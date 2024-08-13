News

Chihuly to transform Adelaide Botanic Garden with epic glass installation

Arguably the world’s most celebrated glass artist, Dale Chihuly is coming to Australia to transform Adelaide Botanic Garden.
13 Aug 2024 23:01
Gina Fairley
Installation of glass flowers in garden setting. Dale Chihuly.

Dale Chihuly, ‘Ethereal Spring Persians,’ 2022, Missouri Botanical Garden, St. Louis, installed 2023 © 2022 Chihuly Studio. Photo: Nathaniel Wills.

For anyone in the glass community, the name Dale Chihuly (b. 1941) is up there with demi-gods, when it comes to contemporary glass. He is also the most commercially successful glass studio (possibly in the world), employing over 100 assistants at his studio – a 2300-square metre building in Tacoma (Washington, US), and with installations selling for six figures.

And, for the many unfamiliar with the world of art glass, it is likely either Murano glass in Venice or Dale Chihuly in the US that would be their touchstones for knowledge – arguably making Chihuly a household name.

Walking into the celebrated V&A Museum in London, the first artwork that greets visitors is a massive handblown chandelier by Chihuly. His work is included in more than 200 museum collections worldwide. Simply, Chihuly revolutionised the studio glass movement.

Now the master artist is coming to Australia for an Adelaide-exclusive exhibition, Chihuly in the Botanic Garden, from 27 September 2024 to 29 April 2025..

In a formal statement released today (13 August), Chihuly said: ‘Adelaide Botanic Garden offers so many rich colours and textures – the ideal environment for the placement of my work, and I look forward to sharing this new exhibition with the South Australian community.’

Chihuly’s last exhibition in Australia was at the Adelaide-based JamFactory in 2000, and he has not returned since.

This is the first time a major exhibition of his outdoor installations will be presented here – in fact, it will be the first time in the entire southern hemisphere.

And Adelaide is only the third venue to present Chihuly’s botanic gardens installations, following London’s Kew Gardens (2005 and 2019) and Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay (2021). 

People will fall in love with glass

Image of woman long brown hair and man with grey hair and eye patch standing in front of yellow glass sculpture in a garden. Dale Chihuly.
Leslie Jackson Chihuly and Dale Chihuly. Image: Supplied.

A team of 12 from the Chihuly Studio will arrive in Adelaide over the coming weeks to start the laborious installation of his 15 epic sculptures. They range in scope from five metres wide to the largest pieces, which are almost eight metres wide. And don’t forget this is handblown glass, and each installation comprises many elements.

For me [glass is] the most mysterious and magical of all the inventions or materials that mankind has invented or discovered.

Dale Chihuly, 2000

Visitors to the exhibition will be able to experience the works emerging out of garden beds and entwined with trees, creating a magical two-kilometre garden trail.

The Adelaide Botanic Garden is a perfect setting for Chihuly’s artworks, which are inspired by natural forms. The Chihuly team visited the city in 2023 to understand the site and \ plan the exhibition in partnership with the Adelaide Botanic Garden’s Team.

Read: So you want my arts job: Gallery Retail Manager

General daytime entry to the garden trail will be free; however, a ticketed Chihuly Nights experience will also be offered, as well as an exhibition in the Bicentennial Conservatory, titled In Full Colour: Dale Chihuly, offering a further immersive experience.

Botanic Garden and State Herbarium Director Michael Harvey says, ‘As the days grow warmer and longer, Chihuly in the Botanic Garden will become a national drawcard to bring people to Adelaide. The exquisite forms and kaleidoscopic colours of Chihuly’s artworks are often described as celebrations of what is found in nature, and so there is no more fitting setting to showcase his masterpieces, than within the beautiful Adelaide Botanic Garden.’

Blue star like glass sculpture on a stand in a garden setting. Dale Chihuly.
Dale Chihuly, ‘Sapphire Star,’ 2010. The New York Botanical Garden, Bronx, installed 2017 © 2010 Chihuly Studio. Photo: Scott Mitchell Leen.

Adelaide Botanic Garden welcomes over 1.3 million visitors per year and is expecting that figure to be boosted with the seven-month run of the exhibition. As an example, Chihuly’s outdoor exhibition in the Phoenix Desert Botanical Garden (US, 2021) led to a 100% increase in visitation from the previous year, with 508,000 people making the trip to visit the exhibition.

And with new work being created especially for Australia, a similar pilgrimage is expected.

Read: Reflecting on a smashing year of glass

To expand the experience, the JamFactory will present glass blowing demonstrations and exhibitions by Australian glass artists across the period of the exhibition. Many Australian glass artists have either trained under Chihuly or assisted the Chihuly team in the US over the years, and have kept a strong connection with the Studio since his visit here.

Chihuly in the Botanic Garden opens 27 September. Advance tickets for Chihuly Nights and In Full Colour: Dale Chihuly are now on sale.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Performing Arts Writing and Publishing News Film Digital All Arts Television Features Reviews Museums
