Machu Picchu and Incan treasures come to Sydney

Following on from the success of Ramses and the Gold of the Pharaohs – which closed in May 2024 after some 508,000 visitors streamed through the doors – the Australian Museum (AM) has announced its next blockbuster exhibition.

Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru is a double-barrelled experience. Visitors can ‘fly through’ the UNESCO World Heritage Site – exploring the Incan city of Mach Picchu via cutting-edge drone footage delivered as a Virtual Reality (VR) experience from 360-degree motion chairs. Titled, Machu Picchu and the Spirit of the Condor, it will share the intriguing story of grand Incan emperor Pachacuti.

Visitors can then walk through the exhibition of rare antiquities, dating back more than 3000 years and stretching across five Peruvian Empires.

The UNESCO Heritage Site of Machu Picchu, Peru. Image: Supplied.

Consul-General of Peru, José Alberto Ortiz Artola, said the exhibition will contribute to the cultural connection between Peru and Australia.

“Through the representation and interpretation of the myths and rituals of Andean civilisations and their rediscovery and reappraisal in the 21st century, it seems possible to reconstruct the foundational images of modern Peru,” said Artola. “I know the public will be captivated by our unique culture.”

Created by Peru’s Museo Larco and Museo de Sitio Manuel Chavez Ballon, in conjunction with Neon Global, the exhibition features 134 priceless artefacts, including gold treasure from royal tombs, glittering jewels, intricate masks and objects of worship, explains the Museum.

Frontal adornment of gold headdress depicting feline head, Chimu Imperial Period (1300 AD – 1532 AD). Australian Museum’s Peruvian exhibition. Image: Supplied.

The Museum has described it as the “most opulent collection of Andean gold to ever travel outside of Peru”.

“One of the Seven Wonders of the World, Machu Picchu is a top bucket-list destination for many Australians,” said Australian Museum Director and CEO, Kim McKay AO. “This exhibition will further inspire visitors with its state-of-the-art storytelling alongside treasures from these intriguing ancient empires.”

Sydney is the fourth city in the world to host this blockbuster following on from Boca Raton in Florida, Paris and Milan.

Ramses was among the AM’s most successful museum exhibitions in NSW history, both in terms of visitors and financial impact, contributing more than $57 million to the NSW economy. It is not only hoped, but expected, that Machu Picchu will continue the trend.

Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru opens at the Australian Museum in Sydney on Saturday 23 November 2024 and continues through to February 2025. It is a ticketed exhibition.

The exhibition will be supported with a program of Peruvian themed events every month, including exclusive conversations, experiences, music and tours.