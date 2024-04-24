News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Book review: Sanctuary, Garry Disher

A gripping story of an unconventional thief who longs for normality.
24 Apr 2024
Erich Mayer
Sanctuary. On the left is a full body author shot of a white man in black standing on a forest path with his hands in his pockets. On the right is the book cover of a dusty outback road heading into off towards the horizon.

Writing and Publishing

Garry Disher’s latest novel is a stand-alone tale about a thief on the run. Photo: Darren James.

Share Icon

This novel is a stand-alone one, so readers will not encounter Hirsch, Wyatt or Challis here, who you may recall are the protagonists of some of Garry Disher’s previous series. Instead, they will become acquainted with a very energetic woman in early middle-age who, when readers first meet her, calls herself Grace Latimore. She is an adroit and experienced thief with a good eye for antiques, artwork and rare memorabilia. And she is on the run, fearing that a former boyfriend and partner in crime may track her down and kill her. Naturally, she cannot go to the police for help or protection.

We learn something of Grace’s past and meet a few horrible villains as she traverses contemporary rural South Australia seeking a safe place to put down roots – the longed-for sanctuary of the title. She has a deep yearning to live like a normal person with neighbours and friends, and perhaps a family. She longs for a regular income earned legitimately and an identity that doesn’t need to be discarded at the slightest whiff of danger, but does not abandon crime in the meantime. 

While this novel bears no obvious resemblance to John Bunyan’s The Pilgrim’s Progress, it is an adventure story featuring a protagonist overcoming many obstacles in their quest to reach a desired goal. Reviews must not contain spoilers, but it is no spoiler to say you will not be disappointed in how Grace’s journey towards her end goal plays out. And during that journey, watching Grace prepare for and execute a theft is to witness a masterclass in writing about that vocation. 

When I reviewed Disher’s The Way it is Now a few years ago, I contended that ‘the story develops at too leisurely a pace, certainly too leisurely for this genre’. Sanctuary, however, opens at a spanking pace and many episodes of fast action thrillingly punctuate periods where the plot moves forward more slowly, no doubt intentionally echoing the pace of life in the real world.

This novel is no cheap page-turner, but a page-turner it often is. And when it moves more leisurely, the authentic portrayal of contemporary Australian life grounds the background in realism against the more unusual activities of a dedicated thief and those who wish her harm.

Read: Book review: Book review: Out-Side: Queer Words and Art From Regional Victoria, Edited by Michael Earp

And the opening chapter features a memorably brilliant, amusing and insightful description of the type of third-rate true crime show beloved by your more undiscerning YouTube audience:

A murder that shocks a small town, the victim usually a young woman offed by her husband or boyfriend, although they like to drag out the reveal. But you know it’s a close male connection because he’s the only one they don’t interview: he’s locked up. Meanwhile, you get plenty of screen time with the mouth-breathing parents, rednecks who look too stupid to have had a child in the first place.  

It is natural to have high expectations when a new novel is released by such a popular, well-regarded and prolific writer as Disher. In Sanctuary, you will not be disappointed. And should you ever wish to turn to crime or find yourself on the run from the authorities, there is many a useful lesson to be learned from Grace’s behaviour.

Sanctuary, Garry Disher
Publisher: Text Publishing
ISBN: 97819227790620
Paperback: 363pp 
RRP: $34.99
Published: 3 April 2024

Erich Mayer

Erich Mayer is a retired company director and former organic walnut farmer.

Related News

Performing Arts Visual Arts Film Digital Television News All Arts Reviews Features Non-Fiction
More
The White Cockatoo Flowers Stories. Image on left is a headshot of a man of Chinese appearance, with head turned towards the camera. On the right is a book cover, which is black with an illustration of a white sulphur crested cockatoo sitting on a branch of a pomegranate tree with a couple of the fruits above it.
Reviews

Book review: The White Cockatoo Flowers: Stories, Ouyang Yu

'The White Cockatoo Flowers; Stories' is the first collection of stories published by Chinese-Australian author Ouyang Yu in English.

Hayley Thomas
Australian Women in Music Awards 2024 open for nominations. Image: Sarah McLeod and Nina Korbe to perform at AWMA 2024. Photo: Guy Davies. McLeod has short cropped hair with smoky makeup, wearing a leather jacket, holding a bass and sitting on top of a piano. Beside her, Korbe is sitting, wearing a low neckline black dress with black heels. She has brown curly hair and a powerful expression. Both of them are presented in a powerful and beautiful manner against a backstage environment.
News

Opportunities and awards

International funding and scholarship opportunities, plus winners of UniSQ inaugural Biennial Art Awards, and more!

Celina Lei
Out-Side: Queer Words and Art From Regional Victoria. Image on left is a smiling white man with red rimmed glasses, beard, one long dangly earring and open necked shirt. On the right is a colourful book cover with the title in a lurid green frame around the cover and an illustration of a blue and yellowy-green tree in the middle.
Reviews

Book review: Out-Side: Queer Words and Art From Regional Victoria, Edited by Michael Earp

A wide range of queer writers and artists offer eclectic contributions to this anthology.

Kim Hitchcock
Group at table reading laptop. Arts news.
News

This week's arts news and trending topics

We break it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.

Gina Fairley
On the left is an author's head shot of a white man in a black shirt, with his head slightly tilted to the left. On the right is a book cover of Deep Water with an image of coral and underwater plants beneath a dark sea.
Reviews

Book review: Deep Water, James Bradley

A hugely impressive work that deserves and demands attention.

Erich Mayer
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login