First Australian artist to activate AGNSW’s Tank gallery

In the short time since it opened to the public, the Tank gallery – the landmark subterranean space in the Art Gallery of New South Wales’ (AGNSW) Naala Badu building – has caught the attention of global arts media and audiences.

Today, the gallery has announced that the next artist to active the huge 2200-square metre space, will be Paris-based Australian artist Angelica Mesiti with a new immersive visual and sonic experience, opening in September.

It is the first time that the space has been handed over to an Australian artist. To date, the former World War II oil tank has presented the work of Argentinian sculptor Adrián Villar Rojas and French-born US artist, Louise Bourgeois.

AGNSW Director Dr Michael Brand says, ‘Working with artists to make a new, site-specific work in response to the scale, structure and sonic qualities of the distinctive Tank gallery has fast become a highlight of our curatorial program. Angelica Mesiti has tackled this challenge with impressive ambition and vision.’

Mesiti’s new work, titled The Rites of When, ‘reimagines communal rituals in relation to seasonal cycles, at a time of environmental uncertainty and flux,’ explains the gallery.

Mesiti is known for artworks that pay homage to different forms of expression, ranging from sign language, choreographic gesture and Morse code to ancestral musical traditions. She typically works with film, and often presents her screens hovering in a space, or presented to create an immersive experience for the viewer.

Exhibition co-curator, AGNSW Senior Curator of Contemporary Australian Art and the Brett Whiteley Studio, Beatrice Gralton describes Mesiti’s work as ‘consistently intriguing and intuitive’. She adds that her works are also meticulously researched.

More about ‘The Rites of When’ Angelica Mesiti ‘The Rites of When’ 2024 (video still), seven-channel digital video installation, colour, sound, approximately 30 minutes, collection of the artist, commissioned by the Art Gallery of New South Wales for the Tank, 2024. Image: Angelica Mesiti.

The major new commission includes seven monumental video screens interspersed between the Tank’s concrete columns. The film conjures collective celebrations relating to the hibernal (winter) and aestival (summer) solstices: the longest night and the longest day of the year.

Featuring dance, new musical compositions and soaring aerial drone views, The Rites of When offers a deep reflection upon the age-old and continuing relationship between humans, nature and the cosmos.

Gralton explains: ‘As cycles of regeneration in nature have shifted out of sync, and people around the globe increasingly live in urbanised environments, Mesiti encourages us to stand still – if just for a moment – to observe our singular experience and imagine our collective potential.’

Gralton adds that the film ‘propels us into a speculative future’.

Brand says of Mesiti’s Tank gallery commission: ‘This work marks an important shift from the role of the artist as an observer to her role as a creator of alternative worlds. Mesiti’s interpretation of our globalised existence is a reminder that, in times of permanent crisis, culture and community matter deeply.’

Who is Angelica Mesiti?

Practising for more than two decades, Mesiti is perhaps best known for her 2019 representation at the Australian Pavilion in the 58th Venice Biennale. She created a three-channel video installation titled ASSEMBLY, exploring the notions of plurality and non-linguistic communication that are a hallmark of her work.

Mesiti received the Art Gallery’s 2013 Anne Landa Award for Video and New Media Arts, was the inaugural recipient of the Ian Potter Moving Image Commission in 2012 and was the winner of the 58th Blake Prize for Religious and Spiritual Art in 2009.

Her work is held in major Australian and international public collections.

Angelica Mesiti: The Rites of When will be presented in the Tank gallery from 21 September 2024 to 11 May 2025. Entry is free.