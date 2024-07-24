Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

31st Scarlet Stiletto Awards

The 31st Scarlet Stiletto Awards for Australian women’s best short crime and mystery stories is offering a record $13,400 in prize money. The prompt this year is a photo of a scarlet stiletto, lying mysteriously abandoned in Melbourne’s streets outside a Chinese restaurant, next to an empty bottle of wine, and authors are encouraged to take it from there. The competition is open to all women, whether cisgender, transgender or intersex, who are citizens/residents of Australia.

Entries close 31 August; learn more and enter.

tidal.24 (Tas)

The Devonport Regional Gallery is now calling for entries to the biennial prize tidal.24: City of

Devonport Tasmanian Art Award. The award is open to Tasmanian artist/s, who reside interstate but have a strong connection with Tasmania. Artists who consider entering can be at any stage of their careers and the award is open to all forms of media in both two- and three-dimensional formats. The prize is valued at $20,000.

Entries close 22 September; learn more and enter.

Peter Porter Poetry Prize

Celebrating 21 years of world poetry, Australian Book Review is welcoming entries to the Peter Porter Poetry Prize worth a total of $10,000 and open to all living poets writing in English. Entries must be an original and unpublished single-authored poem of not more than 60 lines.

Entries close 7 October; learn more and enter.

Redland Art Awards 2024

Entries for the Redland Art Awards 2024 are now open, with each entrant able to submit up to three painted 2D works. Coordinated by Redland Art Gallery (RAG), the Redland Art Awards 2024 features five prizes, including an acquisitive first prize of $20,000, second prize of $6000, third prize of $3000, the Meredith Foxton people’s choice award of $1000 and a RAMP Members’ Choice award of $500. The lead judge for 2024 will be Steven Alderton, Director and CEO of the National Art School, Sydney and former Director of the Redland Art Gallery.

Entries close 8 October; learn more and enter.

Commissions

Wall Space 2D mural commissions (Tas)

Arts Tasmania is inviting applications from Tasmanian artists to create 2D wall-based artworks in paint or vinyl at nine schools around the state. This commission is for artists who have not created work through the Tasmanian Government Art Site Scheme before and, if selected, Arts Tasmania will support the artists to develop and realise a concept. Prior experience with public art commissions is not required. The next online information session, ‘How to Create Wall Murals’, will be held on 1 August at 6pm.

Applications close 2 September; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding

Creative Futures Fund

An initiative of the National Cultural Policy, Revive, the Creative Futures Fund will support works of scale that create and share Australian stories, and new ways for people to engage with them. The Fund seeks ideas that are innovative and unexpected, with significant investment available, and scalable depending on the ambition and context. It’s a new funding model with the aim of investing in artistic works that build partnerships, drive engagement and attract other sources of revenue and investment.

EOIs close 6 August; learn more and apply.

Liu Shiming Artist Grants (International)

Grants of US$5000 (AU$7529) are offered by Liu Shiming Art Foundation for early-career visual artists worldwide. The initiative is designed to support the creation or completion of new projects by artists during the first decade of their careers. The Liu Shiming Art Foundation is a non-profit orgnisation based in the US with a commercial gallery located in mid-town Manhattan, New York, that seeks to preserve the works of Chinese artist Liu Shiming and support art students and emerging artists by encouraging the creation of art and multicultural study.

Applications close 31 August; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

Theatre Works 2025/26 Call-out (Vic)

Theatre Works is seeking applications for its Creative Futures Fund Partnership Opportunity, Development Partnerships, Production Partnership for Large Scale Works and General programming call-out.

Applications deadlines vary; learn more and apply.

Knox Factor (Vic)

Knox Factor is a talent competition for young singers of all skill levels and vocal styles, who either live, work, play or study in Knox, Victoria. Applicants can apply in the following age categories: five to 11 years, 12 to 15 years, 16 to 20 years and 21-plus years. They will be in the running for professional mentor support and training, prizes, public performance opportunities and exposure to industry.

Applications close 2 August; learn more and apply.

STATE OF PLAY (WA)

State Theatre Centre is looking for adventurous, unique and/or site-specific works that activate and transform its spaces for the 2025 FRINGE WORLD Festival hub, STATE OF PLAY. The initiative is looking to program works appealing to all audiences and across all genres, with productions to take over six main spaces inside the State Theatre Centre.

Applications close 28 August; learn more and apply.

Hey Mate Advisory Board and Committee

Working to foster wellbeing in the creative industries across Australia, Aotearoa New Zealand and beyond, Hey Mate is seeking EOI from individuals to join its Advisory Board and sub Committees. The call-out seeks those with expertise in the creative industries or businesses. Contributions will be pivotal in guiding Hey Mate’s mission to support vibrant communities through support, programs, events and more.

EOIs now open; learn more and apply.

Professional development

Cultivate Mentorship

Writing NSW is welcoming applications for the 2024 Cultivate Mentorship program for emerging writers from diverse backgrounds, this year with African Australian author Eugen Bacon returning as the mentor who will work on a short piece of fiction or non-fiction with the successful participants. Up to five emerging writers from First Nations or culturally diverse backgrounds will be selected, with the mentorship running between September and December 2024.

Applications close 18 August; learn more and apply.

2025 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging)

The 2025 Fellowship program will provide six shortlisted artists with the opportunity to develop works for an exhibition presented at Artspace, Sydney in July 2025. On the opening night, one finalist will receive a $30,000 fellowship from the NSW Government to pursue a self-directed program of professional development, which can include travel, mentorships, internships, courses, research and the creation of new work.

Applications close 26 August; learn more and apply.

$10,000 Windmill Trust Scholarship for regional NSW artists

This award opens up avenues for regional artists seeking to further their professional development, find exhibition opportunities or deepen research with a $10,000 scholarship, presented by the Windmill Trust together with Regional Arts NSW.

Applications close 2 September; learn more and apply.

Hodder Fellowships 2025-26 (International)

Hodder Fellowships are awarded to artists and writers of exceptional promise to pursue independent projects at Princeton University, New Jersey (US) during the academic year. No formal teaching is involved and non-US citizens are eligible to apply. Potential Hodder Fellows are composers, choreographers, performance artists, visual artists, writers, translators, or other kinds of artists or humanists who have ‘much more than ordinary intellectual and literary gifts’. They are selected more ‘for promise than for performance’. A US$92,000 stipend is provided for this 10-month appointment as a Visiting Fellow.

Applications close 10 September; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Performing arts

Adelaide’s Festival Statesmen Chorus, under the direction of Jonathan Bligh, has won two gold medals and two World Championship trophies at the World Choir Games – the world’s largest choir competition – in Auckland, Aotearoa New Zealand. The World Choir Games saw over 250 choirs from 40 countries go head-to-head in front of their peers, the public and a panel of expert judges from around the world. The Festival Statements Chorus took out both the Pop Ensemble category and the Sacred A Cappella category and was the only ensemble to win both of its categories. The ensemble had humble beginnings as a group of singers at a local high school some 15 years ago, and this was the first international outing for the group. The Festival Statesmen Chorus will celebrate its 15th birthday with a special concert on 10 August in Adelaide.

Festival Statesmen Chorus competing at the 2024 World Choir Games.

All

Seven young actors, painters and poets share $350,000 in funding through this year’s Marten Bequest Travelling Scholarships, offered to artists aged between 21 and 35. The scholarships enable recipients to explore, study and develop their talents through interstate and international travel. Emma McManus, Aera Bradley, Maria Moles, Lorna Quinn, Leon Zhan, Chloe Mayne and Sara Mansour are the recipients. Mansour says, ‘I feel so honoured that other people also believe in my work and my vision. It is also humbling to be following in the footsteps of previous recipients and poets I admire like Candy Royalle, Sarah Holland-Batt and Judith Bishop. Receiving this scholarship represents so many opportunities that otherwise would have been financially inaccessible to me: mentorship, research, travel and, ultimately, the development of my first book of poetry, which I have been dreaming about for over a decade.’

Shortlisted and finalists

The Brisbane Portrait Prize has announced its 64 finalists selected from more than 575 entries in this year’s competition. The selection features well-known sitters including Rugby League “Immortal” and TV presenter Wally Lewis, musician Mad Macka, media personality Jamie Dunn, ABC’s Gardening Australia presenter Hannah Moloney and Queensland Ballet’s Leanne Benjamin. Finalists are vying across nine categories for a share in the $90,000 prize money. The winners will be announced on the opening night of the finalists’ exhibition at State Library Queensland from 3 August to 10 November. Check out the finalists’ works online.

The National Indigenous Music Awards have announced the finalists for the 20th anniversary event to be held at its iconic home at Darwin Amphitheatre, Larrakia country, on 10 August. Leading this year’s finalists is ARIA-winner BARKAA, nominated for Artist of the Year, Film Clip of the Year and Song of the Year for ‘We Up’. The Kid Laroi is nominated for Album of the Year for his 2023 album THE FIRST TIME, with popular single ‘BLEED’ also up for Film Clip of the Year and Song of the Year. Running up with two nominations are creative duo Electric Fields and Coodjinburra man, singer songwriter Budjerah. Jessica Mauboy, Andrew Gurruwiwi Band, 3%, Dan Sultan, Emily Wurramara, Jada Weazel, Becca Hatch and South Summit are also among the finalists. Celebrating grassroots creativity and storytelling through music videos, Community Clip of the Year highlights the vibrant talents within Indigenous communities, preserving and promoting cultural heritage through compelling narratives. This year’s nominees are Broome Youth and Families Hub, Bulman School and Community, Cabbo Crew and Desert Pea Media, Miihi Mirra-Dha and Desert Pea Media and The Hill and Desert Pea Media.

Aotearoa New Zealand’s World of WerarableArt (WOW) has announced 91 finalists for its 2024 competition, themed ‘DREAM AWAKE’. With finalist entries from Tauranga to Turkey, Hastings to Hong Kong, Collingwood to Canada and Moutere to Mexico, audiences can expect to see creations crafted from car parts, human hair, digital waste, antique silk, roadwork safety equipment, old mattresses, lamp shades, gutter guards and some surprising takes on Aotearoa New Zealand wool. WOW Head of Competition Sarah Nathan says, ‘WOW competition entries are works of art, that so often become a barometer of the world around us. In recent years many of the design narratives have been noticeably serious, reflecting the issues and mood of the time. This year, while there are still garments that talk to critical topics such as human acceptance, mental health and environmental impacts, there is a very strong vision for joy, love, escapism and even frivolity, indicating that may be just what we all need right now.’ Finalists will put on an extravagant showcase with the winners to be announced at the WOW Awards Night on 27 September.

Griffith Review 2024 has announced five winners of its 2024 Emerging Voices competition: Lily Holloway, Sarah Kanake, Myles McGuire, Kobi Simpson and Emily Tsokos Purtill. Holloway is a powerlifting enthusiast and third-year MFA candidate at Syracuse University, with writing appearing in a range of publications, and a debut chapbook released in 2021. Kanake is a short story writer, creative writing teacher and novelist with a PhD in creative writing, who has published a novel (Sing Fox to Me, Affirm, 2016) as well as short fiction. McGuire is a writer whose work has appeared in Griffith Review, Australian Literary Studies and Voiceworks. Simpson is a young father, gardener, writer and ‘wannabe-Luddite’ whose Nunga heritage, family, passion for strangeness and ADHD hyper-fixations motivate his writing, with work forthcoming in several anthologies. And Purtill is a former lawyer of Greek heritage, with a debut novel, Matia, releasing through UWA Publishing in October. The winning writers share in a $20,000 prize pool and their stories will appear in 2025 editions of Griffith Review.

