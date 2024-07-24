New research in performing arts sustainability

While fashion, craft and design have had years-long conversations about sustainable and green practices, Australian performing arts have lagged behind their international peers. The Australian Research Council (ARC) has funded a multi-year project to transition the performing arts to ecologically sustainable practice. The project begins with an industry-wide survey to better understand the national industry.

Over the next three years, international researchers from the newly formed Performance + Ecology Research Lab (P+ERL), part of the Creative Arts Research Institute (CARI) at Griffith University, will work with industry partner PAC Australia and sustainability consultancy One Stone Advisors to accelerate meaningful climate action in the arts.

The initiative stems from the ‘Culture for Climate‘ report, published by P+ERL last year. The authors identified an absence of meaningful, forward-facing performing arts sustainability policies in their initial overview.

Dr Linda Hassall, co-Director of P+ERL, warns that the Australian performing arts is being left behind. ‘We believe this is because anything to do with climate change or sustainability is considered a constraint rather than an opportunity for innovation,’ Hassall tells ArtsHub.

The report split its overview into three categories: programming, policy and practice. Most organisations had some demonstrable outcomes in the first area. ‘Many organisations are programming artistic works that talk about the environment or sustainability in some way,’ says Hassall.

‘Many small to medium companies are already engaging in sustainable practices,’ adds Dr Tanja Beer, co-Director of P+ERL, ‘mostly out of necessity.’ As small to medium companies are more likely to struggle for resources, their practice is more likely to default to sustainability naturally.

‘Companies are massively under-representing sustainability in forward-facing policy,’ Beer explains. ‘If you look at companies’ annual reports, [they] will usually only talk about economic sustainability.’

‘So while there are green themes and messages on stage,’ Hassall adds, ‘there often isn’t the policy or practice to back that up.’

Dr Natalie Lazaroo, fellow co-Director of P+ERL, says the latest survey will help the sector identify what it’s already doing well. ‘It’s for individual practitioners and organisations to help us establish the project’s scope. A lot of great stuff is happening ad hoc,’ she tells ArtsHub.

‘A lot of companies emphasise their diversity and inclusion policy,’ Beer says, ‘but sustainability policies are missing.’

Australia behind on performing arts sustainability

Most performing arts companies in the UK, including the National Theatre and the Association of British Theatre Technicians, have an explicit sustainability or environmental policy. These mainly arose from the Theatre Green Book Initiative, which began in 2021, establishing guidelines for sustainable theatre practice.

Other European countries and also Canada have followed suit, but no such cultural shift has happened in the Australian sector. Beer has several hypotheses on why Australia has resisted the international trend.

‘There’s a fear of not being perfect in sustainability,’ she tells ArtsHub. ‘If you start advertising yourself as a green company and then you get on a plane, people are afraid of being called out. That culture of fear just doesn’t exist in the UK. There’s an understanding that everyone’s trying their best.’

‘There’s a legacy of it being seen as too hard,’ agrees Hassall. ‘I think that’s left over from our perception of environmentalism in the ’90s or early 2000s.’

The team also knows companies that are already struggling with overworked staff and expansive workloads. A perception that adopting a sustainability policy will make life harder is also harmful.

‘That’s partly why the ARC grant is so helpful,’ says Lazaroo, ‘because it helps us partner and collaborate with organisations to develop specific and custom approaches.’

‘P+ERL is passionate about how we can make sustainability fun and engaging, and the notion of eco-creativity or how we can align an artist’s imagination with sustainability. We are interested in the possibilities of what it means to be an artist in a climate-changed world,’ adds Beer.

From left: Dr Tanja Beer, Dr Linda Hassall and Dr Natalie Lazaroo, co-Directors of the Performance + Ecology Research Lab. Photo: Supplied.

A test subject for performing arts sustainability

P+ERL is partnering with Opera Queensland (OQ) as its first case study partner. Patrick Nolan, CEO and Artistic Director of OQ, says, ‘We look forward to creating and touring our productions with the least possible impact on the environment.’

Lazaroo outlines how P+ERL will work with OQ and other national partners. P+ERL will aim to effectively ‘co-design, test and refine’ strategies. In Australia, many companies share OQ’s extensive commitment to regional and remote touring. It’s the most obvious place to examine sustainability practices, but there are still others.

Hassall tells ArtsHub that P+ERL’s initial research uncovered ‘individual champions’ of sustainability operating inside companies. These were often production managers or theatre technicians who have quietly found innovative and sustainable approaches to their work and are attempting to implement change in daily operations. These approaches include using technical equipment, but also encompass elements of stage and costume design.

‘It’s great that we can share all this information with the sector,’ concludes Hassall. ‘We’re very excited to get to work.’

Organisations and individuals are invited to take part in the P+ERL survey, which is now open.