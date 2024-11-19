News

Epic LEGO x Star Wars exhibition to make grand world premiere in Melbourne 2025

Celebrated LEGO artist Brickman sets off on another challenge to recreate iconic 'Star Wars' moments in a brand new exhibition.
Ryan 'Brickman' McNaught will bring whole new 'LEGO Star Wars: The Exhibition' to Melbourne Museum. A white middle-aged man posing enthusiastically next to a sign with "LEGO STAR WARS THE EXHIBITION MAY 4 2025".

Ryan ‘Brickman’ McNaught will bring the whole new ‘LEGO Star Wars: The Exhibition’ to Melbourne Museum. Photo: Carlina and Camera.

LEGO Star Wars: The Exhibition is landing at Melbourne Museum on Star Wars Day, 4 May 2025, for its global premiere and will be the first and only exhibition of this size and scale in the world.

Ryan ‘Brickman’ McNaught has created a brand new experience that will take audiences of all ages through hyperspace, brick by brick. The LEGO extraordinaire was behind Melbourne Museum’s 2022 Bricktionary exhibition, which featured over 150 LEGO creations.

LEGO Star Wars will feature a world of epic battles, gargantuan starships and stunning landscapes from a far away galaxy, bringing iconic screen culture scenes to life. The exhibition will take more than 25,000 hours to complete, and involve over eight million LEGO bricks. Pieces are being built right now in Melbourne at Brickman headquarters.

Can’t bear the wait? Eager fans can catch a sneak peek of a new build from LEGO Star Wars: The Exhibition for a limited time only from today (19 November) to 2 December, when the exhibition’s LEGO brick model of the iconic X-wing Red 5 will be on display in the Melbourne Museum foyer. The monumental structure stands over three metres high with 64,759 bricks and took 382 hours to make.

The exhibition also features interactive elements where visitors can help piece together massive Star Wars landscapes, one LEGO brick at a time, or face off against their mates, creating LEGO fighters and starships, which will be digitally brought to life in epic space battles. 

Read: 10 mind-blowing LEGO creations on Instagram

LEGO master McNaught embraced the challenge of the mission. “Building these iconic scenes and characters in LEGO Star Wars form is an extremely complex task – taking the humble LEGO brick and using it by the millions to translate into Star Wars builds and models at an epic scale the world has never seen before,” he says. “My team and I are super excited to launch this mind-blowing experience right here in Melbourne. My inner seven-year-old self still can’t quite believe this is happening. I can’t wait till May the Fourth next year to be able to share this incredible galaxy-first exhibition with the fans.”

VP and GM, Star Wars and CPC Australia and New Zealand, Tim Everett, adds “Star Wars is more than just a story; it’s a timeless adventure that captures the imagination of fans young and old and continues to inspire to this day.  
 
“Bringing together one of the most recognisable brands in entertainment history, together with our global collaborators at the LEGO Group into an immersive exhibition is a real treat for fans. And a world-first that will debut right here in Melbourne, Australia.”

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the LEGO Star Wars collaboration, and LEGO Star Wars: The Exhibition will be a celebration for all fans.

After this week’s sneak peek, LEGO Star Wars: The Exhibition opens at Melbourne Museum on 4 May 2025 and runs until 26 January 2026.

