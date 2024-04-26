Strengthening regional connections through Taipei Dangdai

Taipei Dangdai Art & Ideas is an art fair and program based in the capital of Taiwan. It is organised by The Art Assembly, which also comprises two other art fairs, ART SG in Singapore and Tokyo Gendai in Japan, and presented by UBS.

Taipei Dangdai is a joint venture between Angus Montgomery Limited, ARTHQ/EVENTS, Ramsay Fairs and Single Market Events, founded by Tim Etchells, who also launched Sydney Contemporary, Aotearoa Art Fair, and more.

This amalgamation of connections makes Taipei Dangdai an interesting case study on its place in the Asian art scene and art market.

Two Australian galleries, COMA and CHALK HORSE, will be participating in the fair this year, which runns from 10-12 May at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

Taipei Dangdai co-Director, Robin Peckham, tells ArtsHub that staging an art fair in Taiwan was prompted by considerations around what was missing in the art market.

’Going back six or seven years ago, I think the feeling was that Hong Kong had become so big that it was no longer adequately serving newer, younger collectors and people who are just entering the market.

’The idea was to go into these smaller regional markets and give them more direct service to help cultivate newer collectors and build the market out – what we call “hand to hand combat”. This involves being on the ground and working closely with local scenes.’

Peckham continues, ‘Taipei Dangdai is an intentionally regional fair – it’s meant to be for the Taiwanese market and to help bring the Taiwanese market to the world… We’ve stuck pretty strongly to that vision.’

This is exactly what Sydney-based gallery, COMA, hopes to tap into. The gallery’s founder and director, Sotiris Sotiriou, says, ‘Taipei has always interested us due to its history of great collections that span generations; the fact that a number of key collectors COMA already interacts with are based in the city; and the flatter distribution of wealth coupled with access to and interest in cultural pursuits is something we find very exciting. We also hope to connect with greater Taiwan and its collectors, artists and institutions.’

Who is visiting Taipei Dangdai?

With art fairs, biennales, major exhibitions and events happening all over the globe, it’s not only arts professionals who are under the pressure to travel, but also collectors who have to decide which events to prioritise.

Peckham has noticed significant changes in travel patterns in the art market since COVID, and how this may impact what art fairs need to offer. ‘When collectors travel now, I think first, they’re travelling less than they used to; and second, when they travel, it tends to be more fun.

’In response to that, one thing that we’ve done at Taipei Dangdai this year is to add a series of VIP tours both before and after the fair, which will take people to see some really interesting art encounters, but also things that are totally outside of the arts,’ says Peckham.

These include special tours to Ju Ming Museum, guided by the family of the late artist, explorations of Taiwan’s national parks, dining at Michelin-starred restaurants and more. Peckham adds that visiting the art fair tends to weigh less in travel itineraries nowadays, and is often accompanied by explorations of the local region.

This year, several museums will also be presenting major exhibitions that coincide with Taipei Dangdai, including William Kentridge at Taipei Fine Arts Museum, Masterpieces from the National Gallery, London at Chimei Museum, and the opening of the new Fubon Art Museum with True Nature: Rodin and the Age of Impressionism. This international scope is coupled with engagements with local artists, for example, through Before Thunders: An Exhibition of Taiwanese Artists, co-hosted by Taipei Dangdai and the Ministry of Culture. Plus a dozen mid-career artists have been selected by four local curators who will participate in Taipei Dangdai’s Ideas Forum 2024 with the theme, ‘Collecting as Culture’.

In this way, Taipei Dangdai becomes an opportunity for local collectors and arts professionals to show visiting friends and colleagues what the city has got to offer.

Peckham adds that these experiences won’t divert people from spending at the art fair, but instead, add value to the purchases.

’I think art is not just a product and, in particular, not a consumer product – it’s not something that people buy once and leave somewhere,’ says Peckham. ‘I think the psychology actually tends to be that once people have flown somewhere to see a fair – they’ve had fun, are in a good mood – they tend to be more likely to transact because they don’t want to go home empty handed.

‘That’s also true for collectors who are more investment minded, because they see the travel as part of their overhead and they need to make sure that the trip was paying for itself by adding to their portfolio,’ says Peckham.

Hosting a well-rounded fair that offers a breadth of experiences that may convert to sales also helps lessen some of the burden for galleries, which need to compensate for decreased travelling of collectors by attending more fairs themselves. What makes a fair worthwhile is an increasingly pressing question for galleries to navigate. Peckham says, ‘Honestly it’s a hard moment for galleries while they figure out what the new balance is going to be in terms of the numbers of fairs you have to do for that volume of sales.’

The Australian angle

Speaking of travel, Asia is geographically advantageous for arts professionals and galleries based in Australia if they want to expand their reach, even if purely from a logistics and cost perspective. But geographical proximity also makes cross-cultural dialogue, resource sharing and networking a natural progression.

Sotiriou says when Australian galleries consider whether to engage with the Asian art market, ‘opportunities outweigh challenges here’. He continues, ‘Australia needs to view itself as simply another country working internationally, as opposed to a far-off destination. The importance of engagement with the Asian art market, as well as all other markets, is paramount and essential to the building of a deep and multifaceted art world.’

COMA will bring a solo presentation of new paintings by Justin Williams, who is of Egyptian descent, and was born in Melbourne but is now based in Santa Fe, New Mexico. ‘The artworks are an amalgamation of ideas and visual cues developed in bodies of work he has created over the last few years – they are both conceptually rigorous and visually thrilling,’ Sotiriou adds.

Justin Williams, ‘I’m not there yet, but if we had guests over Oswaldo and Norma’s house and brought an extra chair from home’, 2022, oil pigment and acrylic on canvas, 162.5 x 168 cm. Image: Courtesy of COMA.

CHALK HORSE, on the other hand, will be presenting a group show featuring Australia-based artists Jason Phu, Jasper Knight, Mechelle Bounpraseuth, Clara Adolphs, Harry McAlpine and Emily Ferretti. Mediums span painting, works on paper and ceramics.

So what makes it advantageous to be in Taiwan? Peckham suggests, ‘Taiwan has a very distinct position because we’re so close and connected to China, but the Taiwanese economy tends to be more linked to the US economy. We’re in a time right now where China is looking very uncertain, so Taiwan is actually a stronger proposition. I think it’s a moment where galleries and collectors alike are seeing Taiwan as a place for exciting development.’

In terms of what would appeal to the Taiwanese collectors who frequent Taipei Dangdai, Peckham says it’s generally geared towards the younger generation who are looking for ‘an international language’.

He adds, ‘The key to the Taiwan market is really showing up… I think collectors here, they need to spend time with you and want to get to know you on a personal level before they’re comfortable with a transaction. Once they have that trust, they’re very loyal and will like to continue supporting your program and following along.’

For galleries in Australia, this could mean making Taiwan an annual destination, maintaining updates and connections with collectors, as well as supporting things such as artist exchanges. Peckham admits, ‘It takes a lot more work at the beginning, but once you’ve established a relationship, it can be very fruitful.’

Taipei Dangdai runs from 10-12 May at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center; learn more.