Book review: The Work, Bri Lee

Australian writer Bri Lee is well known for her extensive analysis of society and culture in her non-fictional works, but it seems she has thrown all that research into her debut novel, which doesn’t quite make The Work as an enjoyable read as it could be.

New Yorker Lally is in her mid-30s and has finally landed on her feet, opening her new art gallery and reaping rewards after relentless sacrifices. A champion of new artists, Lally also knows that for her gallery to survive, she needs to program some well-known artists who will bring in the attention and the money. After a successful opening exhibition, she books Chuck Farr, a egocentric artist who’s been accused of sexual foul play by a number of his previous models. She brushes aside the gut feelings that booking him is a bad idea.

In Australia, 20-something Pat strives to carve out a niche in antiques in Sydney. The golden child of his family and a scholarship recipient from country Queensland, he’s yet to make the most of his privileged upbringing. Pat secures a promising client, a divorcee and the mother of an old school mate. His luck at work starts to shift when he finds himself not just selling her wares, but enjoying her company in the bedroom.

Meeting at New York’s Armory Show, Lally and Pat instantly connect, where there’s a fine line between flirting and debating art and politics. Once Pat returns home, their lives entwine even more. They grapple with money, ambition, and their love for art, all while their relationship grows stronger. It’s not until Lally’s show with the misogynist artist goes horribly wrong that Pat and Lally finally make a commitment to each other. But even then Lally questions, ‘Would it be possible, ever, to be a good person in life as well as a great person in art?’

What shocks the reader from the very beginning, if you’ve read Lee’s non-fiction, is the amount of graphic sex in this novel. From the very first chapter there is erotics at play, and if it is sexual specificity the prose is aiming for, it fizzles out and gets rather laboured to read after each encounter.