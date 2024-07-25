Vale Terry Ingram

Hugely influential, while paradoxically being personally little known, the death of Terry Ingram (1942–2024), arts journalist and author should not pass without acknowledging his profound impact on our knowledge of, and the subsequent growth of, the Australian art market.

Terry, for over 43 years, was not only the longest-serving journalist at the Australian Financial Review, but he also wrote the Saleroom column, making him one of the most highly read and influential commentators on Australian art. Nobody, and I mean nobody, had written about Australian art, so persistently, in a national publication from the late 1960s till his full-time retirement in 2012. Having followed in Terry’s footsteps as an art market analyst for The Australian newspaper weekly for a decade, I can uniquely say that it is not that hard to score a byline in a major newspaper either now or back in the day. Easy, once, twice or every day for six months or so. However, it takes real discipline and determination to write a full page or even a column every week for decades. That, ladies and gentlemen, is one gritty achievement.

Before the mass global accessibility of the internet, the “get your fingers ink-stained” edition of the Australian Financial Review was and remains the preeminent Australian business newspaper of record. Every Thursday, the Saleroom column informed and terrified generations of business-literate readers, bringing them into the Australian art market. This market, we must remember, has neither the vastness of our resources nor our agricultural industry, and none of its relative value to our economy. Terry brought Australian art and its market, a disproportionately small market, to the attention of some highly influential people. The Australian art world owes Terry a great debt of gratitude, for this amplification.

In his day, Terry turned over some very mossy art market rocks and allowed the sunshine of transparency to disinfect. Terry relished the murk. With Terry, the colourful racing identities that inhabit and continue to dwell within the unregulated art market met a fearless, quiet, tenacious detective, Columbo-style probing. Fresh off his motorbike, in full Marlon Brando-style black leathers, vest and cap, Terry regularly door-stopped art dealers and shadowy, big cash-spending collectors. No one was quite sure whether Terry had just been or was going to The Albury, but having been questioned, no one was left in a quandary as to Terry’s “get to the bottom of a matter”, intentions. A core to Terry’s question asking technique was the strategic use of silence. He asked questions and then did not speak after the first answer had been given. Many if not all, when being questioned, fill this interviewer silence with even more words, more information, more mistakes. Terry listened and remembered. Terry could have been a police detective.

Terry was observational rather than inquisitive in his writings. Dodgy art world practices, art frauds and forgeries, drunk art dealers bidding in public were Terry’s stock in trade. He was less able in charting art market trends or understanding cultural shifts. The “why” was not his speciality. His after-art auction analysis comprised largely of lengthy laundry lists of who purchased what for how much. That was OK. That was great. Because in a world prior to mass telephone and internet bidding, when buyers largely had to turn up to physically to bid in the room, the piecing together of who was buying what, often for whom, made for fascinating conjecture and helped maintain all-important records of an artwork’s moving back into the world, provenance.

‘Blue Poles’ installation view. Image: Supplied.

Over decades, Terry burnt many bridges. He used a flamethrower. He was not an auctioneer’s or art dealer’s outsourced public relations department. He did not regurgitate press releases or knowingly spruik their demanded art sales narrative. The story came first, and privacy could be a roadkill. In the end, this closing down of sources caused Terry to rely far too much on far too few people for information. This imbalance of cross-referenced sources meant that Terry was, in the last stanza of his career, often factually wrong. On balance, across the decades he was more right than wrong, but the arrows of wrong inflicted by Terry in his writing wounded the innocent. Terry was like all good journalists polarising. However, his critics did have a point.

With over 7000 articles published in the Australian Financial Review, Terry broke “the what and how” on many stories. Everything from the 1973 National Gallery of Australia purchase Jackson Pollock’s $1.3 million Blue Poles painting to highlighting auction houses buying back their own paintings at public auctions and claiming record prices. It happens more than you would believe. He was an Englishman from the West Midlands, if my memory serves me correctly. I knew that over the decades he returned to England to see his mother, once a year. Other than that, I have no idea as to his life outside work. However, I know he had a significant impact on the cultural life of this nation and for that, on behalf of us all, I give thanks.