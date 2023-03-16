The future of disaster preparedness

The CEO of International Conservation Services (ICS) and president of the International Institute for Conservation of Historic and Artistic Works, Julian Bickersteth, spoke at the recent Regional Public Galleries Conference in Bega – a location not far from the recent epic Currowan fire on the far south coast of NSW, described as a ‘500,000-hectare inferno’.

His address to colleagues came only a week after ICS delivered 70 artworks to HOTA, Home of the Arts on the Gold Coast, a year after they had been submerged in waters and mud at the Lismore Regional Gallery (LRG). Over that same year, ICS had also completed conservation work on smoke-impacted paintings from Bundanon, which was surrounded by the Shoalhaven fires (NSW), which destroyed 312 homes.

What these situations tell us is that, while most galleries, museums and heritage sites have disaster plans in place, the levels need to be escalated as the climate crisis intensifies in both frequency and severity.

Bickersteth says that the Lismore floods resulted in ‘the most expensive insurance claim in Australia’s climate-related defence, currently at $4.9 billion’.

‘It was also interestingly, the largest single climate-related event, in terms of that claim, in the world in last year.’

Bickersteth says conservators arrived on the scene at the Lismore Regional Gallery (LRG) three days after the event, and worked closely with Gallery staff to salvage and move the Collection into storage, initially in Brisbane and then to Sydney. There they created a temporary conservation lab, with Create NSW providing a space in the Registrar-General’s building where Lismore’s Collection could be worked on.

There were 1400 artworks, of which about 40% have been saved, says Bickersteth.

Six learnings in the conservation journey

1. Rewriting the plan for extremes

Bickersteth says that LRG was well prepared for flooding, and had various response times planned out and actions staged, based on previous flood levels.

‘Yet despite all this, the flood not only superseded previous record levels, but [was at an] astonishing level of over 2.5 metres above the previous record. So that’s the first lesson: we are in a new era of climate-related events, which are much more extreme,’ says Bickersteth, emphasising that previously standard patterns are no longer relevant.

‘The plan needs, not just a rewrite, but a complete rethink in terms of the susceptibility to the events that have been identified in that disaster plan, superseded by a factor of so much more than has ever been envisaged,’ he says.

2. Understanding trauma

‘Second, the mental trauma of a disaster is something that has to be taken into account,’ says Bickersteth, adding that, in extreme cases such as these, staff are dealing with their own loss on top of the organisational loss.

‘The ability to make swift and good decisions is always compromised when we are in a state of trauma,’ he says. ‘It comes down to a psychologist’s support at a very early stage, in terms of how best to support people that have been through trauma, from literally hugging them to not overburdening them with complex questions – this really needs to be taken into account.’

3. Anticipation versus planning

Bickersteth says the third thing to consider is ‘anticipation leads’.

‘In the case of Lismore, the floods occurred on Sunday and Monday. ICA were on-site by the following Friday, and there was no access to gather artworks until Wednesday. If we had waited until Friday before we started planning, the mould – which is the biggest danger in tropical and subtropical climates – would have taken off, resulting in a more substantial part of the Collection being lost.’

From the moment the ICA knew of the flood its team members were working with the Gallery to plan what resources would be needed, what trucks would be required to extract the Collections, and where they would go. ‘It is really important to have that in place from the get-go, and not from the moment we were on-site,’ Bickersteth explains.

As he says, in a disaster situation there are few, if no, resources on-site, and stores like Bunnings are either flooded themselves or quickly sell out of stock. ‘Even getting to the site was complicated with road closures, all of which needed to be anticipated,’ explains Bickersteth. ‘That leads me to my fourth learning, which is having sufficient materials and resources to allow the salvage process to be handled.’

4. Materials and resources

Bickersteth has been giving disaster plan workshops for 30 years. He says planning material resources is a really important part of the design, and will greatly impact any disaster response.

In the case of LRG, the ICS contacted the CEO of Bunnings and organised to pick up supplies on the journey from Sydney to the disaster site. With this quick planning, International Art Services (IAS) – that would provide the trucks to ferry the Collection to safety – were able to have those supplies readied for collection outside of regular ordering processes. ‘That was an absolutely critical part to ensuring the salvage and evacuation of the Collection went smoothly,’ says Bickersteth.

‘The point is that you need a lot more materials than a disaster box is going to provide.’ While it is often impractical for individual institutions to have stocks in store, he says other countries have managed this by decentralising their collections elsewhere, in safer zones. Bickersteth cited an example in Cologne in Germany that was impacted by a devastating fire. ‘They created a container full of materials – which actually has a small conservation lab in the back of it too – that can be very quickly moved all around the region,’ he says.

Bickersteth adds that conversations have started in NSW around the viability of this as an option.

‘How to respond to a disaster does rely on technical knowledge. The simple way of doing that is having some local expertise, which could be done relatively easily, even if it’s regionally based… So what we’re looking at is seeing how we can build local resilience through training to help ensure that there is maximum support locally, particularly if you’re getting road closures and all the trauma that comes with the infrastructure of a major disaster,’ he says.

‘I’ve been working with the Australian Museum, and we are an absolute leader in this field, in the development of these training modules, and we are expecting to roll them out in the form of videos and then a workshop.’

5. Not a one-off

Bickersteth says that the experience of Lismore has taught us all that this is going to happen again. ‘Indeed, it happened again in Lismore within a few weeks,’ he points out. ‘And we only need to look across the Tasman at Auckland where they’ve had the biggest rain in about 60 years and then, within two weeks, cyclones, which caused far more damage. And then Wellington had an earthquake!’

The simple message is: don’t put off disaster planning, thinking you won’t be affected.

6. Communication plan

‘Having a central point of communication with a central person in charge is critical, so that decisions can be made. But, of course, mobile phones need charging, so have a back-up plan,’ says Bickersteth.

This is advice Rachel Kent, CEO at Bundanon, understands only too well. ‘We actually don’t have phone and Wi-Fi coverage across a 1002-hectare site. I mean, you’re in the middle of the bush. So we’ve had to look at that question really closely. We have a crisis management team; we use WhatsApp, for example, because using your phone line is infinitely less reliable. And then if your Wi-Fi goes down, you switch to your two-way radio. You have to have all of these systems ready.’

Kent continues: ‘Your crisis management team, which is who you need for your fast response, and that includes everyone from the Premier to the CEO, your executive team through to your local services, your emergency services and things like your Rural Fire Service. We have a WhatsApp group actually called CMT – Crisis Management Team. And we have different levels of escalation for any kind of crisis, in terms of natural disaster or other cyber-related crises, for example. And once you activate your CMT, you’re communicating pretty quickly.’

Global observations by a conservator

Bickersteth makes the point that, while Australia has had a calendar of extreme events, wearing his hat as the President of the International Institute for Conservation of Historic and Artistic Works, he has been able to observe what is happening around the world, in what is now being called “the weirding of the weather”. He refers to the climate crisis in the Pacific and how meteorologists are saying that ‘they are now no longer able to read the weather’ and the difficulty that causes in giving appropriate warnings.

‘So we have to, in a sense, no longer deal with a disaster in our standard response, but in a much more mitigated way for long-term results, and how we recover and save intangible cultural heritage for long-term impact like in the Pacific.

‘The other slower, more insidious disasters, are the movements of pests because of the movement of climate. A good example of that is silverfish, which we all know love to chew paper. [This means these small, wingless insects] can cause great damage to libraries and indeed to works on paper. Silverfish are even being reported in Scotland in a first.

‘They’ve now discovered significant damage to Collections there from silverfish, which reflects the fact that we have to be constantly on the lookout for the impact of slower evolving disasters from this point of view,’ says Bickersteth.

Clearly, the message is that this is not going away, and there is a real need to get these processes in place.

