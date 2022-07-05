Picking the right site for street art

This week a Melbourne street artist faces police charges for property damage without permission for his tribute to the late cricket star Shane Warne – a work he spent 30 hours on.

This goes to show the importance of picking the appropriate site for your street art project and having a few tips in mind might help mitigate these potential conflicts.

Get permission

Apart from property damage, street artists can also be charged with trespassing if they enter a property site without permission. This might result in a fine, community service hours or even a prison sentence.

It’s unlikely that the usual defences to trespass such as implied licence, consent, necessity, self-defence or legal authority will apply to a street artist. Street artists should carefully consider whether or not they may be trespassing on another person’s property when choosing a site for their artwork. Arts Law Centre, Street Art Information Sheet

In addition, just because a property is empty doesn’t mean it’s free to use. It’d be wise for street artists to try and get written permission before putting paint on the walls or even entering a site in order to avoid a hefty fine and legal fees. Make sure that permission is from the property owner, not just the occupants (eg lease tenant).

In most instances, police can charge street artists if they have not obtained permission from the property owner, even if it is unoccupied. The property owner may also choose to remove or paint over your work without any warning.

City of Townsville has a handy checklist on gaining permission for street art that can also apply to artists in other states. Find it here.

Sometimes being a street artist means remaining anonymous or accepting that your work is ephemeral, but if you want to have a more public profile, getting permission to create your work is an essential step to avoid dire consequences.

Check state and local guidelines

Some states have specific guidelines that differentiate street art with graffiti or tagging. Often the latter is subject to removal and can face significant fines/sentences.

One example is City of Melbourne’s Graffiti Management Policy, which specifies: ‘Legal street art requires the permission of the property owner, and is to comply with City of Melbourne planning regulations, and heritage overlays. Artists are required to gain written approval from the property owner, and contact City of Melbourne for advice, including images of the proposed design and location.’

Policies around street art and graffiti can be found on council websites and the Art Law Centre has compiled a table outlining the legalities of creating street art in different states and territories.

Read: Luke Cornish on censorship, commercialism and street art

Apply to be part of street art initiatives

Unauthorised street art allows for more artistic freedom, but artists need to weigh this against the consequences of legal action.

In other cases, creating unauthorised street art may bar you from opportunities such as taking part in the Australian Street Art Awards, which only accepts ‘sanctioned (legal)’ works of street art.

Increasingly there are initiatives that can help street artist realise ambitious projects without the risks.

Some councils have launched initiatives to provide a middle ground for artists and property owners and facilitate with the engaging of work as well as help with liaison for permission.

An example is Inner West Council NSW’s Perfect Match program, which invites applications from both artists and property owners who are happy to host street art. The Council will ‘play cupid’ to match suitable applications and also pay artists a fee to create the work.

City of Hobart also has the Urban Art Walls project, offering a portal for street artists and those wanting to commission a work. Also in Hobart is the Vibrance Festival of street art with regular opportunities and also a Battle Jam where artists can create works live for public voting.

In addition, both Darwin and Brisbane have their own street art festivals.

Can street artists have copyright?

The public nature of street art sometimes makes copyright ambiguous, but in fact, as outlined in a blog post by Legal Vision, street artists receive the same level of copyright protection as artists in other mediums such as painting and sculpture, provided that the work is:

a result of skill and effort;

original; and

in a material form that is recorded, e.g. a mural, graffiti, stencils or sketches.

Copyright still applies even if the artist creates the work anonymously or under a pseudonym, but they will need their legal name to file a copyright infringement.

Property owners cannot claim copyright over the work unless there is an agreement with the artist.

Having copyright prevents others from reproducing, publishing or communicating the work without the artist’s consent. This might include photographing the work (especially for commercial purposes), use it for film shoots, put it in a catalogue or feature the work on a website.

If you are happy for people to photograph the work for non-commercial use, for example posting it onto social media, Arts Law Centre’s advice is to paint a copyright symbol © and ‘CC BY-NC‘ (Creative Commons Attribution Non-Commercial licence) somewhere on the work.

For more information visit the Copyright Agency website.