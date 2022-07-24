Tips for launching your creative career

Whether you are a recent fine arts graduate, embarking on a fledgling career in arts administration, or are just trying to figure out your next steps, planning a career path though the creative industries can definitely be challenging.
To help you on your way, we’ve compiled a range of resources from our extensive archives to help you map out and achieve your creative career goals.
Where to start?
Where an arts degree can take you
Part of embarking on your career journey is about understanding the values that you bring to the arts industry and beyond. ArtsHub spoke with several professionals both within and beyond the field about the opportunities and skills their arts degrees provided.
Competitive terrain for arts graduates
How can aspiring artists and arts workers navigate an increasingly competitive career pathway post-COVID? Adelaide Central School of Art CEO Penny Griggs and Sydney’s National Art School Director Steven Alderton offer tips on where to look for opportunities, including in the booming regional sector, and how to create a five-year post-graduation plan.
Internships: valuable work experience or glorified volunteering?
If you are a fresh graduate and you know you want to work in the arts but don’t know where to start, ArtsHub’s latest article on internships can help you weigh up if this path is right for you.
‘The aim of an internship is to accelerate your learning in a real commercial environment. Commercial means doing “real-world” work. Not all of it may be as creative as you might want, but it’s a perfect opportunity to participate in a real-world environment and confirm it’s the career you want,’ advised Carol Mackay, Chair of the Internships Change Management Group.
Jump to:
Skills for performing artists
Skills for visual artists
For writers starting out
Tips for arts workers
Additional resources
Skills for performing artists
Hit centre stage with online auditions
Online auditions are now common practice and offer greater accessibility for those who can’t travel. Consequently, actors and other performing artists will need to excel at digital auditions in order to make the most out of each opportunity. While familiar surroundings may make living room auditions less daunting, certain preparations can ensure that your virtual audition, video or self-tape still looks professional.
Skilling up actors for the long haul
Australia’s first online career-longevity resource for young and aspiring professional actors, The Long Haul, covers such topics as working with agents and agencies, coping with rejection, developing positive relationships with peers and colleagues, financial advice, and good mental health and wellbeing.
Skills for visual artists
Is your art a hobby or a business?
Sometimes our arts practice is a business. Sometimes our arts practice is a hobby. Occasionally our arts business is a hobby masquerading as a business. There are a few ways to tell which of these categories most accurately describes your arts practice.
10 career hacks from famous artists
From hoarding your privacy to embracing your inner-child and ensuring you make durable art, some of our greatest contemporary artists share their wisdom.
Compelling storytelling lies at the heart of branding and can help artists strengthen their audience connection.
Why you need a Consignment Agreement for your work
While mistakes are unavoidable when you’re just starting out, it’s important to protect your interests both financially and legally. Whether you are an artist sending artworks to a gallery for potential sale or exhibition, or you are a craftsperson or maker placing production work at a shop or a gallery, you need to protect yourself with a Consignment Agreement.
For writers starting out
Commonly offered suggestions for writers don’t work for everyone and should be approached with caution. Here are 10 considerations for writers, with an extra commandment for free.
How do you define an ‘emerging’ writer?
The phrase ’emerging’ is supposed to help identify early-career writers in need of support, but too often it is categorised by age. This piece encourages you to think outside the box if you feel like you’ve aged out of opportunities but are just starting out on your writing journey.
The debut writer’s journey plus what’s next
If you’re wondering what it takes to debut your first book, hear from those who have already forded the torrent. The interviewed writers all underwent different pathways to reach their goals and financially back their projects.
Getting an arts grant for your literature project
Want more insights on how to find the financials to support your literary project? Here is a detailed guide to get started.
The pros and cons of recording audiobooks
Audiobooks are on the rise and it can be a great avenue to gain new audiences if you’re an emerging writer. We invited authors and industry professionals to speak of their experiences working with audio platforms, including their insights on costs, collaborations and where the market is going.
Tips for arts workers
Cover letters to shine from the get-go
While channelling creative impulses into a cover letter may not be a bad idea, basics like good grammar and spelling, being authentic, and simply nailing the structure are a good start. Here we offer advice alongside recruitment experts on how to stand out from the crowd when applying for a new job in the arts industry.
The adage ‘fake it till you make it’ has become easier thanks to Zoom
Tips on nailing that virtual interview and why there are more advantages than disadvantages to doing it online.
Essential skills of a great arts administrator
Keeping multiple balls in the air is one of many traits which the successful arts administrator needs to master. We asked a range of arts administrators from around the country, some at the peak of their game and others still emerging, about the elements of their skill sets that they feel are most useful to them.
Additional resources
These apply to a broader range of creatives and young professionals:
- 5 steps for nailing an open call
- 10 tips for artists to increase their productivity
- Artists Essentials Toolkit #10: How to create a portfolio career for your art
- Artists Essential Toolkit #12: How to write a successful arts grant
- Do I really need LinkedIn? (I’m creative)
- Ask the Mentor: I’ve forgotten how to network in real life
- Say it Loud! The artist’s guide to public speaking success
