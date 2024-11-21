What audio books are Australians listening to?

Audible, a company that produces spoken audio content including digital books, is celebrating its 10th birthday. To celebrate a decade of listening, it has curated the 100 best era-defining listens of the past 10 years, including Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty, The Barefoot Investor by Scott Pape and It Burns by Marc Fennell.

Speaking of the power of the spoken word, Karen Appathurai-Wiggins, Head of Regional Content for Audible, APAC, tells ArtsHub, “Audio storytelling has an incredible ability to unlock vulnerability and make certain stories even more impactful. Whether it’s the anonymity and absence of a screen that can open up dialogue, like in Pat Abboud and Simon Cunich’s The Greatest Menace, or creating space and comfort to tackle often taboo topics, as Chantelle Otten does in her Sex Therapy series, it’s a medium that feels deeply personal.

“Whether you’re commuting, exercising or relaxing, its versatility makes storytelling more accessible. For a lot of authors and creators, scripting for audio isn’t just about trying a new medium; it’s about expanding their range and bringing their work to life in a completely new and meaningful way.

According to the company’s research:

The most popular audiobook genres on the platform are:

Self-development

Science fiction and fantasy

General fiction

Mystery, thriller and suspense

Romance



The most popular audiobooks over 10 years on the platform include:

The most popular Originals launched in Australia on the platform over 10 years include:

ArtsHub asked a couple of authors about the process of translating their books into audio form – why the need to do so and how this format differs from print-based storytelling.

J P Pomare says: “The thriller genre is all about suspense and creating suspense in audio is an entirely unique process. My approach was shaped by my own experiences as a listener. When you’re reading, it’s often your sole focus – you’re immersed, maybe listening to music, but you’re visually and mentally engaged. In audio, listeners are often multitasking – walking, commuting or doing chores – so it’s easier for them to get distracted.

“That means as a writer, I need to keep my narrative even tighter and keep it dialogue-heavy to maintain engagement. The magic of audio lies in the actors who bring the text to life, adding depth and tension, and skilfully executed timings. Every pause, every breath, and the pacing of delivery can amplify suspense, creating an almost cinematic experience.”

Pat Abboud says: “Telling stories in an audio format has allowed me to take risks and approach stories from a place of vulnerability. The intimacy and privacy of the listening experience lets people lean into their own vulnerability, forging deeper connections with characters, worlds and themes. And what’s amazing about audio is that each listener connects with the content in their own unique way – there’s so much more to imagine when you listen. It allows listeners to interpret stories differently, shaping their own mental images and connections with the characters and themes.”

Clare Bowditch says: “When I wrote my memoir in 2019, I approached Audible with the idea of creating something unusually intimate and personal – a self-narrated work that incorporated unique sound elements: instrumentation, songs from my back catalogue and other voices too – my mother narrating her apple tart recipe, along with historical tape-recordings from my childhood to accompany the story.

“Audio has unique advantages for those of us who want to connect intimately with our audiences – it is portable, the connection can be intimate and personal, while also quite private, and it often makes me feel like I have a friend in the room with me. As a creator, audio storytelling offers a brilliant opportunity to meet people in their daily lives, exactly where they’re at, in ways that keep them company, entertain and, hopefully also, give them something new and useful to think about. ”



