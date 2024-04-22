On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Restless Dance Theatre announces new Board Chair

Restless Dance Theatre has announced the appointment of Andrew Mailler as the new Chair of its Board.

Having previously served as Treasurer since 2022, Mailler now steps into the role previously held by Nick Linke, who joined in 2009 and dedicated over a decade to the Board, including five years as Chair.

Both Linke and Board Member Tuula Roppola completed their respective tenures at Restless Dance Theatre’s 2024 Annual General Meeting earlier this month.

Reflecting on his time with Restless Dance Theatre, Linke expressed profound gratitude and admiration for the company and its members: ‘It has been a privilege to have spent some 15 years working for such an extraordinary company, to work with an amazing group of people over the years including the Board Members past and present, in particular past Chair Jayne Boase, the wonderful staff, especially Michelle Ryan, Roz Hervey and Julie Moralee and of course the incredible Restless dancers.

‘I am happy to leave the company at a time when it is achieving remarkable milestones, undertaking some great initiatives and is in a good place financially. Witnessing the organisation thrive and make significant strides fills me with pride and confidence in its future endeavours under the leadership of the new Chair and Board, and I wish them continued success and growth in the years ahead,’ he said.

Mailler said of his new role: ‘It’s both an honour and a personal career highlight to take on the role of Chair for Restless Dance Theatre. Nick Linke has led the Board for many years with passion and ambition and I am excited to step into his shoes. Restless has a mission to make loud, strong, unique dance theatre that fosters an inclusive, equitable and diverse society, which captures the hearts and minds of global audiences. I look forward to working with the Board and the incredible executive and creative teams in pursuit of this goal, in what is a time of enormous opportunity for Restless.’

In addition to a new Chair, the Restless Dance Theatre Board has also welcomed new Board members Stuart O’Loughlin, Jacinta Thompson, Susan Thacore, Simone McDonnell and Delano Leen, who collectively bring a diverse range of skills and perspectives to the Board.

They join Deputy Chair Antoinette Tyson, along with Board members Caroline Ellison and Michael Coonan, to guide the organisation toward continued success and innovation.

Chief Curator announced at National Film and Sound Archive

Music and broadcasting executive Meagan Loader will join the National Film and Sound Archive (NSFA) as its Chief Curator.

At the NFSA, Loader will lead a team of curators in the ongoing development of the national audiovisual collection. Based in the NFSA’s Sydney office, she will direct the NFSA’s collecting activities and advance the institution’s strategy for collection interpretation, programming and research. She will join the NFSA Executive and report to its CEO Patrick McIntyre.

‘Replacing outgoing Chief Curator Gayle Lake, who retires in June, was always going to be a tall order. We couldn’t be more delighted that Meagan has chosen to join the NFSA team,’ said McIntyre. ‘Her extensive career in executive leadership, program direction and content creation in cross-platform audiovisual environments makes her exceptionally suited to the role. I’m really excited to work with Meagan as the institution continues to adapt to the ever-evolving changes in audiovisual production and consumption driven by digital innovation, while maintaining our long-established strengths in analogue and physical preservation.’

Loader’s extensive broadcasting experience includes more than a decade at the ABC, where she worked in roles encompassing editorial leadership and content strategy, and talent management and development. Her most recent role was Head of Music and Young Audiences in which she oversaw digital, radio, podcast and TV content across networks including triple j, Double J, rage, ABC Classic, ABC Country and ABC Jazz. She developed the ABC’s first On-Air Talent Strategy and launched its Digital Talent Fund. Loader was also the founding Station Director of Sydney community broadcaster FBI Radio when the station launched in 2003.

Australia’s audiovisual archive includes podcasts, virtual reality, web and social content alongside recorded music, television, cinema, news and current affairs, home movies, sporting, scientific and artistic recordings across a range of formats, and physical artefacts such as costumes, posters and ephemera. Items in the collection date from the 1890s to materials created last week.

Reflecting on her appointment, Loader said: ‘Joining the talented, passionate team of curators, hunters and collectors at the NFSA is such a privilege. Contributing to the world-leading work being done to preserve, digitise and make accessible the stories, ideas and always evolving expressions of Australian identity is a great honour and I can’t wait to get in there.

‘The NFSA is a truly dynamic cultural leader, and the opportunity to bring my passion for Australian audiences, community-building, culture, music, podcasts, radio, gaming, video, film and TV together in the role of Chief Curator is beyond exciting,’ she added.

Loader will start at the NFSA on May 14.

New Artistic Director and Head of School for The Australian Ballet School

Megan Connelly will be the fifth director in The Australian Ballet School’s 60-year history, building upon the legacy of outgoing director Lisa Pavane and esteemed predecessors Marilyn Rowe AM OBE, Gailene Stock CBE AM and founding director Dame Margaret Scott AC DBE.

The Artistic Director and Head of School is a strategic and creative leadership role responsible for artistic and educational excellence and student wellbeing. This key role requires deep experience within the art form, an understanding of ballet trends, strong national and international networks, and expertise in elite ballet instruction and performance.

Connelly is an internationally recognised expert in vocational training and education, dancer rehabilitation and classical ballet pedagogy, with more than 30 years’ experience in Australia and abroad.

Chair of the Board Sarah Matheson AM said, ‘This significant appointment was made following a global search that attracted outstanding candidates from Australia and abroad. The depth and breadth of Megan’s industry knowledge will be an incredible asset to the School. She has a remarkable record of artistic leadership, a passionate commitment to vocational training at the highest level, and a drive to pioneer diversity and best practice. We know that Megan will build upon the “School for Life” philosophy embedded in this iconic institution by Lisa Pavane. With her empathy, drive and leadership skills developed throughout her career, Megan is perfectly positioned to take the School to the next phase in its development.’

The selection committee comprised Australian Ballet School Board Directors and sector experts, including ballet luminaries David McAllister AC and David Hallberg, Artistic Director of The Australian Ballet.

Describing Connelly as ‘one of the best ballet specialists in this country,’ Hallberg said: ‘Megan’s deep knowledge and unwavering commitment to ballet make her poised to propel The Australian Ballet School into its bright and ambitious future. It is without doubt that with our history together, the relationship between our two institutions will be a partnership backed by a genuine commitment to the future of dance here in Australia. I am thrilled to realise and strengthen even further the pathway between The Australian Ballet and The Australian Ballet School.’

Connelly said, ‘I am deeply honoured to be appointed Artistic Director and Head of School of The Australian Ballet School. My profound respect and gratitude go to outgoing director Lisa Pavane and the previous directors who have each influenced my journey in their roles as teachers, dancers, mentors and changemakers. It is thrilling to be entrusted with continuing the proud legacy of Australia’s national ballet school, particularly in its 60th anniversary year. I am so excited to begin working with the talented students and staff of the School as we embark on the next 60 years of educating, shaping, sharing and enriching our artists and art form in Australia.’

The Board of The Australian Ballet School Board expressed gratitude to their specialist cultural search partner, REĂ Consulting, and thanked them for their expert management of the recruitment process.

The Substation welcomes new Board Chair

Multi-arts venue The Substation, located in Melbourne’s west, has welcomed Ursula Lepporoli as the new Chair of The Substation Board.

An arts-engaged local of Hobsons Bay, Lepporoli is a tax partner at KPMG and is passionate about giving back to the diverse western Melbourne community.

‘What an exciting time to be a part of such an important organisation in our community! As a resident of Williamstown, the opportunity to be a part of bringing art to the people is a pleasure. I’m looking forward to working with our CEO, Nuala Furtado, and the passionate and experienced Board, as we take The Substation into its next decade of producing and presenting impactful cultural experiences for Victoria,’ said Lepporoli.

Chair Ursula Lepporoli and CEO Nuala Furtado outside The Substation. Photo: Damien Raggatt.

The Substation has also welcomed Anna McDermott to the newly created role of Executive Producer. McDermott joins The Substation with a wealth of experience producing artistic programs spanning experimental performance, dance, and art. Most recently, McDermott worked as Program Producer at Temperance Hall, where she managed the annual delivery of a bold artistic program of queer contemporary dance.

She holds a Masters of Contemporary Art from the University of Melbourne and has a rich understanding of Narrm/Melbourne’s dynamic arts ecology, with a proven track-record for programming and co-presenting cutting-edge artistic work. She has an appetite for amplifying artistic practices that agitate form, lending space for new knowledges, histories and ways of moving.

The Substation has also welcomed its incoming artist residents for 2024 and 2025. The incoming cohort comprises visual artist Peter Waples-Crowe, sound artist Marco Cher-Gibard, and choreographers/dance artists Sandra Parker and Tra Mi Dinh.

Bus Projects welcomes new Co-Chairs

The Bus Projects’ Board has welcomed Jacina Leong and Jenna Lee as its new Co-Chairs, as well as Sahra Martin and Talia Smith as new general members.

Their appointments follow the recent departure of outgoing Chair Nella Themelios and Vice Chair Christina Apostolidis.

Formerly the co-Director of Bus Projects between 2021-22, Leong is an artist-curator, educator and researcher with 16 years’ experience working in the arts sector and is currently the Acting CEO/Director of Next Wave.

Lee is a Gulumerridjin (Larrakia), Wardaman and KarraJarri Saltwater artist and graphic designer whose art and design practices seek to correct historic misrepresentations of First Nations people, particularly within arts and publishing.

‘It’s a privilege to join Bus Projects as the inaugural co-Chairs,’ the pair said in a joint statement. ‘We are excited to build on the reputation Nella and Christina have established to shape Bus Projects into an accessible, supportive and professional artist-led organisation.’

Outgoing Chair Nella Themelios joined the Bus Projects Board in 2010 and led the organisation through many significant milestones and challenges. She oversaw four successive iterations of Bus Projects, from Donkey Wheel House, Rokeby Street and Collingwood Yards to the organisation’s current location on Little Miller Street in Brunswick East. Most recently, she steered Bus Projects’ recovery from the impacts of pandemic closures as Interim Director and, under her leadership as Chair, secured the acquisition of multi-year investment from Creative Australia for the first time in Bus Projects’ history.

Christina Apostolidis joined the Bus Projects Board in 2017. Working closely with Themelios, Apostolidis was instrumental during her tenure on the Board, shaping and advocating for a vision of the organisation as a leading artist-led organisation that amplifies diverse artistic voices. Apostolidis’ leadership, creative problem-solving and contributions to the team helped shape Bus Projects into the organisation it is today.

Bus Projects’ Artistic Director, Sophia Cai said, ‘Nella and Christina will be dearly missed by the current Board and Staff. We thank them for their continued support and advocacy, and the work they have done to ensure Bus Projects’ sustainability and longevity into the future.’

Bus Projects has also welcomed Sahra Martin and Talia Smith to the Bus Projects’ Board as new general members.

‘Sahra and Talia bring a wealth of diverse experiences, national networks and new energy to the team, and we are excited to work with them, and existing Board members, Christine Tipton, Trent Walter and Hugh Griffiths, as Bus Projects continues to champion artists and the important role that art plays in society,’ Leong and Lee said.

More recent appointments