On the brink: why has music venue insurance gone through the roof?

For most people, public liability insurance is not a term that rates highly in their daily lexicon.

But if you’re a producer, presenter or arts venue owner – it’s a different story. In that case, you’ll be an expert on the subject, and it may have been causing you lost sleep in recent times.

In particular, Australian live music venues have seen their public liability (PL) insurance policies increase 10-fold over the past 12 months. A policy that may have cost them $20,000 per year, could now be worth $120,000.

It’s a problem that seems specific to the live music sector (because other live arts venues ArtsHub spoke to for this story reported only five to 10% increases on their PL insurance policies over the same period).

So why are the music venues being hit so hard? What has prompted their insurers to recategorise these venues at such unaffordable rates?

And how are these venues possibly affording the sharp increases? (Especially right now, when the cost of everything involved in running a business is going up.)

Where’s the justification for cost increases?

The short answer is that most of these music venues are simply not coping and are on the brink of defeat.

The issue has already claimed one notable casualty – the much-loved live music venue Badlands Bar in Perth, which recently announced it will close its doors in December citing ongoing cost increases. Badlands joins another popular Perth live music spot The Sewing Room, which closed in April because it too could no longer afford to keep the doors open. There are also a number of Melbourne live music venue businesses currently on the market at bargain prices.

For remaining venues, there is growing desperation and frustration as owners continue to seek answers from their insurers as to why they have suddenly been recategorised as higher risk, especially when many of them have never made a single insurance claim.

Liam Matthews has been a co-owner of live music venue Old Bar in Fitzroy, Melbourne for the past 16 years, and says he has never seen such steep increases in his insurance policy until now.

‘When I went to renew our PL insurance late last year, I was told the annual cost would rise from $10,000 to $80,000,’ Matthews tells ArtsHub.

‘At that point I went looking for a more competitive price, but in the end, the best we could get was still $60,000 per year.’

For a 180-person capacity venue already running on tight margins, the $50,000 per year cost increase has severely impacted his venue, and Matthews says Old Bar is only surviving because the co-owners have chosen to take the new costs out of their own pay.

‘What choice do we have?,’ Matthews says. ‘We can’t operate without PL cover, but we can’t afford to have it either. So, that’s the only way we can remain open right now.’

Aside from this unsustainable financial hit, Matthews is concerned that since renewing his policy, he has not received a convincing explanation from insurers as to why they have increased their rates.

‘The main thing they say is that it reflects a market correction, after years of the pricing in this space being soft,’ Matthews says.

‘Another reason they give is that they say there has been an increased number of claims made by music venues in the past few years,’ he continues. ‘But we’ve looked into that, and we can’t work out which venues they are referring to. There simply isn’t evidence that there has been an increase in incidents or claims at Australian music venues.’

Co-owner of Old Bar in Melbourne, Liam Matthews (on left) pictured here with his co-owners of another Melbourne venue, The Carringbush Hotel, which he runs with Joel Morrison (middle) and Singajaya Unlayati (right). Photo: Kalindy Williams.

Matthews says that even if there have been increases in claims recently, he feels it’s unjust that all music venues are being tarred with that same brush.

‘If we and others have been managing our venues responsibly and have never had adverse incidents over our many years in business, why are we suddenly recategorised as higher risk?’ he asks.

As well as Matthews, ArtsHub spoke to a number of other Australian music industry figures who speculated that additional reasons for the price rises may be due to a tightening of the market after insurers’ difficult pandemic years – a period that saw many of them lose clients from businesses that shut their doors and cancelled their policies during lockdowns.

Another guess is that, in the Australian market, conditions are especially tough right now after many insurers made huge payouts following the nation’s recent natural disasters (the 2019/2020 bushfires and the 2022 floods).

Desperately seeking solutions

While the exact causes of the recent price hikes seem unclear, the affected venues are now desperate for solutions to ensure their viability.

Stu Watters is the Executive General Manager of the ALMBC (the Australian Live Music Business Council) and says the Council has been working with a range of commercial and government bodies over the past 12 months to address the issues.

‘Unfortunately, long-term solutions to these issues can’t happen overnight,’ he tells ArtsHub.

Melbourne band Boy Problems playing at small music venue Old Bar recently. Photo: boyproblems.band, Instagram.

‘In terms of government policy, we know that legislative change is a slow process. We absolutely see a role for government here, but they can’t enact policy immediately.

‘The other side of the solution is about the commercial response [from the insurers],’ Watters continues.

‘This part is difficult because it’s an uncompetitive trading environment. There are so few insurers offering insurance in this space right now, and these insurers are all underwritten by the same company anyway. So it’s also a problem of having only one or two insurers dominating the market,’ he says.

While the ALMBC continues to work on structural solutions, some venues are implementing smaller-scale measures to help them double down on their existing risk mitigation processes.

‘We’ve been supporting some venues with apps like Risk Survey Plus and also have another called Now You Can that is in development and scheduled for release in the coming months to help them streamline their processes,’ he says.

‘We know our music venues already work hard to maintain safe spaces. Now, it’s about proving that to the market.’

Concerning knock-on effects for Australian music

Clearly, the new costs are having immediate effects on venues, but the issue is also sparking a longer-term crisis for Australian music.

Matthews says, ‘It’s especially affecting venues in our 100 to 200-person capacity bracket, but 400 to 500 capacity venues are also dying,’ indicating it’s the small- to medium-sized venues that are suffering most acutely.

From a sector-wide perspective, these smaller-scale venues are vital to the overall picture, as they are where new talent can start out and test their work before launching into larger markets.

As Watters explains, ‘These smaller venues are the microcosms of the sector. They are where new talent and new music industry workers develop their skills and build and grow.

‘So if these venues fall over in unison, we’ll face a collapse of that ecology,’ he says, adding that numerous Australian music acts have started out on this small-scale before going on to conquer global markets.

‘Rüfüs Du Sol started as a band who played 100-capacity venues, and now they are one of our biggest music exports,’ Watters says, indicating the sort of new music that may never get heard if small-capacity venues continue to fall over.

‘At the moment [these venues] are under real threat, and it’s vital we protect them,’ Watters concludes.