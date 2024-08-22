News

Textiles are radical – Adelaide matching London rethink

A new AGSA exhibition maps out that textiles are not only radical today – but have always been, joining a global zeitgeist.
22 Aug 2024 15:59
Gina Fairley
Very detailed textile artwork that is politically focussed. Paul Yore.

Fashion Design

Paul Yore, ‘Let us not die from habit’, 2018, mixed media, Collection Art Gallery of South Australia, Adelaide, Image: Paul Yore, courtesy Hugo Michell Gallery and STATION.

Radical Textiles is a major exhibition; indeed, it is a major rethink about how we consider textiles in Australia.

The Art Gallery of South Australia (AGSA) is taking a mammoth look at the global history of textile practice, and its currency in contemporary practice here in Australia. But it is not a mothballed timeline. Rather, it is interested in the medium as a vehicle for activism and change.

The Gallery explains: ‘From tapestry and embroidery to quilting and tailoring, in the hands of artists, textiles have been pivotal in expressing moments of profound social change and political rupture.’

Radical Textiles is timely, and follows the Barbican Art Gallery’s (London) celebrated exhibition Unravel: The Power and Politics of Textiles in Art (13 February – 26 May 2024), where 50 international, intergenerational artists used textiles to communicate vital ideas about power, resistance and survival – and the recent announcement by the Haywood Gallery (London) of a new touring exhibition Material Worlds: Contemporary Artists and Textiles, starting in October and running through to 2026. It spans work made over the last 10 years by 15 textile artists living or working in the UK, who according to the press release, ‘share a deep awareness of the cultural history of textiles, alongside a desire to subvert these stereotypes and test their expansive potential as a material for contemporary art’.

AGSA is right on point, and pushing boundaries with the best.

Being radical is also collaborative

In the hands of Lead Curator of Contemporary Art Leigh Robb and Curator of Decorative Art and Design Rebecca Evans, this project has been completely collaborative, working across departments and mediums.

The co-curators say the exhibition proposes the question, ‘What is radical about textiles? Radical is wearing pink shorts to Parliament in 1972, as did former South Australian Premier, Don Dunstan. Radical is picking up a needle and thread to agitate for the right to vote, equal pay and climate justice. Radical is First Nations artists and fashion designers using textiles to unpick colonisation.’

More than 150 artists, designers and activists will explore how textiles have marked acts of resistance, revival, remembrance and reconciliation over the past 150 years. The exhibition will be peppered with both historically significant pieces and new commissions.

Starting to get the picture?

The curators further explain: ‘As its starting point, Radical Textiles takes the work of British artist and designer William Morris, who in the late 19th century sought to counter the mechanisation and mass-production of the Industrial Revolution by weaving tapestries on a manual loom with hand-dyed thread. Today, many artists are experimenting with the materials and techniques of textile design as a “slow making” antidote to the high-speed digital age.’

Morris & Co, manufacturer, London, operating 1861-1940, ‘The Adoration of the Magi’, 1900-02; designed 1887, London, wool, silk, Collection Art Gallery of South Australia, Adelaide. Image: Supplied.

Radical Textiles also explores the way artists have reclaimed materials and techniques to revive them through feminist, queer and black lenses. From suffragette banners to drag queen fashion extravaganzas, the exhibition uncovers the way textiles have brought together communities and forged connections across time.

It is interesting to note that AGSA was the first institution in Australia to acquire the work of Paul Yore.

Fashion is also obviously a key element of the exhibition. With this week’s announcement of the exhibition, SA Minister for the Arts, Andrea Michaels MP, says, ‘Whether you are a fashion lover or an avid embroiderer, Radical Textiles is an opportunity to experience the profound impact of textiles throughout modern history.’

Knitted painting with text reading 'I can't believe I still have to protest this shit' in black and white. Kate Just.
Kate Just, ‘I Can’t Believe I Still Have to Protest this Shit’ 2021, Melbourne, knitted wool, Collection Art Gallery of South Australia, Adelaide, Image: © Kate Just, courtesy Hugo Michell Gallery.

AGSA has actively collected international, Australian and First Nations works of fashion over the last decade. The exhibition will draw upon AGSA’s holdings and private and public collections to include fashion garments by international labels including Viktor&Rolf, Iris van Herpen, Issey Miyake and Vivienne Westwood, alongside Australian talent such as Linda Jackson, Romance Was Born, Jordan Gogos, Paul McCann, DISCOUNT UNIVERSE, Nicol & Ford and South Australian label Paolo Sebastian.

Some of the artists presented include Grayson Perry, NELL, Grace Lillian Lee, Sarah Contos, Paul Yore, Teelah George, Tarryn Gill, Sheila Hicks, David Noonan, Yinka Shonibare CBE and Kate Just – it is mind-blowingly comprehensive.

Read: What’s going on with textiles art?

Plus, some of these works are epic; for example, Sonia Delaunay tapestry is four metres long. It was purchased some years ago by the Gallery, which has been waiting for the right moment to put it on display.

On the one hand, this exhibition is about a celebratory revival of textile traditions – legacies that are quite literally woven into these fabrics, as with protests, AIDS quilts and memorial textiles. On the other, it celebrates new projects, such as NELL working with over 400 embroiders to create a sampler to honour a woman – the result is again over four metres long.

With such a volume of work – reportedly close to 300 pieces – and its dynamism across the medium, the design of this exhibition is going to be key, and the co-curators have worked with Grieve Gillett Architects to help visitors journey through the ideas presented.

They will walk away from this exhibition with a new understanding that textiles touch most every aspect of our lives – and their legacy as a medium for creativity reaches from traditional weavings to soft sculpture, from fashion to First Nations identity.

In many ways Adelaide is the perfect venue for this exhibition, having had a strong craft tradition from the 1980s, and being one of the first state galleries in recent years to embed textiles in regular programming – smashing the silos of the past.

To see the full list of artists in Radical Textiles.

Radical textiles is showing at the Art Gallery of South Australia from 23 November through to 30 March; ticketed exhibition.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

