This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. From top shelf wins at Venice Biennale, to a new literary initiative and questioning insensitive dance, these were your top reads this week.

A vital new independent literary house

Vitagraph is a new artist-led literary organisation that’s just released its debut journal.

Australian Pavilion wins Golden Lion Award at Venice Biennale

In a first, the Australian Pavilion wins the celebrated international award with an installation by First Nations artist Archie Moore.

Why are we still watching La Bayadère?

Will this popular ballet join the likes of Miss Saigon and Turandot as a work deemed too culturally insensitive for our stages?

Yayoi Kusama next up for 2024 NGV summer exhibition

Melbourne’s first major retrospective of Japan’s famed nonagenarian artist is heading to the NGV next summer.

Finding agency over paternalism for regional galleries

ArtsHub speaks with Holly Arden about the challenges of running a gallery in Far North Queensland, tourism and notions of paternalism.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Theatre review: The President, Roslyn Packer Theatre ★1/2

A talented cast is wasted in this disappointing production.

Theatre review: The Almighty Sometimes, Southbank Theatre ★★★★★

The MTC’s adaptation of this multi award-winning play about teenage mental illness is sensitive and nuanced.

Dance review: Make Your Life Count, PICA ★★★★

An ambitious solo work that incorporates video and text.

Exhibition review: Nina Sanadze, The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia ★★★★

A succinct but multilayered survey of an artist who challenges history and perception.

Book review: Out-Side: Queer Words and Art From Regional Victoria, Edited by Michael Earp ★★★1/2

A wide range of queer writers and artists offer eclectic contributions to this anthology.

Jobs and education chatter this week

So you want my arts job: Time-Based Art Conservator

AGNSW Time-Based Art Conservator, Lisa Mansfield, shares how they embarked on this career, its most exciting aspects and why digital preservation is relevant for everyone.

The misguided misfires of university pricing controls

You can lead the students to STEM, but if that’s not how they think…

Creative Australia to present newly reimagined Asia Pacific Arts Awards (sponsored)

The Awards will recognise the remarkable work of artists and organisations in a celebration of community and culture.

Read: Prizes and competitions to enter in 2024

