Queensland Symphony Orchestra announces five-year regional commitment

Designed to enrich and empower communities in regional Queensland, the Queensland Symphony Orchestra’s (QSO) newly-announced five-year regional touring program is intended to deliver annual performances and educational opportunities in four major cities and one outback location until 2028.

The Orchestra’s commitment to regional audiences includes education programs, large-scale community concerts and collaborative partnerships, and is focused on three pillars: Education, Health and Wellbeing, and First Nations.

‘Education is fundamental to QSO’s mission, recognising music’s transformative power in shaping young minds. We remain steadfast in providing opportunities for Queensland children to experience their state orchestra, nurturing a lifelong passion for music, and fostering creativity,’ says QSO Chief Executive Yarmila Alfonzetti.

‘Additionally, QSO celebrates and honours the rich cultural heritage of First Nations peoples. With a storied history of collaboration, our regional program acknowledges the significance of culture and seeks to amplify First Nations voices and stories through the universal language of music.’

By inviting schools and communities from neighbouring areas to join in its regional performances and programs, the QSO is endeavouring to foster a sense of belonging, pride and connection among all Queenslanders.

Health and Wellbeing Queensland CEO Dr Robyn Littlewood explains that the QSO’s Health and Wellbeing Program was crafted to harness the therapeutic potential of music.

‘We firmly believe in the profound impact of music on individual and community health. Our ongoing partnership with QSO allows us to contribute meaningfully to the holistic wellbeing of our community,’ Littlewood says.

The partnership will run concurrently with the new five-year Regional Touring Program as part of QSO’s commitment to making music accessible to diverse communities across Queensland.

QSO Chief Conductor Umberto Clerici says the Orchestra needs to make an impact beyond the Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) Concert Hall.

‘We need to bring the inspiration, depth and quality of orchestral music to every corner of Queensland, ensuring that our communities, regardless of location, have the opportunity to experience the joy and beauty that live music can deliver. Our orchestra is a cultural ambassador and, by touring in regional Queensland, we aim to enrich lives, nurture talent and leave a lasting legacy for our future generations,’ Clerici explains.

Alfonzetti notes that the company’s regional programming approach reflects the QSO’s commitment to inclusivity and collaboration.

‘We are proud to work alongside diverse stakeholders, including Arts Queensland, regional mayors, councils, economic development agencies, local leaders, festivals, businesses, state tourism bodies and philanthropists to bring the transformative power of music to every corner of Queensland,’ she says.

Marking the beginning of the QSO’s new investment in regional Queensland is Symphony Under the Stars, an outdoor orchestral concert that will travel to Port Douglas, Gladstone, Townsville and Toowoomba from May onwards.

‘The Symphony Under the Stars series underscores our ongoing investment in Queensland, showcasing the talents of our conductors and musicians in large-scale concerts against breathtaking backdrops that celebrate the state’s natural attributes,’ adds Alfonzetti.

‘We look forward to sharing the gift of classical music and new compositions, such as our new commission for the Great Barrier Reef by Queensland composer Paul Dean.

‘Music has the power to transcend boundaries and unite communities, and we believe that every individual, regardless of location, deserves access to the enriching and transformative experiences that only live orchestral performances can provide.’

The brand new commission, which composer Paul Dean says reflects both the size of the Great Barrier Reef and the need to project it, will have its world premiere in Port Douglas on 25 May.

‘The Great Barrier Reef is undoubtedly one of the wonders of the world – its beauty is endless. And yet it is in a dangerous place and needs our help for its survival,’ Dean explains.

‘My new symphony is representative of its vastness, but also mindful of its precarious state and the crisis that awaits our urgent attention.’