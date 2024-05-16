News

Small Press Network (SPN) pauses operations

The Small Press Network is temporarily halting operations in order to reassess its funding models and to seek community support.
16 May 2024
Thuy On
Small Press Network. Image is a cash register in a bookshop.

Image: Radek Homola, Unsplash.

The cost of living is continuing to bite small arts businesses nationwide. ArtsHub recently reported La Mama will pause public performances in 2025 due to its inability to secure organisational funding from Creative Australia for the 2025-28 period. 

And now, as first reported in trade publication, Books and Publishing, Small Press Network (SPN) has announced it will cease operations temporarily for two months to assess its ongoing viability and to seek financial support from the community at large. A letter from the board of SPN explained: ‘While we had an uptick in member numbers during the pandemic, membership has since dropped. Additionally, the costs of delivering the annual conference via a hybrid live/online format eroded SPN’s financial position.

‘While we are incredibly grateful for the generous support from the Copyright Agency’s Cultural Fund, the School of Culture and Communication at the University of Melbourne, Australian Booksellers Association/BookPeople, B+P/Thorpe-Bowker, Ingram, Readings and Book of the Year (BOTY) sponsors, grants are becoming increasingly competitive and, like many other creative organisations, we have been unsuccessful in securing sufficient financial support for future operations.

‘Despite this, SPN has managed its cash tightly and continued to deliver the much-loved and highly regarded conference, as well as the BOTY award. However, we are now at a point where SPN’s short-term viability is in question. The Board has actively tried to find [alternative] sources of income by exploring grants and developing fundraising opportunities; expenses have been reduced as much as possible; and we monitor the organisation’s financial position very closely.

‘Since 2006, SPN has been the primary representative body for small and independent publishers in Australia. It has played an important role in supporting and championing diverse publishing, integral to Australia’s literary culture, and fostering collaboration and networking opportunities for its members.’

Read: Funding boost for ARTS8 group is a ‘record investment’

President of SPN, Anna Solding says, ‘Pausing operations is a temporary measure to ask stakeholders, supporters and members for financial support. Any donations, big or small, will help SPN get back to its core program of helping small publishers develop and thrive. We are pausing for two months to see how much support and goodwill is out there in the community, to gauge where our efforts are most needed and where to go from here. Any donations will be gratefully received.’

For details how to donate to SPN fundraiser contact admin@smallpressnetwork.com.au

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the books editor of The Big issue for 8 years. Her debut, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was released by University of Western Australia Publishing (UWAP). Her second collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Her third book, Essence, will be published in 2025. Twitter: @thuy_on Instagram: poemsbythuy

