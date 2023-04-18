News

 > Writing and Publishing > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Book review: Higher Education, Kira McPherson

A quiet coming-of-age campus novel set in Perth.
18 Apr 2023
Ellie Fisher

Writing and Publishing

‘Higher Education is a love letter to late-2000s Perth.’ Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

Kira McPherson’s debut novel, Higher Education, is an ode to many things. It examines queer longing, complicated friendships, and the pleasure and pain of growth in your early 20s.

Sam, the protagonist, is a law student. Higher Education follows her as she navigates the five years of her degree. She is tall, funny and hopelessly reliant on shaping her sense of self through relationships – with people, institutions, ideas – which often do not fit her.

Sam mistakes ‘any feeling for deep emotion, an outpouring looking for somewhere to land’. Her internal landscape is populated with an abiding sense of dislocation. ‘Having a mind,’ observes Sam, ‘is like living inside a large house. [I] can pull back the curtains on any number of windows.’ Windows, behind which concerns about her family, the background stress of her studies and the intricacy of complicated crushes form an ongoing malaise.

Anselm is an English lecturer; Sam takes his class. At the end of the semester, Anselm hosts a party. Sam attends and meets Julia, his wife. A corporate lawyer, Julia is everything Sam is not: suave, comfortable and graceful.

Soon, Sam and Julia enter into a mentoring relationship. Yet this, like Sam’s experience of higher education, retains a sense of precariousness. ‘It’s weird how everyone tells you to wait for university,’ observes Sunny, one of Sam’s friends. ‘Like something is going to happen when you get there.’ In both her experiences on campus, and her mentorship with Julia, there is the tension of expectation. Sam is constantly on the edge of momentum.

Queer longing within the novel follows a circuitous path. Trish, Sam’s housemate, makes out with her – but the tautness between them hangs without clarity. Mink – a fellow student – plays a game of desire with Sam, composed of equal parts charm and manipulation. Sam’s desire for Julia plays out under the ‘imagined heat’ of Julia’s stare, but it takes the breadth of the novel for the queer longing between them to fully reveal itself.

Higher Education is a love letter to late-2000s Perth, with the action of the novel taking place amid the ‘prickly and dry’ heat of the city. McPherson does not explicitly name her hometown as the setting for Higher Education; rather, she subtly interweaves clues for the reader to interpret. Characters walk along Hay Street, which is ‘empty except for sleeping bags laid out under the awnings’. The river, which runs through the city, ‘gives no coolness […] in the afternoon’. The University of Western Australia is instantly recognisable – with its moated library and sandstone buildings – but never named.

The plot of Higher Education unwinds slowly; McPherson has written a novel that requires the reader to contemplate and reflect. The text is both simple and intricate. Strangely, Higher Education withholds itself; it stands aloof, much like Sam. Only with careful coaxing does the novel open itself to you – and this, in part, is one of the pleasures of McPherson’s work.

Read: Comedy review: Reuben Kaye, Live and Intimidating; Liz Kingsman, One Woman Show MICF

Higher Education is a beautifully written debut. In deceptively clear-cut prose, McPherson deftly unravels what it means to be young, dazed and seeking the outline of a maturing self.

Higher Education, Kira McPherson
Publisher: Ultimo Press
ISBN: 9781761151378
Pages: 336pp
Publication Date: 1 February 2023
RRP: $34.99

Ellie Fisher

Ellie Fisher is a poet and writer. Her creative work has appeared in Westerly Magazine, Gems zine, and Pulch Mag, amongst others. Ellie is studying Honours in English at The University of Western Australia, researching a creative writing dissertation on gender, bodies, and prose poetics. She lives in Kinjarling, on unceded Menang land. You can find her on Instagram at @eloquent.eccentric, or Twitter at @bodilyofferings.

Related News

All Arts Career Advice Education & Student News Features Non-Fiction Performing Arts Q&A Reviews Visual Arts Writing and Publishing
More
News

Opportunities and awards

ArtsPay opens pilot grant round for artists and small orgs, plus winners for outstanding service in music and finalists of…

Celina Lei
Reviews

Book Review: Hard to Bear, Isabelle Oderberg

This thoughtful examination of pregnancy loss combines anecdotal wisdom, scientific evidence and investigative journalism.

Nanci Nott
Features

Teacher-writers: the hyphenated existence

Writers who also teach (and vice versa). How do they manage to juggle both professions?

Thuy On
Features

When passion causes more harm than good

How rethinking passion can help arts workers address structural issues and reshape the nature of arts work for the better.

Grace Macpherson
Q&A

Exit interview: Pippa Dickson, Asialink Arts

ArtsHub sits down with Asialink Arts Director, Pippa Dickson, for a Q&A on what it is like to head up…

Gina Fairley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login