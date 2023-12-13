159 organisations receive four-year funding from Creative Australia

Creative Australia’s Four Year Investment for Organisations (FYIO) program has seen 159 organisations benefit from multi-year investment for 2025–2028.

Creative Australia says this is an increase of 45 organisations compared to the previous round (2021-2024), and also builds on the 128 organisations funded in 2016, the year after the disastrous Brandis raid on what was then known as the Australia Council for the Arts.

Organisations such as Adelaide’s contemporary art organisation Vitalstatistix and the Melbourne-based youth literary organisation Express Media (both of which lost multi-year funding in 2016) have been refunded.

Emma Webb, Artistic Director and co-CEO of Vitalstatistix, tells ArtsHub, ‘[I have] a lot of big feelings about receiving this funding, I’ll be honest. It’s something we have worked hard for and applied for three times now, so to finally receive this support is very affirming for us, the work we do and the artists we support in experimental and socially engaged art.

‘At the same time, my heart and solidarity go out to colleagues and organisations who haven’t received this funding. It’s a feeling of devastation that I know. The public funding process for art and culture needs to catch up with and better reflect the urgent sector changes beginning around care, value and humanism,’ she continues.

‘I’m excited to see a doubling of the organisations supported through emerging and experimental art. Arts organisations, and artists, working in this space are critically important, now more than ever. The world, and the art world, needs change makers.

‘This funding will make a transformative difference to Vitals and the artistic, cultural and social practices we support. It comes at a time when we will be celebrating our 40th year in 2024. It means we can concentrate on this milestone, knowing we enter our 50th decade in 2025 with this foundation for our work,’ Webb says.

Some companies that were defunded in the previous round, including Polyglot Theatre (Melbourne), Barking Gecko (Perth), Brown’s Mart Theatre (Darwin), Restless Dance Theatre (Adelaide) and Australian Theatre for Young People (Sydney), have also had their funding restored.

Other organisations to have received FYIO funding include Australian Dance Theatre (SA), Barkly Regional Arts (NT), Cairns Indigenous Art Fair (Qld), Craft Queensland (Qld), Island magazine (Tas), Magabala Books (WA), Omega Ensemble (NSW), Tracks Dance (NT), Tutti Arts (SA) and West Space (Vic).

Nicole Beyer, Executive Director of the peak body Theatre Network Australia (TNA) tells ArtsHub: ‘TNA is excited to see a much needed uplift in the number of organisations funded through Creative Australia multi-year investment. Areas of the sector, such as those creating work with/for/by young people, have been underrepresented in previous rounds, so it is heartening to see the funding supporting those organisations and communities. It is clear that processes and priorities within Creative Australia have shifted, creating space for newer and smaller organisations who have demonstrated national impact.

‘While of course there is much to celebrate, TNA acknowledges that today, and in the previous EOI stage, many more organisations have missed out and will continue to struggle under increased workloads, growing operational costs and precarious conditions,’ Beyer says.

The full list of organisations to receive FYIO funding across a range of art forms including theatre, music, dance and visual arts can be found on Creative Australia’s website.

‘A significant blow’

While many companies are rejoicing that their funding applications were successful, following a gruelling two-phase application process, numerous other organisations have missed out on funding that would have supported both company growth and artistic development in the coming years.

These include the likes of Adelaide-based theatre company Slingsby, Brisbane’s Metro Arts (which services both visual and performing artists) and Melbourne’s St Martin’s Youth Arts Centre.

Andy Packer, Artistic Director and CEO of Slingsby, tells ArtsHub: ‘We will receive feedback [about our application] next Tuesday and are in a creative development this week. We are in the first stages of our most ambitious project in the company’s 16-year history – project that reimagines what it means to be a touring theatre company that is responding to the climate crisis. We are committed to this work.

‘However, the company can no longer grow into its full potential, and we will have very painful decisions to make about what activities we can and can’t embark on. The only chance of long-term survival for Slingsby is if the core team can find the emotional fortitude and resolve to carry the company into the future. Today that seems extremely unlikely. We have ongoing Arts SA funding until 2026 and some incredibly generous donors. So, for now, we keep making beautiful art and turning to face our audience.

‘We have presenting partners across Australia and around the world, but every project, every tour means multiple applications to secure additional support and we are just exhausted by the roller-coaster of the application outcome anticipation and the need to constantly adapt. I will not ever be planning on multi-year Creative Australia funding again. I’m done with that process. I’m heartbroken actually,’ he says.

Genevieve Trace, Executive Director of Brisbane’s Metro Arts, also reflects on the disappointing funding outcome.

‘Creative Australia’s decision is a significant blow, not only to us, but to the many artists and fine companies nationwide who share our dedication in building a strong and sustainable arts sector,’ Trace explains.

‘We acknowledge the positive news received by many of our fellow organisations today. However, like others in our position, we are seeking a deeper consultation with Creative Australia to ensure a sustainable future for the hundreds of artists we work with,’ she says.

Metro Arts Chair Fiona Hawthorne adds: ‘Metro Arts remains committed to resilience and adaptation. As we navigate these challenging circumstances, we do so with a renewed determination to overcome adversity and ensure that the spirit of Metro Arts continues to thrive into the future, providing a vibrant space for artists to innovate, thrive and create.’

$42.4 million per annum

In total, the announcement today (13 December) by Creative Australia sees the investment of $42.4 million a year ($169.9 million over four years), including funding through the Visual Arts Craft and Design Framework and Delivery Partners (a new stream of investment to support services for the arts and cultural sector, the results of which won’t be announced until 2024)) into the Australian arts sector.

The round has seen an increase in investment in First Nations, youth and disability-led groups, as well as those based in regional Australia, according to a statement released by Creative Australia.

In the statement, Creative Australia CEO Adrian Collette AM said: ‘From the cities and suburbs to regional and remote Australia, arts organisations make a vital contribution to Australian arts and culture. The strong competition for this investment highlights the immense talent and vision of our small to medium art sector.

‘This investment will enable more organisations to plan with longer-term certainty, to realise their artistic programs and present Australian works that delight and challenge audiences and communities at home and internationally,’ Collette said.

Disclaimer: Richard Watts is the Chair of La Mama Theatre, which was unsuccessful in its application for FYIO funding.