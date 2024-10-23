Vincent van Gogh returns to THE LUME with a new VR format

News

Hoping that lightning strikes twice, THE LUME is bringing back Vincent van Gogh for another summer run.
23 Oct 2024 13:07
ArtsHub
a large immersive gallery covered in images from Van Gogh's Sunflowers series. THE LUME

Image: Supplied.

Following its hugely successful run with Van Gogh Alive, THE LUME in Melbourne is hoping the Dutch master can again draw the crowds with its expanded experience, Finding Vincent, which will open at the immersive gallery on Boxing Day.

Van Gogh Alive marked the opening of THE LUME in Melbourne back in November 2022 and was one of the venue’s most popular shows, breaking box office records and welcoming 1.8 million visitors across Australia and New Zealand during its run.

It was followed by Monet & Friends (October 2022 to June 2023), a showcase First Peoples’ art and music entitled Connection (June 2023 to February 2024) and Leonardo da Vinci – 500 Years of Genius, which is currently showing and due to close in December, before Van Gogh moves back into the space.

Finding Vincent will take the now familiar format of massive, animated versions of artworks and the highlights of the first Van Gogh experience and expand them. In a world premiere, the shared virtual reality experience will invite viewers to ‘step into’ some of Vincent van Gogh’s most famous masterpieces. What this means in practice remains to be seen, but THE LUME promises that some of the most popular elements of the previous exhibition will again be included:

  • Sunflower Room: an infinity mirrored room filled with the artist’s signature sunflowers.
  • Starry Night Room: the three-dimensional installation inspired by The Starry Night
  • Café Terrace 1888: an on-site café inspired by the painting Café Terrace at Night, with an historically themed dining experience in an immersive setting.
  • Artist Studio: a hands-on, interactive area where visitors can explore and attempt to replicate the Dutch master’s artistic techniques.

Van Gogh at THE LUME Melbourne opens Boxing Day, 26 December 2024. Convention Centre Place, South Wharf Melbourne. Tickets available now.

ArtsHub

Built upon a proud 24-year heritage, ArtsHub is Australia's leading independent online resource dedicated to the world of the arts. Our passionate team actively pursues a vision of being a world-class arts and culture publishing, media and marketplace business that significantly contributes to developing a dynamic, diverse and prosperous arts industry.

