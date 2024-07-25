Bachelor of Circus Arts course to restart thanks to new NICA and Collarts partnership

Australia’s only Bachelor of Circus Arts degree will recommence in 2025 thanks to a new partnership between the National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA) and Collarts, the Australian College of the Arts.

The Bachelor course has been an important stepping stone for many Australian circus artists, who would often enrol at NICA after earlier training at one of many youth circus schools around the country – or after a parallel career in gymnastics, dance and similar fields – before going on to have professional circus careers.

Despite the program’s significance, applications for the 2024 Bachelor of Circus Arts were put on hold last year as a result of NICA’s then-parent body, Swinburne University, choosing to reassess ‘NICA’s alignment with their [Swinburne’s] strategic priorities’.

Swinburne’s decision in 2023 led to widespread dismay in the Australian circus sector, as well as among existing NICA students.

The new partnership between Collarts and NICA was announced on Wednesday 24 July, with NICA Director, Simona Jobbagy, stressing the importance of a degree in circus and noting that such qualifications can bring longevity to what is typically a short-lived career path.

‘Having a Bachelor’s degree affords circus artists a reliable safety net, allowing them to return to study, upskill or pivot into new employment opportunities after they decide to hang up the trapeze,’ Jobbagy said in a media statement.

The new agreement will provide long-term stability for NICA and help secure the future of circus arts in Australia, according to Collarts Chief Executive Officer Sam Jacob, who adds that NICA has found its forever home at one of Australia’s best creative arts schools.

‘We’re thrilled to be able to provide NICA students and staff with certainty around their future, and to bring the magic of circus arts into the Collarts family,’ they say.

‘While other universities focus on different priorities, we’re investing in the creative industries, launching world-first courses and nurturing emerging designers, artists and performers. We know creativity is vital to a flourishing economy and a catalyst for social progress and environmental stewardship.

‘This new partnership brings exciting opportunities for students and staff to collaborate at every level. None of us can think of a better place for NICA to call home,’ Jacob concludes.

A welcome return to circus stability

News of NICA’s new partnership with Collarts – which already offers accredited training in acting, comedy, stage management, and writing and directing for performance through its School of Performing Arts, as well as courses in design, communication and other fields – is being welcomed by the Australian circus sector.

‘I am happy and relieved to hear that NICA has found a new partner in Collarts, ending a very difficult period with Swinburne University,’ says Richard Hull, Chief Executive Officer of Australia’s national youth circus school the Flying Fruit Fly Circus.

‘NICA is a valued member of ARTS8 [the eight elite arts training organisations funded by the Federal Government] and the only organisation in Australia that offers a Bachelor of Circus Arts and, as such, makes an important contribution to a healthy, thriving circus sector.

‘Collarts feels like a perfect fit and I’m delighted for the students and staff,’ Hull tells ArtsHub.

Swinburne’s decision to put the Bachelor course on hold in 2023 has had a significant impact on young Australian circus artists, Hull adds.

‘Our graduates have increasingly turned to international schools for further tertiary training, particularly Montreal and Quebec, but also Europe, and I hope that NICA firing again on all cylinders will put Melbourne back on their radar. We will certainly encourage that,’ he says.

The announcement of NICA’s new partnership with Collarts has also been welcomed by Sophia Laidlaw, a graduate of NICA’s 2023 Certificate IV in Circus Arts.

‘I’m very excited and relieved,’ Laidlaw says. ‘Collarts seems like a great fit and I’m thrilled that after over a year of uncertainty, NICA’s future is finally secure with a new parent body. I’ll certainly be auditioning for the 2025 Bachelor program this September!’

Quick turnaround for 2025 student intake

Prospective students wishing to study the Bachelor of Circus Arts at NICA in 2025 must submit an audition application by Friday 23 August 2024.

National auditions will be held at NICA’s headquarters in Prahran, Melbourne on 23-24 September and 25-26 September. Those unable to travel can submit video auditions.

NICA also offers a one-year Certificate IV in Circus Arts for those seeking a springboard into the industry or who are looking to enhance the skills required for the Bachelor degree.

Visit NICA for course and audition details and entry requirement information.