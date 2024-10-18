Everything we know about summer 2024-2025 exhibition programming

Summer is a great time for planning to visit exhibitions, whether to escape the heat or organise what you are going to do while on interstate holidays.

As the announcements roll in, ArtsHub will keep you up to speed on details and dates. Be the first to know, and bookmark this pillar page to make your life easy.

As they open, our blockbuster exhibition reviews

This spectacular exhibition asks the big questions about how museums collect, and show, artworks with Black histories. Taking his cue from Chris Marker’s 1953 film, Statues Also Die, one of Britain’s foremost artists, Sir Isaac Julien, also looks at the impact of colonial collecting of African art. The conversation of restitution and repatriation, however, has come a long way since then, and Julien updates the topic with a currency of today.

Angelica Mesiti: The Rites of When has opened in the Art Gallery of NSW’s Tank gallery, and will continue over the summer and through to 11 May 2025. The multi-channel video installation and soundscape is immersive and arresting, and holds visitors for every second of its 35-minute cycle, making you feel, and think and fall into the cyclic rhythm and reverberating tones of nature. We give it 3½ stars, and it is free to visit.

2024-2025 Blockbuster exhibition announcements

15 October: Machu Picchu and Incan treasures come to Sydney

Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru is a double-barrelled experience: visitors can ‘fly through’ the Incan city of Mach Picchu via cutting-edge drone footage delivered as a Virtual Reality (VR) experience of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, as well as physically walking through 134 priceless artefacts, including gold treasure from royal tombs, glittering jewels, intricate masks and objects of worship. Presented by the Australian Museum in Sydney from 23 November to February 2025. Ticketed.

2 October: From Björk to Blade Runner 2049: revisioning the future at ACMI this summer

Running from 28 November 2024 to 27 April 2025 at Melbourne’s Australian Centre for the Moving Image (ACMI), The Future & Other Fictions is a new exhibition celebrating screen culture’s role in shaping a more optimistic world.

Paul Yore, ‘Let us not die from habit’, 2018, mixed media, Collection Art Gallery of South Australia, Adelaide. Image: Paul Yore, courtesy Hugo Michell Gallery and STATION.

The Art Gallery of South Australia (AGSA) is taking a mammoth look at the global history of textile practice, and its currency in contemporary practice here in Australia. But it is not a mothballed timeline. Rather, it is interested in the medium as a vehicle for activism and change. Radical Textiles is a major exhibition showing from 23 November through to 30 March 2025. It is a ticketed exhibition.

13 August: Chihuly to transform Adelaide Botanic Garden with epic glass installation

Arguably the world’s most celebrated glass artist, Dale Chihuly is coming to Australia to transform Adelaide Botanic Garden for an exclusive exhibition, Chihuly in the Botanic Garden, from 27 September 2024 to 29 April 2025. In a formal statement released on 13 August, Chihuly said: ‘Adelaide Botanic Garden offers so many rich colours and textures – the ideal environment for the placement of my work, and I look forward to sharing this new exhibition with the South Australian community.’ Chihuly’s last exhibition in Australia was at the Adelaide-based JamFactory in 2000, and he has not returned since.

8 August: What the APT11 artist list says about now

The 11th Asia Pacific Triennial of Contemporary Art returns to QAGOMA for its eleventh edition, from 30 November. The list of 70 artists from 30 countries was announced in August, so we took a look at what this next crop of artists have to say.

Kawita Vatanyankur, Thailand, Pat Pataranutaporn, US, ‘The Machine Ghost in the Human Shell’ (from the ‘Cyber Labour’ series) 2024, commissioned for the 11th Asia Pacific Triennial. Image: Courtesy the artist and Nova Contemporary, © Kawita Vatanyankur.

19 July: Frida Kahlo joins the gold rush at Bendigo Art Gallery

Bendigo Art Gallery announced it will present the exhibition Frida Kahlo: In her own image from 15 March to 13 July 2025. It is an international exclusive with works coming directly from Mexico’s Museo Frida Kahlo located in the revered artist’s hometown of Coyoacán, Mexico.

4 June: Sydney summer blockbusters announced

On 3 June the next summer exhibitions under the Sydney International Art Series banner were announced. They are anything but stale. Three very diverse artists – the iconic surrealist master, Belgium artist René Magritte (26 October to 9 February 2025; ticketed), the cyber futurist videos of Chinese artist Cao Fei (30 November to 13 April 2025; ticketed) will head to the Art Gallery of NSW, and the expanded painting practice of US artist Julie Mehretu (29 November to 27 April 2025; ticketed) will be shown at the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA).

Hate the feeling of FOMO? Or thinking of travelling interstate? ArtsHub’s got you covered for exhibitions to visit during the second half of 2024, from July into the summer months.

14 April: Yayoi Kusama next up for 2024 NGV summer exhibition

Melbourne’s first major retrospective of Japan’s famed nonagenarian artist Yayoi Kusama is heading to the NGV this summer. Comprising more than 180 works, the exhibition will span the entire ground floor of NGV International, entrance waterfall, Federation Court and Great Hall. It opens 15 December, and includes some of Kusama’s most famed works: Flower Obsession (2017), which previously showed in the 2017/18 NGV Triennial, Pumpkin (1981), Travelling Life (1964) and Infinity Mirror Room – Phalli’s Field (1965). Tickets are now on sale.