37 ‘How To…’ articles to arm you for a new year

Nine tips for ‘cracking it’

10 tips for artists to increase their productivity

Sometimes the best thing to do to optimise our performance levels is pause, slow down and take back control.

How to get into voice acting for video games

Thinking of getting into video game voice acting? We share some key tips for beginners.

How to apply for a job in games

Applying for a job in the games industry is a daunting prospect for aspiring developers. Here is a stack of useful advice you should read first.

How to grow a small to medium arts organisation

Artspace proves that taking the longer road pays off, literally, when growing a small arts organisation.

Lessons from an art prize judge

With hundreds of art prizes in Australia offering opportunities, how do you get cut-through with your application? We ask an art prize judge.

How to build a portfolio of your creative work (and make it stand out)

Digital portfolios can seem daunting, especially if you’ve never made a website before. Here’s how to do it in five easy steps.

From emerging to mid-career: advice from artists

Building on the momentum is important, but so is being patient, developing self-worth and grounding your practice for a sustainable career.

11 clever ways to promote your arts business

When it’s time to stop making art for your own enjoyment, here’s how to find clients who pay.

Going it alone: taking your next step as a creative entrepreneur

Going it alone as a freelancer can suit some creatives, but being prepared is essential for success – we tell you how.

Four tips for wellness in the workplace

User-friendly, free and downloadable Work Well Guide

Launched for the arts sector by Arts Wellbeing Collective, this guide steps you through practical actions for the workplace.

Five ways for creatives to get clarity of mind

Emmy and AACTA Award-winning producer turned creative sector executive coach, Ellenor Cox explains how to turn being overwhelmed into direction and brain fog into crystal clear focus

How to survive networking (without screaming into the canapés)

Networking is essential for practitioners, but most of us dread doing it. This guide can help.

How to cope with COVID-19 mental health issues

In traumatic times, awareness of your own, others’ and the collective well-being needs to be treated as a long game.

11 articles to boost your skill level

Five steps for nailing an open call

ArtsHub takes you through the game plan of applying for an open call.

Five tips for pitching to the media

Rather than taking a blanket approach, making each of your pitches count results in a better chance at media coverage.

Tips for launching your creative career

This compilation of resources and insights from working professionals will help you get a start in your creative career.

Five essential skills all arts managers need

Experienced arts professionals reveal the management skills they rely on most to succeed in their jobs.

How to nail a video interview

Interviews are nerve-wracking, especially if it’s your first time doing one over a video call! Keep calm and read our guide on how to nail them.

How to make an amazing short film: a festival director’s top tips

Make a shorter, simpler film and you can focus your resources on fewer locations and set-ups, and spend more time on the sound design, edit and grade.

Tips on maximising your open studio event

The year’s end for makers means open studio time. ArtsHub takes a look at how to do it right and maximise the opportunity.

How to write an art wank-free artist statement

Remember, an artist’s statement is a practical and professional tool. Here are seven tips for success.

Essential skills of a great copywriter

The scope and variety of clients and its high earning potential can make copywriting an attractive career or side hustle. Here’s how to do it right.

Tips from authors on running school workshops

Here are some recommendations to consider if you’ve ever wanted to know how to wrangle kids in the classroom as a visiting artist.

27 things I learned starting a new art business

How to turn old learnings from portfolio careers into new gains, when starting a studio-based business.

13 advice offerings from experts

Tips on managing a precarious freelance career

When life is a constant job interview, these tips on managing freelance precarity can ease the stress.

What we wish we’d known when we started working in the arts

Artists and arts workers offer up advice for their younger selves regarding the things they wish they’d known at the start of their arts sector careers.

How to start and maintain an inspiration board

How to get your ideas moving from fantasy to reality.

Getting public art right

A new Public Art Toolkit makes navigating the detail-heavy environment of commissions easy with checklists and solid advice. The good news is that its free to download and outlines best practice in policy, commissioning, construction and engagement with artists.

Five tips before touring: a holistic view

The team from Australasian Dance Collective share their top tips on navigating the many moving parts of touring.

What I learned over my 15 years as a gallerist

Dominik Mersch says that sharing stories has been the key to his success as a gallerist. But that’s not all…

To merch or not to merch

The pros, the cons and some useful tips to show you how to navigate the booming world of art merchandise.

Turning unhappy customers into allies

No one likes hearing they’ve done a bad job but, if handled correctly, negative feedback can be used to great advantage – even a win!

Four ways to drive institutional change

Cultural institutions can be stubborn beasts when it comes to internal change. A panel discusses some alternative actions to move forward.

Exploring the potentials of hybrid work

Co-working is more than just cost sharing. A curated selection of freelancers, start-ups, independents and organisations bring in fresh perspectives and show that channelling our COVID collaborative wisdom and listening is the way to go.

Travelling? Savour your time, don’t network, says gallerist

After a whirlwind trip to Basel and Venice, MARS Director Andy Dinan offers her advice on how to make the most out of travelling.

Picking the right site for street art

Celina Lei explains the importance of choosing the best location for street art and offers some tips on how to get started.

Practical steps for truth-telling in museums

What does that look like within the museum sector? This article steps you through the landscape.