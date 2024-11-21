News

 > News

What audio books are Australians listening to?

Audio books are becoming more popular in Australia, but which titles and genres in particular and why go audio at all?
21 Nov 2024 13:49
Thuy On
Against a yellow background, a picture of a person's profile in black with soundwaves passing through their head.

Writing and Publishing

Image: Geralt, Pixabay.

Share Icon

Audible, a company that produces spoken audio content including digital books, is celebrating its 10th birthday. To celebrate a decade of listening, it has curated the 100 best era-defining listens of the past 10 years, including Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty, The Barefoot Investor by Scott Pape and It Burns by Marc Fennell.  

Speaking of the power of the spoken word, Karen Appathurai-Wiggins, Head of Regional Content for Audible, APAC, tells ArtsHub, “Audio storytelling has an incredible ability to unlock vulnerability and make certain stories even more impactful. Whether it’s the anonymity and absence of a screen that can open up dialogue, like in Pat Abboud and Simon Cunich’s The Greatest Menace, or creating space and comfort to tackle often taboo topics, as Chantelle Otten does in her Sex Therapy series, it’s a medium that feels deeply personal. 

“Whether you’re commuting, exercising or relaxing, its versatility makes storytelling more accessible. For a lot of authors and creators, scripting for audio isn’t just about trying a new medium; it’s about expanding their range and bringing their work to life in a completely new and meaningful way.

 According to the company’s research:

The most popular audiobook genres on the platform are:

  • Self-development
  • Science fiction and fantasy
  • General fiction
  • Mystery, thriller and suspense
  • Romance

The most popular audiobooks over 10 years on the platform include:  

The most popular Originals launched in Australia on the platform over 10 years include:  

ArtsHub asked a couple of authors about the process of translating their books into audio form – why the need to do so and how this format differs from print-based storytelling.

J P Pomare says: “The thriller genre is all about suspense and creating suspense in audio is an entirely unique process. My approach was shaped by my own experiences as a listener. When you’re reading, it’s often your sole focus – you’re immersed, maybe listening to music, but you’re visually and mentally engaged. In audio, listeners are often multitasking – walking, commuting or doing chores – so it’s easier for them to get distracted.

“That means as a writer, I need to keep my narrative even tighter and keep it dialogue-heavy to maintain engagement. The magic of audio lies in the actors who bring the text to life, adding depth and tension, and skilfully executed timings. Every pause, every breath, and the pacing of delivery can amplify suspense, creating an almost cinematic experience.” 

Pat Abboud says: “Telling stories in an audio format has allowed me to take risks and approach stories from a place of vulnerability. The intimacy and privacy of the listening experience lets people lean into their own vulnerability, forging deeper connections with characters, worlds and themes. And what’s amazing about audio is that each listener connects with the content in their own unique way – there’s so much more to imagine when you listen. It allows listeners to interpret stories differently, shaping their own mental images and connections with the characters and themes.”

Clare Bowditch says: “When I wrote my memoir in 2019, I approached Audible with the idea of creating something unusually intimate and personal – a self-narrated work that incorporated unique sound elements: instrumentation, songs from my back catalogue and other voices too – my mother narrating her apple tart recipe, along with historical tape-recordings from my childhood to accompany the story.   

Read: The pros and cons of recording audiobooks

“Audio has unique advantages for those of us who want to connect intimately with our audiences – it is portable, the connection can be intimate and personal, while also quite private, and it often makes me feel like I have a friend in the room with me. As a creator, audio storytelling offers a brilliant opportunity to meet people in their daily lives, exactly where they’re at, in ways that keep them company, entertain and, hopefully also, give them something new and useful to think about. ” 

  

      

 

       


 

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the Books Editor of The Big Issue for 8 years and a former Melbourne theatre critic correspondent for The Australian. Her debut, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was released by University of Western Australia Publishing (UWAP). Her second collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Her third book, Essence, will be published in 2025. Threads: @thuy_on123 Instagram: poemsbythuy

Related News

Visual Arts Performing Arts Film Digital News Television All Arts Reviews Features Fiction
More
Two panels. On the left is editor Suzy Garcia. She has long brown hair and is smiling, holding her hand to her chin. There are lights behind her. On the right is the cover of the book, 'New Australian Fiction 2024.' It has an orange cover will bits of yellow, green and black shapes.
Reviews

Book review: New Australian Fiction 2024, Suzy Garcia (editor)

A provocative anthology that challenges readers with 15 diverse, often unsettling but always compelling stories.

Sarah Halfpenny
a fluffy blonde cat with a book on cats and dogs. NGV
News

Art books that make great gifts

20 new art books released just in time for the holiday season and festive gifting.

Gina Fairley
Recipient of TCL Kevin Taylor Legacy program, Chris Bassi, 'Meeting the mangrove: self portrait'. An oil painting of a man dressed in black holding up his hand to a tree set against a yellow indoor backdrop.
News

Opportunities and awards

Music support for WA creatives, Elvis poetry competition, plus winners of Ensemble Theatre Award, and more!

Celina Lei
Two panels. On the left is author Rick Morton. He has grey-brown tousled hair, glasses and a three-day growth. On the right is his book 'Mean Streak', which shows people trying to climb up a ladder.
Reviews

Book review: Mean Streak, Rick Morton

This exhaustive record of the illegal and self-serving behaviour of people in high places is as compelling as it is…

Erich Mayer
Two panels. One the left is of author Samantha Harvey, who ha long blonede hair. She is seated with her arms crossed wearing a grey top and brown patterned skirt. On the right is the cover of the novel 'Orbital", which shows an illustration of the universe.
Reviews

Book review: Orbital, Samatha Harvey

This year's Booker Prize-winner has garnered a lot of praise, but does it actually deserve it?

David Burton
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login