The best Australian audiobooks of 2024

More people are listening to audiobooks than ever before and Australian audiobooks are thriving.
10 Dec 2024 15:10
David Burton
Liane Moriarty has dominated Australian audiobooks in 2024.

Liane Moriarty has dominated Australian audiobooks in 2024. Photo: über photography.

More people are listening to audiobooks than ever before, which benefits actors and studios worldwide. Audiobook giant Audible only recently celebrated its 10th birthday and included several Australian titles on its curated top 100 list. These included Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty, The Barefoot Investor by Scott Pape and It Burns by Marc Fennell. Moriarty made another big splash across all platforms in 2024.

Australia’s top 5 Australian audiobooks on Spotify 2024

In 2024, there were more opportunities to listen than ever before. Spotify took a firm hold in the marketplace. Below are the most listened-to Australian audiobooks on the platform.

  1. Lola in the Mirror by Trent Dalton
  2. Here One Moment by Liane Moriarty
  3. Showing Up by Nedd Brockmann and Hamish Blake
  4. Strong Money Australia by Dave Gow
  5. Rebel Rising by Rebel Wilson

Australia’s top Australian audiobooks on Audible 2024

Audible editors named Here One Moment by Liane Moriarty as its audiobook of the year in 2024, performed by Caroline Lee and Geraldine Hakewill. After a woman on a plane loudly prophesises the deaths of her fellow passengers, the ensuing fallout is an intricately layered meditation on free will and fate. The book was also among the most listened-to Australian audiobooks on Spotify.

The remainder of Audible’s curated list is below.

  1. Here One Moment by Liane Moriarty
  2. Rebel Rising by Rebel Wilson
  3. Unfinished Business by Shankari Chandran (read by Pallavi Sharda and Nicholas Brown)
  4. A Song to Drown Rivers by Ann Liang (read by Natalie Naudus)
  5. Unlovable by Darren Hayes

Audible’s favourite Australian memoirs were:

  • My Brother’s Ashes Are in a Sandwich Bag by Michelle Brasier
  • Because I’m Not Myself, You See by Ariane Beeston
  • Three Wild Dogs and the Truth by Markus Zusak
  • All I Ever Wanted Was To Be Hot by Lucinda ‘Froomes’ Price
  • Servo by David Goodwin (read by Barton Welch)
  • A Periodic Tale by Dr Karl Kruszelnicki

Audible’s favourite Australian fiction were: 

Audible’s favourite Australian romance was:

  • Immortal Dark  by Tigest Girma (read by Jordan Cobb)
  • The Yellow Dark by Minnie Drake (read by Remy Hii and Aisha Aidara)
  • Sounds Like You by Alyce Adams (read by Georgia McCudden and Oliver Mills)

Audible’s favourite Australian children’s titles were We Do Not Welcome Our Ten-Year-Old Overlord by Garth Nix (read by Thomas Larkin) and Borderland by Graham Akhurst (read by Jarrod Draper). 

Audible’s favourite Australian non-fiction titles included Not Everything Counts but Everything Matters by Ivan Cleary (read by Tamblyn Lord) and Australia’s Most Infamous Jail by James Phelps (read by Silas Aiton). 

Audible’s favourite Australian fantasy titles included Skyong by C A Wright (read by Olivia Darnley), Empire of the Damned by Jay Kristoff (read by Damian Lynch and Shakira Shute).

Audible’s favourite wellbeing titles for the year included Ten Things I Wish You Knew About Your Child’s Mental Health, written and read by Dr Billy Gavey.

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

