This week’s arts news and trending topics

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. From collaborations overseas, to performaning arts companies shifting the bar, and your AI recommendations for the Senate – these were your top reads this week.

The performing arts company breaking every convention in the book … and winning

For a company working in an art form steeped in tradition, the choice to break away from some of its most sacred rules has brought it both critical acclaim and throngs of loyal audiences.

New support for UK/Australian collaborations

The British Council has announced the opening of applications for its Connections Through Culture arts grants, supporting new cultural projects between the UK and Australia. (Sponsored)

Midsumma in dire need of new office after being forced to vacate

Midsumma’s team was issued a 30-day notice ending last weekend for their Hanover House location, despite being assured of tenancy until 2025.

Do you want AI? ArtsHub looks at Senate inquiry submissions

We take a look at sector submissions to the Senate inquiry into the risks and opportunities of AI adoption in Australia.

Streaming July 2024: new shows to stream on Netflix, Stan, BritBox, ABC iview, Prime, AMC+ and more…

Your guide to the best new shows and films to stream on major streaming platforms this month.

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Music review: Dan Sultan x MSO, Hamer Hall ★★★★★

This masterful collaboration demonstrated the immense power of elevating First Nations voices on the orchestral stage.

Theatre review: A Streetcar Named Desire, Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne ★★★1/2

The MTC’s take on Williams’ 20th century classic impresses, but lacks genuine menace.

Exhibition review: Duty of Care – Part One, IMA ★★★★1/2

Bold works critically examine the ugly side of care and, perhaps, the possibility of redemption.

Book review: Murder in Punch Lane, Jane Sullivan ★★★

A crime novel set in the laneways and high society of 19th century Melbourne.

Performance review: Popera: Sex, Death & Politics, The Butterfly Club ★★★★★

Uma Dobia plays a feminist icon in ‘Popera’, ready to stamp out opera’s entrenched sexism in sparkly knee-high boots.

Exhibition review: Together Again: Clara Adolphs, Ngununggula ★★★1/2

An ambitious exhibition that explores the human condition through painted found images.

Good project proposals: 5 dos and don’ts

From open calls to grant applications, project proposals are assessed in a competitive process that can benefit from strategising.

Exciting opportunities for playwrights

Hardly any theatre companies will accept unsolicited scripts. Most playwrights make their way through prizes and programs. We’ve gathered this handy list to get you started.

5 tips to maximise your chances of being a guest at writers’ festivals

It’s not easy to find yourself on the invitation list of literary festivals, but here are some ideas worth trying.

2026 Adelaide Biennial recruits Ellie Buttrose as curator

The role will be a victorious homecoming for curator Ellie Buttrose after she assisted the Golden Lion-winning Archie Moore at the Venice Biennale.

First Nations power list: 41 recent appointments making a difference

ArtsHub recognises a large group of recently appointed First Nations arts professionals.

