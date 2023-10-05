How to apply for sick pay as a creative

In 2022, the Victorian Government announced a two-year pilot scheme that guarantees five days of paid carer’s or sick leave to casual and self-employed Victorians. The catch? It didn’t include artists.

That all changed in August this year, however, following an announcement that the scheme has now expanded to include artists and creative workers, and will also be extended until March 2025.

The Australia-first initiative gives eligible workers access to up to 38 hours a year of sick and carer’s pay at the national minimum wage of $23.23 per hour.

You can sign up if you:

have the right to work in Australia

are aged 15 or older

work in Victoria

work an average of 7.6 hours or more each week in at least one eligible job, and

do not have access to paid leave entitlements at any job.

The Sick Pay Guarantee now includes more than 100 jobs in the arts and creative industries. The broad definition of arts workers includes ‘communicating ideas, impressions and facts in a range of media to achieve particular effects and interpreting compositions such as musical scores and scripts for performance’. This encompasses actors, authors, dancers, singers, editors, circus artists/trainers, comedians, DJs, photographers, technicians, playwrights, stunt performers, directors, graphic artists and more.

How to sign up for the Victorian Sick Pay Guarantee

If you are eligible you should look to complete the Victorian Sick Pay Guarantee application as soon as possible, rather than wait until you are unwell. But you can start claiming sick and carer’s pay as soon as your application is approved.

As an applicant, once you have checked your eligibility, you will need to create a Service Victoria account.

It will then ask for proof of identity, proof of work and bank details. You will need an Australian Business Number (ABN) to complete the application.

If you’re casually employed, you will need at least one of the following:

a payslip from your employer from the last month

a signed letter of offer from your employer

your current employment contract (less than 12 months old)

a letter or email from your employer, or

if you don’t have any of these, you can upload a Statutory Declaration.

Plus, you will need the ABN of your employer.

If you’re self-employed (this can include freelancers and sole traders), you will need at least one of the following:

a Business Activity Statement (BAS) from the last six months

your latest PAYG summary

an ASIC (Australian Securities and Investments Commission) or ABR (Australian Business Register) registration confirmation

an invoice you’ve issued that shows your ABN and business name from the last six months, or

if you don’t have any of these, you can upload a Statutory Declaration.

A Statutory Declaration is a written statement that you (the declarant) sign and declare to be true and correct in the presence of an authorised witness. An authorised witness can be a police officer, bank manager, dentist or medical practitioner. It will need to state your employment status, employer (or if you are self-employed), your role and recent hours worked.

A contract worker may also be eligible for the Victorian Sick Pay Guarantee, and proof of work includes a roster, an offer of work or a statutory declaration that includes your average hours worked.

For those who work in more than one eligible role, the application will ask for information on your main job.

How to make a claim

Claims can be made online as soon as your Victorian Sick Pay Guarantee application is approved via logging in to the Service Victoria website or the app. The maximum hours applicants can claim for sick or carer’s pay in a period of one year is 38 hours. This balance resets each year on the date of your sign-up.

The minimum hours per day each claim needs to contain is three, and the maximum is 12. To claim 15 hours or more over consecutive days, you will need to provide a medical certificate, absence from work certificate, carer’s certificate or statutory declaration. To claim 30.4 hours or more you must also provide a roster or offer to work.

You have 60 days after you were absent from work to make a claim for sick or carer’s pay, but you cannot claim for anything earlier than your sign-up date.

Read: The other work

Many contractors may also work for more than one principal contractor. If you’re rostered to work for two different principal contractors on the same day and you get sick, you can claim for the number of hours you were supposed to work for the whole day, regardless of whether your second job is eligible or not. But if you earned any income during those hours (e.g. a side hustle), you cannot claim for the Sick Pay Guarantee.

The current processing time for claims is five to 10 business days, during which Service Victoria may request additional information. An email will notify you of the outcome of your claim and fees will be transferred directly into your nominated bank account if successful.

For any further questions or assistance on the application call the Victorian Sick Pay Guarantee hotline on 1800 979 641.

For interpreting services call 13 14 50 and ask for the Victorian Sick Pay Guarantee hotline. Information is also available online in over 15 languages.