From Björk to Blade Runner 2049: revisioning the future at ACMI

Running from 28 November 2024 to 27 April 2025 at Melbourne’s Australian Centre for the Moving Image (ACMI), The Future & Other Fictions is a new exhibition celebrating screen culture’s role in shaping a more optimistic world.

Imagined futures are often dystopian, as epitomised by George Orwell’s chilling line of dialogue in 1984: “If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face – forever.”

Contemporary science fiction is rife with such bleak images: think of the sea wall holding back a rising ocean in Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049, or the grim and gritty world of Cyberpunk 2077, the popular tabletop role-playing game turned PC RPG, in which the only people who benefit from the collision between hi-tech and low-life are the ultra-rich (who in the words of cyberpunk progenitor William Gibson are “no longer even remotely human”).

But science fiction doesn’t have to be dark: it can also help us imagine brighter futures.

Showcasing the storytelling craft of leading creatives from film, video games and screen-based art, and featuring artworks, sets, props, scripts, clips, costumes and original design materials, The Future & Other Fictions “reminds us that the way we imagine the future is shaped by popular film, TV shows and video games,” according to ACMI Director and CEO Seb Chan.

“Many alternative visions of the future can and do exist. From two-time Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth E Carter to Italian fashion designer Alessandro Michele [or] New Zealand’s renowned special effects studio Wētā Workshop to the Pilbara’s own Love Punks. We hope that visitors leave optimistic about what might be possible – and find hope in designing the futures we need,” Chan says.

Two brand new commissions in the exhibition affirm that the future is ours to create. Queensland-based artist and DJ Hannah Brontë draws upon her culture with a short film centred on the embodiment of Country, while Liam Young and Ngarrindjeri, Narungga, Kaurna and Noongar actress Natasha Wanganeen (Rabbit-Proof Fence, Limbo) reimagine a world in which fossil fuel production has ceased, and communities return to rebuild the landscape.

Other exhibition highlights include Academy Award-winning costumes from Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Icelandic musician Björk’s otherworldly gown from music video The Gate (released in 2017 and directed by Andrew Thomas Huang), miniature sets from Blade Runner 2049, original sketches from futuristic First Nations comic series NEOMAD, concept art from video games Cyberpunk 2077 and Saltsea Chronicles, and more.

Accompanying Björk’s striking costume from The Gate is a retrospective season of films at ACMI Cinemas from 28 November to 16 December 2024, celebrating her many talents as a musician, actor and artistic collaborator.

Titles screened include folklore drama The Juniper Tree (1990), which marked Björk’s acting debut, the Palme d’Or decorated Dancer in the Dark (2000) and her recent celebration of eukaryotic organisms in the documentary, Fungi: Web of Life (2023), which features mesmerising time-lapse footage by Stephen Axford, Patrick Hickey and Wim van Egmond.

The Future & Other Fictions is co-curated by ACMI Curator and Gunaikurnai woman Amanda Haskard, and film director and futurist Liam Young.

Young says of the exhibition: “Storytelling and imaginary worlds can help us connect to the future on a deeper, emotional level. They can dramatise data, ideas and challenges, immersing us in the aftermath of the decisions we face today. Speculative cities can be cautionary tales, or roadmaps to a brighter future. The exhibition is an open invitation to all visitors to imagine the futures we need now.”

The Future & Other Fictions runs from 28 November 2024 to 27 April 2025 at ACMI, Melbourne.