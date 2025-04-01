News

Book review: I Ate The Whole World To Find You, Rachel Ang

A graphic book of stories that touch on the surreal nature of life.
1 Apr 2025 14:48
Munira Tabassum Ahmed
Two panels. On the left is an illustration of author Rachel Ang in blue and white. On the right is the cover of her book 'I Ate The Whole World to Find You", which features an illustration of a young woman in a doorway. She's in the act of dropping a plate of food.

Rachel Ang illustration: Supplied.

The richly illustrated and imagined universe of Rachel Ang’s collection of comics I Ate the Whole World to Find You captures the vastness, the intimacy and the strangeness of human feeling. Across five stories, we follow Jenny – her relationships with the people around her, her past and the tensions in her understanding of self.

Ang’s use of light and dark stands out, not only with lush, sprawling settings – like the mottled shadow of a tree in a memory and its enveloping shelter (‘Your Shadow in the Dark’) or the bodies of water that recur as gorgeous, unknowable spaces – but also in the thickness of panel borders shifting as characters navigate their relationships and the black page as the fragile silence of night.

Within this, the body serves as the continuous setting. Adjacent facial expressions that shift from curiosity to apprehension (‘Hunger’), wrinkles on the side of the eyes, hands that flinch and grasp and tug at the air around them, a body lying down and the resounding lub-dub of her heart (‘Your Shadow in the Dark’).

In ‘The Passenger’, blank speech bubbles mark out an overwhelm of hesitations as Jenny struggles to communicate. Darting between moments of fantastical chaos, some panels are cut to stark clarity, while others observe the relationship’s tension outside of the characters’ own bodies. 

Each story looks on to the next. The tone of ‘Hunger’, the first story, prepares the reader for the fact that this collection will be as strange and confronting as life often is. As we go on, we understand Jenny more deeply – her uncertainties, her fears, her losses. The penultimate comic, ‘Swimsuit’, examines her swelling regret and powerlessness in the face of guilt.

The final story, ‘Purity’, returns to ideas of body, water, language and knowing. Where speech bubbles were empty earlier, here they shatter entirely, as an expectant mother’s external language collapses while she finds communion with her baby. Again, the self can exit the body; she pierces her belly and observes the inside of her pregnant womb. The outside world slips further away, until birth, where she must exit first and show her baby the path forward. An eye. A darkness. An emergence. A resurrection.

Read: Book review: Unsettled, Kate Grenville

This collection makes the surrealities of life palpable. It is an outstanding example of what this expansive form can do. 

I Ate the Whole World to Find You, Rachel Ang
Publisher: Scribe
ISBN: 9871761380884
Format: Paperback
Page Count: 316pp
Publication Date: 1 April 2025
RRP $39.99

Munira Tabassum Ahmed

Munira Tabassum Ahmed is a writer. Her work has been published in Best of Australian Poems, Pleiades, Meanjin, Australian Poetry Journal, Liminal, Cordite, and elsewhere. She was the 2022 Kat Muscat Fellow, a Youth Ambassador for Red Room Poetry, and a medalist at the 2024 National Youth Poetry Slam. She was the recipient of the 2024 WestWords Accelerator, 2023 Faber Writing Scholarship and the 2023 WestWords-Varuna Emerging Writers’ Residency.

