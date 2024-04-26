News

This week’s arts news and trending topics

We break it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.
26 Apr 2024
ArtsHub
man reading news while waiting for train. Arts news

All Arts

Catch up on this week’s arts news. Photo: Clem Onojeghuo, Pexels.

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. From top shelf wins at Venice Biennale, to a new literary initiative and questioning insensitive dance, these were your top reads this week.

A vital new independent literary house
Vitagraph is a new artist-led literary organisation that’s just released its debut journal.

Australian Pavilion wins Golden Lion Award at Venice Biennale
In a first, the Australian Pavilion wins the celebrated international award with an installation by First Nations artist Archie Moore.

Why are we still watching La Bayadère?
Will this popular ballet join the likes of Miss Saigon and Turandot as a work deemed too culturally insensitive for our stages?

Yayoi Kusama next up for 2024 NGV summer exhibition
Melbourne’s first major retrospective of Japan’s famed nonagenarian artist is heading to the NGV next summer.

Finding agency over paternalism for regional galleries
ArtsHub speaks with Holly Arden about the challenges of running a gallery in Far North Queensland, tourism and notions of paternalism.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Theatre review: The President, Roslyn Packer Theatre ★1/2
A talented cast is wasted in this disappointing production.

Theatre review: The Almighty Sometimes, Southbank Theatre ★★★★★
The MTC’s adaptation of this multi award-winning play about teenage mental illness is sensitive and nuanced.

Dance review: Make Your Life Count, PICA ★★★★
An ambitious solo work that incorporates video and text.

Exhibition review: Nina Sanadze, The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia ★★★★
A succinct but multilayered survey of an artist who challenges history and perception.

Book review: Out-Side: Queer Words and Art From Regional Victoria, Edited by Michael Earp ★★★1/2
A wide range of queer writers and artists offer eclectic contributions to this anthology.

Jobs and education chatter this week

So you want my arts job: Time-Based Art Conservator
AGNSW Time-Based Art Conservator, Lisa Mansfield, shares how they embarked on this career, its most exciting aspects and why digital preservation is relevant for everyone.

The misguided misfires of university pricing controls
You can lead the students to STEM, but if that’s not how they think…

Creative Australia to present newly reimagined Asia Pacific Arts Awards (sponsored)
The Awards will recognise the remarkable work of artists and organisations in a celebration of community and culture.

Prizes and competitions to enter in 2024

Have you checked out our Education and Student News landing page?

A young white smiling white man holds up one arm and in the other holds a Harry Potter book.
Reviews

Theatre review: Potted Potter, Athenaeum Theatre

Hogwarts inspired mayhem with hilarity and beach balls...

Madeleine Swain
Audiences members watch on as the Queensland Symphony Orchestra perform in a park in Gladstone, Queensland, on a brightly-lit outdoor stage.
News

Queensland Symphony Orchestra announces five-year regional commitment

Education, health and wellbeing, and a commitment to First Nations people underpin the Orchestra’s new regional focus.

Richard Watts
Taipei Dangdai, Evoke sector. Anne Samat, ‘Never Walk In Anyone's Shadow,’ 2023, Rattan sticks, kitchen and garden utensils, beads, ceramic, metal and plastic ornaments. Photo: Brian Holcombe. Image: Courtesy of the artist and MARC STRAUS. A large colourful installation that appears like a folk monument against a grey background.
Features

Strengthening regional connections through Taipei Dangdai

Taipei Dangdai art fair will present its fifth edition in May with two Australian galleries travelling to the Taiwan capital.

Celina Lei
A young white man dressed as Harry Potter branding a wand, crossing that with a star wand brandished by an other young white man wearing devil's horns.
Features

Hairy Potter – selling a show when the author is persona non grata

While the creator of the Potter-verse may no longer be everyone's favourite multimillionaire, there are still plenty in the sector…

Madeleine Swain
head shot of an elderly woman with blonde hair staring into distance. Jane Burns AM
News

Vale Jane Burns AM – a legend of the craft sector

ArtsHub farewells a founding member of four peak craft and arts organisations, and a tireless advocate for the craft sector…

Gina Fairley
