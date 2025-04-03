Construction begins for Geelong Arts Centre’s Church Redevelopment Project

After years of being hidden, the historic exterior of the Ryrie Street church was brought back into view thanks to the $38.5 million Geelong Arts Centre redevelopment of 2019. Six years later, Geelong Arts Centre is looking to build a new home for live music, comedy, theatre, dance and performance. And the previously restored, and revealed, church building is now officially undergoing internal construction and on track to open for business early next year.

The Geelong Arts Centre’s Church Redevelopment Project (2025-2026) will once more rework the church building to create a new artist-led venue. The dedicated space for independent and emerging artists strives to nurture diverse voices and support regional arts careers. This project was created in response to feedback from local artists who voiced a desire for more affordable spaces to host their work.

CEO and Creative Director of Geelong Arts Centre Rhys Holden says, “This venue will serve as an incubator for live performance, ensuring emerging talent has the space and support needed to develop and showcase their work.”

This phase of construction will set out to create a structurally sound environment with acoustic treatment and other upgrades. To deliver the project, award-winning companies LIMINAL Architecture and local builder, Plan Group, have been recruited. The project team say they are aiming to minimise local disruption by closely monitoring the construction plans.

With building and operational costs rising, the project has been built on the back of generous donations to its fundraising appeal, The Church Giving Campaign. Donors are directly assisting the immediate construction capacities of the project and will leave a long lasting legacy, nurturing the arts well into the future, according to Performing Arts Trust Chair, Lesley Alway.

“We are very grateful for the generosity of our philanthropic supporters who have made this milestone possible. Together, we share a deep commitment to preserving The Church’s rich history while celebrating its rebirth as a vibrant hub for Geelong’s emerging musical artists,” she says.

Fundraising efforts continue to assist Geelong Arts Centre’s ability to provide essential operational and audio equipment in the space, as well as ensure an affordable venue hire model once open for use.

Geelong Arts Centre Ryrie Street. Photo: Rory Gardiner.

Geelong Arts Centre is the only State Government cultural agency located in regional Victoria. The space leads, connects and creates cultural experiences for the local community. The Art Centre’s facilities draw in tourists and visitors, attracting high-end productions to the city of Geelong. The vibrant hub of Geelong Arts Centre has completed a $140 million transformation in 2023, backed by the Labor Government.

Minister for Creative Industries, Colin Brooks, says, “We have been proud to invest in Geelong Arts Centre’s transformation into the largest dedicated regional arts centre in Australia, and an extraordinary creative hub for the Geelong region.”

More information and regular updates can be found on the Church Redevelopment Project website.