Book review: My Brother’s Ashes are in a Sandwich Bag, Michelle Brasier

A memoir that covers life and death, humour and heartache.
3 Sep 2024 9:00
Hayley Thomas
Two panels. On left is author Michelle Brasier, blonde and laughing with a light blue top. On right is the cover of her book, with My Brother's ashes are in a sandwich bag in black italics and her name in capitals. There is a photo of her with her eyes closed and her mouth half opened.

Photo of Michelle Brasier: Supplied.

My Brother’s Ashes are in a Sandwich Bag is a remarkable memoir, blending humour, heartache and reflection to perfectly embody the signature style of storytelling of Michelle Brasier. Since the loss of her father and brother to cancer, the Australian actor, writer, singer and comedian has been asking herself this question: ‘Your future is not guaranteed. And isn’t that f***ing freeing? If you found out you had less time to live than the average bear, how might you spend it?’

The book’s preface encourages readers to experience it out loud, ensuring Brasier’s work reads like an intimate comedy special, brimming with dry wit and a conversational tone that makes it feel as if she’s sharing anecdotes at a lively dinner party.  

My Brother’s Ashes are in a Sandwich Bag is a testament to Brasier’s unique perspective on life and grief. She skilfully navigates profound themes with a blend of silliness and seriousness, capturing the essence of her experiences with an approach that is both refreshing and candid.  

Each chapter, rich with unrelated quips and personal stories, offers a snapshot of her life that could easily translate to a stage performance. This episodic structure, where some chapters read like independent comedy sketches, highlights her prowess as a well-established actor and comedian.  

Brasier’s exploration of her burns injury, for instance, is a poignant example of her ability to merge dark humour with genuine emotion. Her reflections on this harrowing experience, marked by a blend of horror and hilarity, underscore her talent for finding laughter amid pain. She articulates the complexity of grief and the unpredictable nature of life with an insightful perspective, noting that ‘nothing in life is guaranteed’ and that living in the shadow of grief can profoundly shape one’s appreciation for life’s moments.  

A recurring theme throughout the book is the balance between different facets of life – captured in the playful juxtaposition of ‘yoga in the morning, whisky in the evening’. Brasier’s reflections on her younger self, combined with her exploration of love and the intricacies of being a modern woman, provide a multifaceted look at the grand tapestry that is life. Her ability to condense significant life challenges into beautifully succinct metaphors speaks to her skill as an incredible storyteller with a knack for finding meaning in the everyday.  

While the book showcases an exceptional writing talent, its style may not resonate with everyone. The narrative structure is disjointed, written with the intention of comedy sketches as opposed to a cohesive narrative arc. Additionally, Brasier’s distinctly Australian sense of humour, rich with local references, may not translate for international readers, potentially limiting the book’s appeal to those less familiar with Aussie cultural nuances. Despite this though, if you don’t get bogged down in details, there is something for everyone buried within the pages, from sharp-witted comedy to profound insights about life – making it a rewarding read for those open to its unique style.  

The inclusion of a list of playlists for various moods adds another layer to the book’s charm, reinforcing the idea that life is a series of varied, often unpredictable states of being. Brasier’s writing is not only entertaining, but also deeply relatable, making it the sort of book that prompts readers to share passages aloud with friends and family. 

Read: Book review: Here One Moment, Liane Moriarty

In My Brother’s Ashes are in a Sandwich Bag, Brasier offers a captivating examination of life’s big and small moments, balancing humour with introspection and offering readers a glimpse into the life of a remarkable artist. The narrative is both funny and heartbreaking, nostalgic and joyful, and one that leaves a smile on your face even after the book is back on the shelf.  

My Brother’s Ashes are in a Sandwich Bag, Michelle Brasier 
Publisher: Ultimo
ISBN: 9781761153150
Format: paperback 
Pages: 303pp
Price: $36.99
Publication Date: 3 September 2024

Hayley Thomas

Hayley Thomas is an Adelaide born performing artist, arts writer and talent relations manager. She holds a Bachelor of Music Theatre from the University of Adelaide and a Graduate Certificate in Arts (Screen Studies) from the University of Melbourne. She has a love for research-based film analysis, exploring the nuances of the human psyche. Her other interests include running, Pilates, dogs and pasta. Hayley is based in Naarm (Melbourne), Australia. Instagram: @hayleyerynn

