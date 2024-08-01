News

Praiseworthy indeed: Alexis Wright wins Miles Franklin Award 2024

Alexis Wright wins the most prestigious literary prize in Australia for the second time.
1 Aug 2024 18:30
Thuy On
Two panels. On the left is of a woman with short brown hair and a blue top looking to the side. On the right is a book cover with a swirl of yellow against a black background.

Writing and Publishing

‘… redraws the map of Australian literature and expands the possibilities of fiction.’ Photo: Supplied.

Alexis Wright has won the prestigious Miles Franklin Literary Award for her novel, Praiseworthy. The book, published by small press publisher Giramondo, was selected from 104 submissions. Wright has now joined a select group of two-time winners, which includes Michelle de Kretser, Kim Scott, Thomas Keneally and Patrick White. The author first won the award back in 2007 for her novel, Carpentaria.  

Upon receipt of the $60,000 prize, Wright said, ‘To win a Miles Franklin a second time is monumental. I wanted to make Praiseworthy a big book in more ways than one. I wanted to capture the spirit of our times.’

The 2024 judging panel comprised Mitchell Librarian of the State Library of NSW and Chair, Richard Neville; literary scholar, Associate Professor Jumana Bayeh; literary scholar and translator, Dr Mridula Nath Chakraborty; book critic, Dr James Ley; and author and literary scholar, Professor Hsu-Ming Teo.  

The judges said, ‘Praiseworthy is an astonishing feat of storytelling and sovereign imagination. It is a capacious work in which Alexis Wright takes on the role of creative custodian, singing the songs of unceded lands. She bears witness to the catastrophic transformations wrought by white fantasies, against which Indigenous ingenuity still stands, its connection to Country unbroken.

‘Wright’s literary technique is a superb mash-up of different languages, ancient and modern, and displays an exceptional mastery of craft. The novel is imbued with astonishing emotional range, deploying Wright’s signature humour, despite its powerful sense of the tragic. Through its sheer ambition, astringency and audacity, Praiseworthy redraws the map of Australian literature and expands the possibilities of fiction.’ 

Read: Miles Franklin shortlist 2024

Praiseworthy has already won a slew of awards, including the Stella Prize, the James Tait Black Prize in Fiction and ALS Gold Medal 2024.

Established through the will of My Brilliant Career author, Stella Miles Franklin, for the  ‘advancement, improvement and betterment of Australian literature,’ the Miles Franklin Literary Award recognises a novel of ‘the highest literary merit’ that presents ‘Australian life in any of its phases’. Perpetual serves as trustee for the Award. 

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the books editor of The Big issue for 8 years. Her debut, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was released by University of Western Australia Publishing (UWAP). Her second collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Her third book, Essence, will be published in 2025. Twitter: @thuy_on Instagram: poemsbythuy

