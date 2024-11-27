Free opportunity to see Australia’s largest Banksy collection and over 100 street artworks

For the first time ever in Australia, Banksy’s new work, Firewall, will be on view to the public thanks to Sandra Powell and Andrew King, who have amassed the largest collection of street art in Australia over the past 15 years.

Collectively known as ‘Sandrew’, the pair will be displaying over 100 works by street artists, including Banksy, Rone, MEGGS, Kaff-eine, Invader, ELLE, Ron English and more in a world premiere exhibition, The Outsiders Melbourne.

And what’s more, the exhibition will be entirely free to the public, showcasing authentic street art pieces rather than reproductions.

Visitors will come across an entire room of Banksy artworks; a never-before-seen canvas by Rone, titled Badlands; E.L.K’s portrait of US singer-songwriter Saul Williams; Matt Adnate’s portrait of former Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns; His Holiness, the Dalai Lama by Shepard Fairey; Ron English’s Kiss and Make Up; and a significant painting from the 1990s by US graffiti artist Barry McGee.

Sandrew have been active in supporting local and international street artists for over a decade, and are committed to showcasing the best of street art – what Powell calls an obsession.

”For the past 15 years, Andrew and I have been obsessed with street art. We see ourselves as ambassadors for this exciting art movement,” she says.

”As well as advising and helping promote these talented artists, we have been very actively collecting their studio work. We are very proud to have curated a world-class art collection, and to have the opportunity to share it with the public is a dream come true.”

Sandra Powell and Andrew King. Photo: Shannyn Higgins.

King speaks to the title of the exhibition, “These artists are outsiders; they flourish outside the constraints of the established art world. Like the magnificent laneways of Melbourne, the walls of The Outsiders Melbourne will surprise, challenge and amuse.”

The Outsiders Melbourne will be situated on the corner of Flinders Lane and Hosier Lane, popularly known as the ‘street art hub of Melbourne’, and showcase a selection of rotating artworks throughout the event’s duration.

Alongside the exhibition will be a series of programming that will activate the space, with further details to be announced in 2025.

Celebrated local street artist Rone says, “Sandrew have been champions of Melbourne’s street art community for over a decade. Unmatched in their commitment, enthusiasm and ability to bring the movement to a wider audience, they continue to educate and inspire a passion for all things street art.”

The Outsiders Melbourne opens on 12 December to 25 May 2025, Monday to Sunday 10am-6pm (excluding public holidays).