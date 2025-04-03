News

Comedy review: Maddy Weeks: It’s All Good, Paul’s Place, Town Hall MICF 2025

A promising comic, but the structure needs polishing.
3 Apr 2025 14:51
Jessi Ryan

Comedy

Maddy Weeks. Photo: Supplied.

Maddy Weeks pontificates on the highs and, more often, lows of growing up queer in a country town, couples therapy and the tale of a rather unfortunate goldfish in It’s All Good.

A young comic who brims with genuine talent and whose star is still on the rise – any audience member who shares similar experiences will ultimately feel seen – Weeks delivers an entertaining performance.

Most importantly, they hold space and makes the audience feel safe while unmasking and delving into some pretty intense life stores.

There is a lot of material here, which translates well, but the familiar trope of comedians being in or needing therapy needs a rest. Had this show taken a more sophisticated approach to its source material, it would have been a far more elevated and nuanced experience.

There is some genuinely funny material; however, there are flaws in the narrative structure, resulting in a confusing arch that swings too widely to really land.

Read: Comedy review: Rob Carlton, Willing Participant, Beckett Theatre, MICF 2025

It’s All Good has potential and the makings of a really powerful hour of stand-up. With more time in development and a greater attention to detail this diamond in the rough could really shine.

Maddy Weeks: It’s All Good will be performed at Paul’s Place at the Melbourne Town Hall until 6 April 2025 as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF 2025).

Jessi Ryan

Jessi Ryan (they/them) has been creating performance and exhibitions for the past 20 years, both locally, nationally and abroad- in this time collaborating with a huge number of artists from a broad cross section of cultural backgrounds. As a journalist they have written for and been published by some of Australia’s leading arts and news editorial across the last 10 years-and was recognised as a finalist for Globe Community Media Award in 2021. Ryan has also taken photos for a number of print and online publications.

