, particularly for First Nations people and a nervousness around topics is met with respect,’ continued Abercrombie.

‘So the systems change had to come from within – it’s had to come from my checking of my understanding of process and systems. And then deeply listening to our Knowledge Circle and saying, “OK, I understand that we need to do things differently.” It’s almost invisible, but very deep within the event’s design is that centre of care,’ said Abercrombie.

Read: How to plan arts conferences

She added that there had been no “guidebook” for this new conference model, and creating it was difficult. ‘We don’t know if we’re going to get there, but that doesn’t matter. We’ve got our framework of five acts (the themes across the three days), but we’re also going to check in as we’re going along and ask, “Are we OK? Do we need to pivot? Are we reading the room right? Is everyone participating?” And we’ve got some incredible team members who are reading the room for us as we go along.’

She concluded: ‘This is going to be groundbreaking. I think it’s really important to shake and shift the model. I mean, you can’t talk about a future and approaching systems change without actually trying to do it. Or at least give it a red-hot go.’

Artlands 2023 was held 6-8 September in Canberra.