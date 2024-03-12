La Mama to pause public performances in 2025 after unsuccessful funding bid

La Mama Theatre, the independent theatre organisation in the Melbourne suburb of Carlton, announced today it will cease public performances during 2025.

Caitlin Dullard, La Mama’s CEO and Director, confirmed the closure is a consequence of the organisation’s inability to secure organisational funding from Creative Australia for the 2025-28 period.

Read: The launch of Creative Australia to welcome new era

Dullard said the move is being treated by La Mama as ‘an opportunity to implement sustainable and necessary organisational change’ by finding new funding and partners.

The statement acknowledged the impact the sector and audiences will experience by taking away a year’s worth of productions, yet maintained that the temporary closure is necessary to establish enduring operations.

Read: Legend of La Mama steps down

La Mama Theatre. Image: La Mama.

In 2025, artist residencies will take place in La Mama venues, with the intention of resuming public performances in 2026.

La Mama was also unsuccessful in gaining Creative Australia funding for the 2020-24 period. However, it did receive funding from Creative Victoria, the City of Melbourne, the Federal Government’s RISE Fund, Job Keeper and private donations in recent years, which supported operations.

The announcement of the 2025 closure can be found on the La Mama website.

Disclosure: La Mama’s Committee of Management Chair is ArtsHub’s Performing Arts Editor, Richard Watts.