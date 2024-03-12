News

 > News

La Mama to pause public performances in 2025 after unsuccessful funding bid

Caitlin Dullard, CEO and Director, has released an update on La Mama's plans for the future.
12 Mar 2024
Clara Copland
La Mama. Image is an empty performance space in an old adapted courthouse.

Performing Arts

La Mama Carlton Courthouse. Image: La Mama.

Share Icon

La Mama Theatre, the independent theatre organisation in the Melbourne suburb of Carlton, announced today it will cease public performances during 2025.

Caitlin Dullard, La Mama’s CEO and Director, confirmed the closure is a consequence of the organisation’s inability to secure organisational funding from Creative Australia for the 2025-28 period. 

Read: The launch of Creative Australia to welcome new era

Dullard said the move is being treated by La Mama as ‘an opportunity to implement sustainable and necessary organisational change’ by finding new funding and partners. 

The statement acknowledged the impact the sector and audiences will experience by taking away a year’s worth of productions, yet maintained that the temporary closure is necessary to establish enduring operations.

Read: Legend of La Mama steps down

La Mama Theatre. Image: La Mama.

In 2025, artist residencies will take place in La Mama venues, with the intention of resuming public performances in 2026. 

La Mama was also unsuccessful in gaining Creative Australia funding for the 2020-24 period. However, it did receive funding from Creative Victoria, the City of Melbourne, the Federal Government’s RISE Fund, Job Keeper and private donations in recent years, which supported operations. 

The announcement of the 2025 closure can be found on the La Mama website.

Disclosure: La Mama’s Committee of Management Chair is ArtsHub’s Performing Arts Editor, Richard Watts.

Related News

Visual Arts Reviews Writing and Publishing News Film Digital Television Theatre All Arts Features
More
Powerhouse Castle Hill. Image: Rory Gardiner. The front entrance to Powerhouse Castle Hill, featuring a minimalistic silver-panelled architecture and large glass doors that also reveals the second floor.
Sponsored

A new storehouse for the Powerhouse Collection

Powerhouse Castle Hill will provide new levels of access to its exceptional 500,000-strong collection while Powerhouse’s $1.2 billion renewal is…

Celina Lei
Qui a tué mon père. A man sits on a stage in front of a backdrop projection of an open road.
Reviews

Theatre review: Qui a tué mon père (Who Killed My Father), Adelaide Festival

A personal polemic addressing France’s neglect and contempt of the working class poor.

Wolfgang von Flugelhorn
The 39 Steps. A man in a 30s type beige three-piece suit with a pencil moustache is on top of a box, pursued by two men dressed as police officers, also on boxes - all made to look as if it's a chase sequence on a train.
Reviews

Theatre review: The 39 Steps, Chapel off Chapel

Inspired by Buchan's novel and Hitchcock's film, this award-winning play is a highly energetic iteration.

Mia Ferreira
A scaffolding like set has several bodies positioned within it silhouetted against a lit backdrop. The Threepenny Opera.
Reviews

Opera review: The Threepenny Opera, Her Majesty's Theatre, Adelaide Festival

Searing satire and a rage against capitalism wrapped up in a love story.

Dr Diana Carroll
Light installation with blue tones and people interacting. Vivid Sydney.
News

Vivid Sydney spotlights humanity for 2024 Festival

Activities to help you plan your Vivid Sydney itinerary this year.

Gina Fairley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login