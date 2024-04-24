News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Book review: The White Cockatoo Flowers: Stories, Ouyang Yu

'The White Cockatoo Flowers; Stories' is the first collection of stories published by Chinese-Australian author Ouyang Yu in English.
24 Apr 2024
Hayley Thomas
The White Cockatoo Flowers Stories. Image on left is a headshot of a man of Chinese appearance, with head turned towards the camera. On the right is a book cover, which is black with an illustration of a white sulphur crested cockatoo sitting on a branch of a pomegranate tree with a couple of the fruits above it.

Writing and Publishing

‘Yu’s exploration of the immigrant psyche remains poignant.’ Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

The White Cockatoo Flowers: Stories by Ouyang Yu presents a somewhat cynical, deeply nuanced, yet personal and tender exploration of the immigrant experience, set against the backdrops of both China and Australia.   

In this debut collection of stories, Yu’s narrative voice is strikingly candid, offering readers a glimpse into the inner workings of an author’s brain, the complexities of the immigrant journey and the creative output that writing serves as a means of navigating life’s challenges. The episodic nature of the book lends itself to a spontaneous, memory-like quality, reflecting the author’s personal recollections of his lived experience and therefore producing an autobiographical tone.  

Throughout, Yu grapples with the themes of assimilation, racism and the clash of cultures. The multitude of characters serve as reflections of the author’s own journey: highlighting the challenges of adapting to a new culture while maintaining a sense of identity.  

The stories are infused with a fascination for Australia and its people, yet also confront the harsh realities of prejudice and discrimination faced by immigrants. Yu’s commentary on the pressure to conform to the “Australian way of life” underscores the complexities of finding a sense of belonging in a new country.  

However, the short story format does not allow sufficient time for a reader to connect with each character, so some sections feel rather disjointed.  

While the episodic structure allows for a diverse range of experiences to be explored, it disrupts any sense of a narrative flow and leaves readers craving continuity. However, in its disjointedness, the overall theme is incredibly resonant throughout. There lies a deeper relationship with the unpredictability and uncertainty that accompany the realities of conforming to a new lifestyle, mirroring the fragmented nature of identity in belonging to a new land.  

Yu’s exploration of the immigrant psyche remains poignant. As one character reflects, ‘If he began as a migrant years ago, he had now become a bird, a bird with a temporary nest in a bush whose inhabitants were predominantly native.’ This sentiment encapsulates the complex interaction between identity and cultural assimilation that permeates the book.  

Read: Book review: Sanctuary, Garry Disher

Through his adept use of language, with prose that is rich and evocative, Yu elevates The White Cockatoo Flowers: Stories beyond a mere collection of tales, crafting a work that is both a literary delight and a profound exploration of the human condition.  

The White Cockatoo Flowers: Stories, Ouyang Yu
Publisher: Transit Lounge
ISBN: 9781923023086
Hardback: 272pp 
RRP: $32.99
Published: 1 April 2024

Hayley Thomas

Hayley Thomas is an Adelaide born performing artist, arts writer and talent relations manager. She holds a Bachelor of Music Theatre from the University of Adelaide and a Graduate Certificate in Arts (Screen Studies) from the University of Melbourne. She has a love for research-based film analysis, exploring the nuances of the human psyche. Her other interests include running, Pilates, dogs and pasta. Hayley is based in Naarm (Melbourne), Australia. Instagram: @hayleyerynn

Related News

Performing Arts Visual Arts Film Digital Television News All Arts Reviews Features Non-Fiction
More
Sanctuary. On the left is a full body author shot of a white man in black standing on a forest path with his hands in his pockets. On the right is the book cover of a dusty outback road heading into off towards the horizon.
Reviews

Book review: Sanctuary, Garry Disher

A gripping story of an unconventional thief who longs for normality.

Erich Mayer
Australian Women in Music Awards 2024 open for nominations. Image: Sarah McLeod and Nina Korbe to perform at AWMA 2024. Photo: Guy Davies. McLeod has short cropped hair with smoky makeup, wearing a leather jacket, holding a bass and sitting on top of a piano. Beside her, Korbe is sitting, wearing a low neckline black dress with black heels. She has brown curly hair and a powerful expression. Both of them are presented in a powerful and beautiful manner against a backstage environment.
News

Opportunities and awards

International funding and scholarship opportunities, plus winners of UniSQ inaugural Biennial Art Awards, and more!

Celina Lei
Out-Side: Queer Words and Art From Regional Victoria. Image on left is a smiling white man with red rimmed glasses, beard, one long dangly earring and open necked shirt. On the right is a colourful book cover with the title in a lurid green frame around the cover and an illustration of a blue and yellowy-green tree in the middle.
Reviews

Book review: Out-Side: Queer Words and Art From Regional Victoria, Edited by Michael Earp

A wide range of queer writers and artists offer eclectic contributions to this anthology.

Kim Hitchcock
Group at table reading laptop. Arts news.
News

This week's arts news and trending topics

We break it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.

Gina Fairley
On the left is an author's head shot of a white man in a black shirt, with his head slightly tilted to the left. On the right is a book cover of Deep Water with an image of coral and underwater plants beneath a dark sea.
Reviews

Book review: Deep Water, James Bradley

A hugely impressive work that deserves and demands attention.

Erich Mayer
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login