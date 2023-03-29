Book review: The Invisible, Peter Papathanasiou

The hero of this novel is Detective Sergeant George Manolis, who made his first appearance in Papathanasiou’s 2021 novel, The Stoning. In that book, Manolis went to outback Australia; this time he goes to what could easily be called outback Greece, the Prespes region in the country’s north. The original purpose of the trip is for him to recuperate from a horrendous incident, well described in one of the two opening chapters.

The other opening chapter introduces Lefty, an ‘invisible’ who finds himself in a tense and dangerous situation. He is negotiating a deal with other villains and comes across as tough and fearless. Apparently, an ‘invisible’ is a person who has no documentation and about whom no documentation exists. These two chapters are fast-paced in contrast to the rest of the novel.

When Lefty, who is well-known to Manolis from previous visits to Greece, suddenly disappears, Manolis’ trip morphs into a search for him. His abrupt disappearance puzzles the locals, but does not arouse the lazy local police – whose power to trace an invisible is in any case limited by the absence of any records. As Manolis’ search continues, more and more of Lefty’s character is revealed. The story of the investigation is rich in its descriptions of local customs, beliefs, food, legends and history, as well as of the local flora and fauna, with much of this information delivered in dialogue:

‘What changed the face of northern Greece?’ Anna asked, having caught the tail end of the conversation.

‘The child evacuations,’ said Angelo…

‘As you may know, the civil war was fought between the Greek government army and the Democratic Army, which was the military branch of the Communist Party,’ he said. ‘The government army was backed by the United Kingdom and United States, while the Democratic Army had the support of Yugoslavia, Albania, and Bulgaria … about thirty thousand children between the ages of five and fifteen were taken against their will and made to walk hundreds of kilometres across international borders.’ The Invisible, Peter Papathanasiou

Those readers who enjoyed Papathanasiou’s novel The Stoning may recall that in his review for ArtsHub Michael Hannan wrote, ‘The novel’s secondary aspirations toward social commentary sometimes get in the way, manifesting in dialogue that drifts away from believable human speech.’ That can also be said of this book. Consequently, the slow-paced story of the search for Lefty is overshadowed by the well-rendered descriptions of the environment in which Manolis finds himself.

There is no doubt that this novel succeeds as a snapshot, or indeed a portrait, of an isolated community in a remote part of Greece. It also succeeds in the progressive revelation of Lefty’s character and thus perhaps as a mystery story. But as a detective yarn, it is no thriller despite the promise of the two opening chapters.



The Invisible, Peter Papathanasiou

Publisher: Hachette

ISBN: 9781529424430

Paperback 320pp

RRP $32.99

Published 30 August 2022