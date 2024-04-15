Yayoi Kusama next up for 2024 NGV summer exhibition

Following on the heels of Alexander McQueen: Mind, Mythos, Muse and the NGV Triennial, Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama has been revealed as the next in line for the 2024 summer blockbuster exhibition at the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV).

This ambitious presentation seeks to capture Kusama’s eight-decade career, from her early childhood drawings deeply affected by her hallucinations of dot-covered surroundings to the artist’s globally popularised Infinity Mirror Rooms.

Yayoi Kusama will feature more than 180 works, including Flower Obsession (2017) which previously showed in the 2017/18 NGV Triennial, Pumpkin (1981), Travelling Life (1964) and Infinity Mirror Room – Phalli’s Field (1965). The exhibition will span the entire ground floor of NGV International, including the entrance waterfall, Federation Court and Great Hall.

This is the first time that Melbourne has hosted a major retrospective of the artist. In 2011-2012, Kusama’s solo exhibition, Look Now, See Forever was held at the Gallery of Modern Art in Queensland, and in 2009, Yayoi Kusama: Mirrored Years toured to the Museum of Contemporary Art, Sydney.

Offering a deeper understanding and experience

For an exhibition of this scale and breadth and for an artist of this proliferation and significance, curation is key in guiding the visitor experience. Senior Curator of Asian Art at NGV, Wayne Crothers tells ArtsHub that the exhibition is about tapping into the wide-ranging appeal of Kusama’s works, but also offering more nuanced understandings of the life of a nonagenarian artist.

’Kusama is an artist who has entered a visual vernacular of the general public and, yet, people don’t particularly understand the breadth, or the entire creativity, of her career. That’s very much the role of cultural institutions – to enlighten and inspire people with cultural information,’ says Crothers.

Installation view of Yayoi Kusama’s Flower Obsession, 2017 on display in NGV Triennial from 15 December 2017 – 15 April 2018 at NGV International Melbourne. Image: Courtesy of NGV.

He continues, ‘We live in an era where youth is celebrated, and this [show] is quite different to that… Kusama is the last of an era.’

Kusama’s place on the world stage, both commercially and institutionally, signals a well-deserved spot in the NGV’s summer blockbuster line-up. She was the top-selling contemporary artist of 2023, beating out David Hockney, and the only female artist (let alone a woman of colour) to feature consistently in auction records.

All of this wouldn’t have been possible without an entrepreneurial mindset, but this shouldn’t overshadow Kusama’s contribution to the avant-garde, her advocacy for sexual liberation and ability to breakthrough in an art world dominated by white men in the 1960s.

Yayoi Kusama is about ‘giving a grounding to her practice,’ continues Crothers. ‘[Kusama’s art] has been developed over such a long period of time, and the popular results that we see now – they’re not just a gimmick.’

One of the earliest works to be on display is a drawing by nine-year-old Kusama. Already the dots have infiltrated her mind, which later would become a compulsive characterisation of her art. Another is a self-portrait of the artist covered with dots, and what Crothers describes as ‘a visualisation or a form of art therapy, before art therapy was a concept’.

Yayoi Kusama, ‘Pumpkin’ 1981, collection of Daisuke Miyatsu. Image: © Yayoi Kusama.

These will be complemented by early photographs, ephemera, letters and a sketchbook from the 1940s that includes references to the seedlings from the plant nursery her family operated in Matsumoto.

The show is loosely chronological, but Crothers also explains that Kusama is an artist who often revisits works or themes of her past, and those connections will be interwoven throughout the exhibition.

Another feature of Yayoi Kusama will be a number of Infinity Mirror Rooms. These rooms, which offer an immersive cosmos, are globally popular destinations with often long queues to get in. In order to allow visitors to experience them in full, Crothers says navigation, linger time and crowd control will all be taken into consideration.

’It’s something that we’re having endless meetings about,’ admits Crothers. ‘There is a very large number of immersive rooms. Some will be walkthroughs of rooms with inflatables, others offer sculptures, polka dots and, of course, the Infinity Mirror rooms.

‘Having such a large offering, it is diversifying the experience and the crowds, giving them multiple options to experience different immersive environments,’ he explains.

Kusama’s long-standing fascination with fashion

While Kusama’s 2023 collaboration with luxury brand and fashion house Louis Vuitton has generated much attention, Crothers says the exhibition will instead lean into the artist’s early associations with fashion.

Many may be unaware that Kusama set up her own fashion brand in the late 1960s with designs that are tied to the key motifs and philosophy of her fine arts practice around sexual liberation and playfulness.

Crothers explains, ‘We wanted to include in this exhibition things that some [Kusama] shows have touched on, but others not at all. We’ve really focused on making a broad representation of her fashion.

‘During the second half of the ’60s in New York, Kusama basically stopped making sculpture and paintings, and worked exclusively with happenings, events, dance, performance and fashion. She opened her own fashion label, which was sold at some outlets throughout New York and some others in the US. Very few of the original pieces remain and we have some of the originals [in this exhibition].

’In the 1990s, she recreated some pieces that entered a regional museum in Japan and we have a very large presentation of about 16 to 18 of those.’

Other highlights include Kusama’s phallic furniture works, early large-scale studio paintings and her 1966 Venice Biennale installation, Narcissus Garden, which the NGV is currently acquiring through its fundraising campaign.

But can commercialisation distract from the depth or complexity of an artist like Kusama? Crothers poses a different perspective: ‘Wouldn’t it be unusual if an artist of that stature wasn’t tapping that commercialism?’

He continues, ‘Commercialism has always been part of Kusama’s practice, right back to the fashion label in the 1960s. In that sense, she might be seen as one of the groundbreakers in that whole thing way before Jeff Koons’ commercial brigade that others have followed.

Installation view of Yayoi Kusama’s ‘Infinity Room – Phall’s Field’, 1965 at the Castellane Gallery, New York. Image: © Yayoi Kusama.

’Far more people are enjoying her artwork than they’re criticising her for it – it all adds to this really interesting conversation about how work can be distributed or presented.’

Crothers adds, ‘But what the role of this exhibition is, is to show that there’s far more to this artist than a Louis Vuitton handbag. It’s decades of incredible creativity and challenging the establishment by an artist who has this rigorous pursuit of innovation, creativity and imagination.

‘What the exhibition is doing is going right back, to put those people in front of the works who want to criticise her for the commercialism and say, “Hang on, look at what has come before this”,’ he concludes.

Yayoi Kusama will open on 15 December 2024 at the National Gallery of Victoria.