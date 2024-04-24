Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

Cloncurry Prize Poetry Competition (Qld)

Poets and wordsmiths from all over Australia are invited to enter the $10,000 Cloncurry Prize, which attracted over 160 entries in 2023. All styles of poetry are accepted and this year’s theme is ‘Standing on the Shoulders of Giants’, through the lens of outback Australia. Plus, there is a Junior Cloncurry Prize, open to all Queensland school-aged students, with a cash prize of $250.

Entries close 3 May; learn more and enter.

The Doyles Art Award

Artists aged five years and above are invited to enter the $30,000 Doyles Art Award across its three competition categories – Landscape, Figurative and Still Life. The Award also includes three junior categories: five to eight years, nine to 13 years, and 14 to 17 years. The prize exhibition will run from 27 June to 7 July at Firth Park Community Centre in Mudgeeraba, Qld.

Entries close 24 May; learn more and enter.

Australian Women in Music Awards (AWMA)

Nominations for the fifth Australian Women in Music Awards (AWMA) are open, with categories spanning all music genres, from rock to opera and the many behind-the-scenes roles vital to the Australian music industry. Leaders, industry matriarchs, songwriters, producers, engineers, filmmakers, photographers, music journalists and others will be recognised at this year’s Awards Ceremony and Concert in Meanjin/Brisbane on 2 October 2024.

Nominations close 28 May; learn more and nominate.

2024 William & Winifred Bowness Photography Prize

The Museum of Australian Photography and the MAPh Foundation welcomes entries for the 2024 Bowness Photography Prize from artists at all stages of their career. Still photo-based media, including analogue and digital photography, created over the last year will be considered. The winning work will be awarded $30,000 and acquired into MAPh’s collection. One artist will also be selected for the $10,000 Wai Tang Commissioning Award for the 2025 Bowness Photography Prize exhibition.

Submissions close 13 June; learn more and submit.

Woollahra Small Sculpture Prize

The Woollahra Small Sculpture Prize is an international award for original, free-standing or wall-mounted sculptures of up to 80 centimetres in any dimension. Prizes include the acquisitive $25,000 Woollahra Small Sculpture Prize, the non-acquisitive $2000 Special Commendation Award, $1000 Mayor’s Award and $1000 Viewers’ Choice. Finalists will be exhibited at Wollahra Gallery, Redleaf, from 13 September to 20 October.

Applications close 30 June; learn more and apply.

Commissions

Glenorchy Ambulance Station (Tas)

Arts Tasmania and Ambulance Tasmania are seeking applications from Tasmanian artists to create an outdoor artwork for the Glenorchy Ambulance Station. The artwork will have high visibility for commuters on the Brooker Highway, and artists are invited to propose concepts for uplifting and positive artworks with wide appeal. The artwork budget is $72,000 plus GST.

Applications close 13 May; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding

Small Project Grants (quick response) – Individuals and Groups 2023/24 (NSW)

Small Project Grants (Quick Response) supports professional development opportunities for NSW-based professional artists, groups and arts and cultural workers (including museum workers) that are time-sensitive and respond to short notice invitations with career-building significance. Grants of between $500 and $5000 can be awarded.

Applications close 20 May; learn more and apply.

Arts Tasmania – Individuals and Groups (Tas)

This program supports activities that further the artistic practice and careers of individuals and groups. The applicant must be an individual artist who has lived in Tasmania for six of the last 12 months, or a member of a group of artists who has lived in Tasmania for six of the last 12 months. Grants of up to $30,000 can be awarded for initiatives, including creative development and research, presenting work, recording or producing work, local, national or international residencies, professional development opportunities or market and audience development.

Applications close 3 June; learn more and apply.

International Engagement Fund

The International Engagement Fund supports Australian artists and creative workers to undertake reciprocal exchange projects with confirmed international partners. This includes creative collaboration and development, cultural exchange and knowledge sharing, labs and practice-exchange models. Activities can take place in-person, online or in a combination of in-person and online (hybrid). International organisations working with Australian artists or creative workers are eligible to apply. Funding amounts are available between $5000 and $30,000.

Applications for current round close 17 September for projects beginning after 1 January 2025; learn more and apply.

International Travel Fund

The International Travel Fund supports international travel costs associated with Australian artists and creative workers attending market development and cultural exchange platforms or key gatherings overseas. Funding amounts are available between $5000 and $20,000, and multiple travellers may be included within the same application.

Applications for current round close 17 September for projects beginning after 1 January 2025; learn more and apply.

International Touring and Presentation Fund

The International Touring and Presentation Fund supports international touring, showcasing and presentation opportunities for Australian artists and creative workers. International organisations that are presenting Australian artists or creative workers are eligible to apply. Funding amounts are available between $5000 and $80,000.

Applications for current round close 17 September for projects beginning after 1 January 2025; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

Moonee Valley’s Gathering of Artists (Vic)

Network with local creatives and artists at Moonee Valley’s annual gathering of artists at The Clocktower Centre on 13 May from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Hear from keynote speaker Steven Richardson, State Manager of Development and Partnerships at Creative Australia, on ‘The Fundamentals of Arts Fundraising’. Connect with organisations such as Arts Wellbeing Collective, Music Victoria and Auspicious Arts, among others.

Free; registrations now open.

Artback NT Performing Arts Development and Touring Program (NT)

Biannually, Artback NT opens a call-out to NT-based artists and producers who have tour-ready productions with the potential to perform to audiences in the NT and interstate. EOIs for work in development will not be considered eligible in this round, but a separate development round will be announced shortly by Artback NT. Successful EOI outcomes in this round means that Artback NT will actively plan tours and apply for touring funding across varying funding bodies in partnership with the artist or producer to make these plans come to life.

EOIs close 5 May; learn more and apply.

South Australian Living Artists (SALA) Festival

Registrations are open for this year’s SALA Festival, which invites artists of all ages and skill levels to exhibit in Australia’s largest open-access visual arts festival. Local businesses can get involved by listing their venue as an exhibition space using the SALA website, and find an artist looking for a venue. SALA invites registrations for exhibitions and other activities, which can be accessed either in a venue or

online. Exhibition registrations are open to visual artists of all experience levels, with the only requirement

being they must be living in South Australia. Registered artists are eligible to enter the 2024 SALA Awards, including The City of Adelaide Award, Unitcare Services Digital Media Award, The Advertiser Contemporary Art Award, City Rural Emerging Artist Award and more.

Registrations close 8 May; learn more and register.

Connecting Places program

Regional Arts Victoria’s Connecting Places program is seeking a limited number of companies to be part of its 2025 halls touring program. The initiative delivers high-quality performing arts experiences to community-run venues across the state. The Connecting Places program is designed to support touring to small halls, libraries and other multipurpose spaces in regional areas. Preferred art forms include theatre, cabaret, comedy, circus, puppetry and dance. All projects must also include an additional workshop or interactive engagement activity that can be booked by presenters.

EOIs close 13 May; learn more and apply.

Newmarch Gallery Prospect Community Art Show (SA)

Entries for the 25th Prospect Community Art Show are now open. If you live, work or have a strong connection with the City of Prospect and you want to showcase your creative side, then here’s your opportunity to be part of Newmarch Gallery’s exhibition.

Applications close 30 June; learn more and apply.

Professional development

Expressive Pathways (ACT)

Rebus Theatre’s Expressive Pathways program is a free work-ready initiative for young adults (aged 17-24) with neurodivergence or intellectual disabilities looking to enter the workforce. The program is delivered in partnership with Skills Canberra, ensuring participants are assessed against established Australian Curricula. Expressive Pathways capitalises on the playful nature of theatre to teach real world skills and culminates in industry placements at the Canberra Theatre. The first group to participate in the program start on Monday 23 July and runs for nine weeks each term, for nine terms.

Enrolments close 13 May; learn more and enrol.

Hansen CEW Leaders Program for the Arts Scholarship

Chief Executive Women (CEW) has partnered with Australian investment banker, business executive and philanthropist, Jane Hansen AO, to offer five women working in the arts a bespoke leadership program developed to inspire and equip women to fulfil their leadership potential. This Scholarship is open to mid-to-senior level women, who have held leadership roles in the arts for at least three years.

Applications close 13 May; learn more and apply.

ACMI X + Ludo Studio Residency (Vic)

ACMI has partnered with Ludo Studio, the Emmy-award winning production company behind Bluey, Robbie Hood and The Strange Chores, to establish a three-month $10,000 residency giving local animators the opportunity to create the next global hit from ACMI’s creative incubator. The ACMI X + Ludo Studio Residency will support an emerging animator or animation team with up to two professional credits through $10,000 of project funding, regular mentoring from Ludo Studio animators and a fully subsidised residency at ACMI X, to develop a project ready for pitching in the Australian and international marketplace.

Applications close 20 May; learn more and apply.

Rupert Bunny Foundation Visual Arts Fellowship (Vic)

The Rupert Bunny Foundation Visual Arts Fellowship (RBFVAF) is an acquisitive award of $30,000 presented to a recipient once every two years. Established in 2005, it aims to support contemporary visual artists with an identifiable commitment to arts excellence.

Applications close 20 May; learn more and apply.

Hansen Executive in the Arts Scholarship

Chief Executive Women (CEW) has partnered with Australian investment banker, business executive and philanthropist, Jane Hansen AO, to offer one woman working in the arts the opportunity to study an executive level course of their own choosing anywhere in the world. The Executive Leadership in the Arts Scholarship is open to senior executive women who are C-suite, or no more than one level down from C-Suite, currently working within an arts organisation. The scholarship covers course fees up to a total of $25,000 with a travel allowance of $3000.

Applications close 27 May; learn more and apply.

Sound Country Artist Climate Leadership Retreat (Tas)

Green Music Australia is welcoming applications for a four-day immersive program designed to equip Australia’s leading musicians with the networks and skills to help build a greener, safer future. This year’s program will be held across four days in September at the Spring Bay Mill retreat on Lutruwita country/Tasmania. Applications are now open to artists who have demonstrated a passion and commitment for protecting our living planet.

Applications close 10 June; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

A painting inspired by the Baroque period and its ‘drama, movement and storytelling’ has taken out the Overall Winner Award at the University of Southern Queensland’s (UniSQ) inaugural Biennial Art Award. Sunshine Coast artist Gabrielle Jones’ entry, Disordered Dream, uses patterns and forms iconic to the Baroque period, and speaks to ‘the call and answer between then and now, and the emotion and struggle of the painting process’. On receiving the top accolade, Jones said, ‘Walking up to receive the Award, it hit me, and I was suddenly overwhelmed and incredibly relieved; I felt justified in pursuing this difficult career.’ The Biennial Art Award judging panel included Vice-Chancellor and Judging Panel Chair, Professor Geraldine Mackenzie; School of Creative Arts Head of School and Dean, Associate Professor Kyle Jenkins; Curator (Arts and Exhibitions) Brodie Taylor, and guest judge, Toowoomba Regional Council Regional Coordinator Art Galleries and Cultural Services, Sue Lostroh. Other winners included Susie Choi (Emerging Artist Award), Sam Scoufos (Packers’ Award), and Marisa Ballinger (Local Excellence Award). The Encouragement Awards went to Sofie Dieu, Andy Mckie and Jane Orme. The UniSQ Biennial Art Award exhibition will run until 17 May 2024 in the B Block Art Gallery at UniSQ Toowoomba campus.

UniSQ Vice-Chancellor and Judging Panel Chair, Professor Geraldine Mackenzie (left) with Biennial Art Award Overall winner, Gabrielle Jones (right). Photo: University of Southern Queensland.

Stencil artist Luke Cornish (aka E.L.K.) has won the 2024 Gallipoli Art Prize with The Pity of War, a work that depicts a woman and a hooded figure huddled together wearing gas masks. Cornish describes the work as ‘a contemporary reinterpretation of Michelangelo’s iconic La Pieta, reimagined to convey the profound sorrow experienced by mothers who have lost their children to the ravages of war.’ The 2024 Gallipoli Art Prize judges also highly commended Kate Stevens for her work, Witness, a portrait of whistleblower and former SAS medic, Dusty Miller. Miller served with Australia’s Special Forces in Afghanistan and gave testimony to the IGADF Afghanistan war crimes inquiry in 2020. The 2024 Gallipoli Art Prize will be on exhibition until 12 May at The Rocks, Sydney.

Winner of the 2024 Gallipoli Art Prize, Luke Cornish (aka E.L.K.), ‘The Pity of War’. Image: Supplied.

Read: Australian Pavilion wins Golden Lion Award at Venice Biennale

The Rick Amor Drawing Award 2024 went to Ian Hay for his drawing, …and somewhere else tomorrow, a work that ‘compresses and measures its forms in quanta of square millimetres with a beautiful precision,’ says Award judge and artist, Nick Mourtzakis. Hay takes home $20,000 in prize money, with his work currently on display in the Rick Amor Drawing Award exhibition, among other finalists, until 21 July at McClelland Sculpture Park and Gallery. Mourtzakis continues, ‘While representing diverse and varied approaches, the singular qualities that mark the drawings in the whole exhibition, are the motivation and humane conviction to evoke significant meanings and confirm the life of the emotions.’

Performing arts

Bart Willoughby has been honoured with the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music as part of the APRA Music Awards 2024. The Kokatha and Mirning man is a founding member of No Fixed Address, Australia’s first First Nations reggae-rock band who secured a major label deal. Their anthem, We Have Survived, is enshrined in the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia. Willoughby says, ‘I am very proud to receive the Ted Albert Award for my services to Australian Music. The best advice I received as a young musician was from Aunty Leila Rankin at CASM, while I was preoccupied practising; she kindly opened the door and forced me out telling me, I’d learn my craft on the road, it’s been a Long Road. Compassion. I am something else now. All you have to do is put the black bits and the white bits together. I’m on a road of destiny. I wake up as it starts to begin. That’s when you know you’re riding the wave. It’s part of destiny. That’s when you know you’ve found what you’ve looking for.’ Also announced was the 2024 Licensee of the Year, awarded to the Australian Calisthenic Federation, while Most Performed International Work was taken out by Taylor Swift and co-writer Jack Antonoff for Anti-Hero. The 2024 APRA Music Awards will take place on Wednesday 1 May at ICC Sydney, Gadigal land with host Tom Gleeson, guest presenters Jen Cloher and Bumpy, and Musical Director Julian Hamilton.

Dancer and choreographer Ashleigh Musk will embark on an immersive residency at Megafauna Central, situated in the heart of Mparntwe/Alice Springs. Musk will delve into the world of fossils and prehistoric landscapes through her residency, and draw inspiration from the heritage of Central Australia. Members of the public are encouraged to visit Musk in MAGNT’s Public Programs Room from 22 April to 18 May to observe her creative process, or join in on some experimental sessions.

All

Creative Australia has revealed the recipients of the inaugural Asia Pacific Art Awards, presented during a ceremony at Paramatta’s Riverside Theatres last night (23 April). The awards cover five categories, including Impact, Innovation, Inspire (Individuals/Collectives/Groups), Inspire (Organisations) and Connect. The recipients are:

Impact – Priya Srinivasan: Srinivasan’s work, rooted in Indian classical dance, shines a spotlight on the experiences of women from minority communities. She also directs innovative projects that bring together First Nations and Asian Australians.

Innovation – Hyphenated Projects: Situated in a suburban house in Sunshine West, Hyphenated Projects support artists who operate across cultural, social and geographic hyphens, including through an artist residency and development programs.

Inspire (Individuals/Collectives/Groups) – Club Até: Club Até (Justin Shoulder and Bhenji Ra) works across video, performance, events and activations, collaborating with members of the queer Asia Pacific diaspora in Australia and across the Oceania.

Inspire (Organisations) – QAGOMA, Asia Pacific Triennial APT 10: QAGOMA’s 10th Asia Pacific Triennial of Contemporary Art (APT10) included 69 projects by more than 150 artists and collaborators drawn together from over 30 countries.

Connect – OzAsia Festival, 2021-2023: Under Artistic Director Annette Shun Wah’s leadership (2020-2023), OzAsia Festival amplified Asian and Asian Australian artists and experiences, centring these voices at the heart of festival programming.

Creative Australia CEO Adrian Collette AM said, ‘To the many incredible diaspora artists and others engaging with the region, both within Australia and internationally – we see you. We recognise and celebrate the people and organisations that have worked to deepen connections between Australia and regional neighbours through the power of their creative practice.’

Also announced recently was that Creative Australia’s matched funding initiative, offered through the Australian Cultural Fund (ACF), has delivered $494,880 to 86 creative projects with outcomes across literature, performing arts, music, visual arts, film and design. ACF Boost supports artists, groups and small organisations that run fundraising campaigns through the ACF. This round of supported projects includes Lyric Opera of Melbourne, Rise – Commissioning and Recording WA Women Composers, The Periscope Crew, Vulcana Women’s Circus, The Mill Incorporated, Dawn Jackson and Susan-ann Walker. Find out more.

Writer and dancer, Emma Batchelor, and writer and actor, Thea Jade, have been announced as participants of The Street Theatre’s Resident Street Program in 2024. This annual residency program provides support to the development of ACT-based artists in the region, focusing on early to mid-career artists who are seeking momentum to move into the next phase of their creative practice. Batchelor’s first novel, Now that I see you, was winner of the 2021 Australian/Vogel Literary Award for young writers and is ‘interested in gaining a greater understanding of writing for live performance and in gaining insight from directors, actors, technicians and other creatives as to what is required from a script. I am also excited to develop my skills as a performer and collaborator.’ Jade is dedicated to youth arts and engagement, and shares Batchelor’s interest in discovering different writing practices. The Resident Street program provides an annual $10,000 residency, dedicated space and resources, opportunities to gain a broad experience of the company’s operations, and provision of senior artist mentors tailored to assist in meeting professional development goals.

Shortlisted and finalists

Recently, Geelong Arts Centre (Stage 3) by ARM Architecture was included in the shortlist for the 2024 Victorian Architecture Awards, which this year received a record number of entries from all Australian states. Geelong Arts Centre was nominated for the Interior Architecture category, as well as in the Public and Urban Design categories. Other nominated projects include Wirrng Wirrng, a new community hub for Queenscliffe by Kerstin Thompson Architects, Aboriginal Housing Victoria, and Up There, a new flagship store by Kennedy Nolan. The 2024 Victorian Architecture Awards will be presented at the Awards Night Dinner on 7 June at the Astor Theatre in St Kilda. Winners of the Victorian Awards will be entered into the National Architecture Awards, announced in November. Find out more.

The Mandorla Art Award has received record entries for its 2024 iteration, and has selected 41 artists and artistic collaborations as finalists this year. Over 250 entries from across Australia, spanning all mediums and by early career through to senior artists, were recorded for the Mandorla Art Award 2024. Entrants were asked to reflect on the theme, ‘Refocus, referencing 1 Corinthians 16:14, ‘Let all that you do be done in love’. All finalists’ artworks will be exhibited at Holmes à Court Gallery in Gooyaman West Perth from 25 May to 14 June. Check out the full list of finalists.

The Omnia Art Prize has selected over 300 artworks for its 2024 exhibition with artists now vying for the $15,000 prize. Entered works span mediums from oils, acrylic, photography to mixed media and small sculptures. Works exhibited are for sale, with proceeds from the event going to the St Kevin’s College Foundation to support the education of students in need or students experiencing hardship. The 2024 Omnia Art Prize winner will be announced at the Opening Gala on the evening of 24 May, and the exhibition is open from 25-26 May at Smith Hall, St Kevin’s College, Toorak, Victoria. This year’s prize will be judged by curator, writer and lecturer, Dr Rebecca Coates, Director of Monash University Museum of Art (MUMA). Participating artists include Gladys Kemarr Lewis, Kate Ballis, Josh Dykgraaf, Cezary Stulgis, Lori Pensini and more.

