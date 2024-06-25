News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Book review: The Work, Bri Lee

Old and new art mix with old and new values in this debut novel from Bri Lee.
25 Jun 2024
Lisette Drew
Two panels. On the left is the cover of the book with 'The Work' written on a diagonal slant in white and yellow against a skyscraper background. On the right is a blonde woman wearing a white blouse standing against large window panes.

Writing and Publishing

Photo: Saskia Wilson.

Share Icon

Australian writer Bri Lee is well known for her extensive analysis of society and culture in her non-fictional works, but it seems she has thrown all that research into her debut novel, which doesn’t quite make The Work as an enjoyable read as it could be. 

New Yorker Lally is in her mid-30s and has finally landed on her feet, opening her new art gallery and reaping rewards after relentless sacrifices. A champion of new artists, Lally also knows that for her gallery to survive, she needs to program some well-known artists who will bring in the attention and the money. After a successful opening exhibition, she books Chuck Farr, a egocentric artist who’s been accused of sexual foul play by a number of his previous models. She brushes aside the gut feelings that booking him is a bad idea. 

In Australia, 20-something Pat strives to carve out a niche in antiques in Sydney. The golden child of his family and a scholarship recipient from country Queensland, he’s yet to make the most of his privileged upbringing. Pat secures a promising client, a divorcee and the mother of an old school mate. His luck at work starts to shift when he finds himself not just selling her wares, but enjoying her company in the bedroom.

Meeting at New York’s Armory Show, Lally and Pat instantly connect, where there’s a fine line between flirting and debating art and politics. Once Pat returns home, their lives entwine even more. They grapple with money, ambition, and their love for art, all while their relationship grows stronger. It’s not until Lally’s show with the misogynist artist goes horribly wrong that Pat and Lally finally make a commitment to each other. But even then Lally questions, ‘Would it be possible, ever, to be a good person in life as well as a great person in art?’

What shocks the reader from the very beginning, if you’ve read Lee’s non-fiction, is the amount of graphic sex in this novel. From the very first chapter there is erotics at play, and if it is sexual specificity the prose is aiming for, it fizzles out and gets rather laboured to read after each encounter. 

Lisette Drew

Lisette Drew is a writer, theatre maker and youth literature advocate, who has worked nationally and overseas on over 50 theatrical productions. Her play, Breakwater, was shortlisted for two playwriting awards and her novel The Cloud Factory was longlisted for The Hawkeye Prize. In 2022 she received a Kill Your Darlings Mentorship and was a City of Melbourne Writer-in-Residence. Lisette shares her love for stories and storytelling running writing and theatre workshops for children. www.lisettedrew.com

Related News

Performing Arts Visual Arts Film Digital Television News All Arts Reviews Features Non-Fiction
More
Noel McKenna, ‘William Nuttall with horses in field’, 2023 (detail). Image: Supplied. Painting with soft blues and greens depicting a serene landscape of a couple of horses with one human figure petting the head of a horse.
News

Opportunities and awards

Call for artworks from refugee artists, plus winners at National Portrait Gallery, recipients of the Regional Arts Fund and more!

Celina Lei
Two panels. On the left is a headshot of man with brown hair and a stubble. On the right is the cover of a book with 'Fool Me Twice' in yellow against a red background. "Benjamin Stevenson' is printed upside down.
Reviews

Book review, Fool Me Twice, Benjamin Stevenson

Two baffling mysteries in one book, one featuring a kidnapping, the other a reality TV show.

Erich Mayer
Two panels. The left shows a photo of an Asian woman with long black hair, wearing a white dress and carrying a pink rose. The right panel shows the book cover of 'Safe' Space, which is pink.
Reviews

Book review: Safe Space, Alyssa Huynh

A memoir that tracks the author's lived experience with racism as an Asian-Australian woman.

Dorcas Maphakela
Festival of Dangerous Ideas return to Carriageworks. Photo: Courtesy of FODI. A chaotic stage with a person wearing an earth globe on its head and the signs ‘it doesn’t have to be THE END’.
News

Can a festival provoke for all the best reasons?

At the Festival of Dangerous Ideas, nothing seems to be off the table – from a meditation on genocide to…

Celina Lei
launch your book. Image is a row of six cup cakes with turquoise icing and sprinkles on the top.
Career Advice

5 tips to launch your book

The end road to publication is here, so now it's time to plan a party for your book's first public…

Thuy On
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login