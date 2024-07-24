Book groups: community-building hubs

Yann Martel, the best-selling author of The Life of Pi, once opined: ‘Books are something social – a writer speaking to a reader – so I think making the reading of a book the centre of a social event, the meeting of a book club, is a brilliant idea.’

With such stirring words in mind, ArtsHub surveyed a selection of book groups to see how people are drawn to such gatherings with like-minded literary folk. There’s no doubt book groups can alleviate the loneliness of reading all by yourself and not having anyone available to discuss the work after you’ve finished the last page, but what kind of titles are chosen and do the books even get discussed? Or are the meetings merely an excuse for gossip, nibbles and alcohol?

Community gathering

Sarah Halfpenny belongs to a group on the Mornington Peninsula in Victoria. The six members are all women and all live locally, with the meetings rotated usually between the members’ homes. Meetings are scheduled every other month due to the paucity of available time that works for everyone. ‘Nothing is off limits in terms of books that we read. Mainly we stick to current literary fiction, but we have even had a cook book and biographies in the past. We take it in turns to choose a book and we all feel a bit of decision paralysis when it’s our turn to choose, as well as some low-level anxiety as we fret about whether everyone will like it or not,’ says Halfpenny.

It seems like garnering members from your community is the way many book groups operate. Michelle Prosser-Roberts lives in Malvern East and says that the group she belongs to also consists of those who live locally. Meeting in a restaurant monthly the team take it in turns to decide what to read. ‘As a bunch of avid readers it’s mostly new books as, when we offer older books, invariably someone has already read it. Mostly women’s fiction, some history, some fantasy books. But mostly mainstream books that have an angle or something we can discuss,’ she explains.

Heather Taylor Johnson’s group meets in a city restaurant every three to four months. ‘We’re fairly committed to literary fiction, but there’s an occasional Icelandic saga or horror fiction novel. We say, “Who hasn’t chosen in a while?” and that person chooses. We’ve had years where we did thematic things, like “a book you’ve wanted to reread” or “a new-to-you book by a writer who’s written a book you love” or “prize-winners”, but basically we just choose what we want.’

Zoom meetings

Don’t let the tyranny of distance dictate whether or not you want to join book groups; some happen online. Jo Vabolis attends book club sessions every couple of months that are run by Editors SA (a branch of the Institute of Professional Editors [IPEd] for members across Australia and New Zealand. ‘Attendees are free to speak about any book of their choice. It can be a favourite, or it can be something they’re currently reading or have read recently. Each person gets (roughly) five minutes, but there are often questions and comments,’ she says.

Last book read?

‘Yellowface by Rebecca F Kuang’ says Halfpenny. ‘We all really enjoyed it and had a fantastic discussion’.

The Secrets of the Huon Wren by Claire van Ryn nominates Prosser-Roberts, Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Ishiguro says Taylor Johnson, while Vabolis mentions a mix of classics and contemporary works including: Everyone on this Train is a Suspect by Benjamin Stevenson, Medea by Euripides, Beloved by Toni Morrison, The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman, Snow Falling on Cedars by David Guterson, The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida, Shehan Karunatilaka and Stone Yard Devotional by Charlotte Wood.

Any major disagreements about the books read?

‘We don’t really get into heated arguments, but we do love to have our input and because we are all in different professions (writer, primary school teacher, psychologist, two early childhood educators and a podiatrist), we all bring different knowledge and points of view to the discussion,’ says Halfpenny. ‘I do remember that nobody liked my book choice once, and it’s still one of my all-time favourite reads, A Confederacy of Dunces. I found it hilarious and so cleverly written. I think about the main character, Ignatius J Reilly, quite often. You win some, you lose some I guess!’

Prosser-Roberts also downplays any friction. ‘Sometimes we disagree on what is a good book and what is enjoyable. And we accept each other’s views and agree to disagree. This might influence our choice of the next or future books. But as a group of older 50- to 60-year-olds we are not frightened of different opinions.’

Michelle Prosser-Roberts and friends. Photo: Supplied.

Is the book group actually a front for gossip and wine?

Halfpenny emphasises that her group gathers for literary conversation first of all. ‘Our book club is on the serious side!’ she argues. ‘I only knew two of the women before I joined, and it wasn’t a simple case of wanting to join and then being allowed. These two friends had to introduce me to the other members and get their approval before I was accepted, and that was only because a spot had come up when another member had gone to live interstate.

‘Despite this, it’s a friendly and fun bunch, but we make sure we do a lot of book discussion. Whoever chose the book has to come up with questions, which they write out and put in a jar. This jar gets passed around and everyone pulls out a question, reads it out loud, gives their answer and then it’s open to everyone else to contribute. We usually start off the meeting having a social chat about our lives – partners, children, jobs, hobbies etc. Then we get into the book discussion. And, of course, in true book club tradition, there is always wine, champagne, antipasto and sweets provided by the host. It’s such a nice break from “real life” if only for a few hours.’

For Georgina Campbell’s “Mother Daughter Book Club” (‘the four of us women started the meet-up after primary school ended for our daughters’), it is friendship rather than books that keeps them together. ‘The girls were each going off to different high schools and we wanted to stay in touch. We didn’t meet many times with all eight of us present. We read a few tween/young adult fiction books like The Fault in Our Stars or Jasper Jones, but the meet-ups became chatty about life and what was happening for the young folk and the reading component lost its focus.

‘There is always a bit of chat about the good books people have read, and then we get on with talking about our lives, our kids’ lives, politics, current events, wars, pain, menopause, partners, ex-partners and much, much more.’

For Megan Pearce, whose group takes its book selections from a podcast run by Leigh Sales and Annabel Crabb called Chat 10 Looks 3, it’s a bit of both. ‘There’s some book discussion that segues into life and general discussion. We usually start by giving our initial feedback about the book, then follow a more detailed discussion about it. Then it leads to bigger life discussions.’

Best thing about being in a book group?

Halfpenny says, ‘It’s being “forced” to prioritise reading and getting to have in-depth discussions with intelligent women.’

For Prosser-Roberts? ‘Through the medium of a shared story, the anecdotes and insights into the lives of a diverse group of women … and the food!’

‘During the pandemic, we were looking for ways for IPEd members to feel less isolated, so we started the book club as a loosely structured way of gathering,’ says Vabolis. ‘It’s worked well! Some people come to every session, while other people pop in and out as they wish. There’s no pressure. I’ve really enjoyed sharing my thoughts about what makes “a good read”.’

The fact that Taylor Johnson’s book group has been running for 17 years is a testament to its success. ‘Because we only see each other three or four times a year, it’s a wonderful, wonderful celebration. I am partial to our rule of meeting so rarely. I think it means the books are able to be lovely or strange surprises rather than tasks we feel we need to complete.’

You need to find the right tribe

Not everyone has had good experience at book groups. Helen Patrice tells ArtsHub: ‘I signed on for a Council of Adult Education book club – it being the only one in the area at the time. The group had chosen their books for the year and the current book was Moby Dick. Ugh. I read it at uni and hoped to never touch it again. Apparently, questions like, “Do you think Melville had autism, given his special interest in whales?” was not welcome, nor was “Do you read anything from the science fiction and fantasy genres?” I was told that “We are not children here, Helen!”

‘It was sheer relief to be chucked out after I challenged the undisputed head honcho by asking why everyone present was white, hetero and cisgender.’

Be imaginative!

One final note: if things become stale, there’s no reason why you can’t jazz up book groups. Imagine dress-ups in period costume if you were reading an historic fiction. As Gary Shteyngart says, ‘I’d love to have a 19th century Russian book club where all the members have to act like the pretentious minor noblemen they were reading about.’