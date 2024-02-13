Circus venue devastated by fire

On Tuesday 23 January, the Brisbane Circus Centre caught fire. Barely a year after opening, the circus venue was the new, custom space for the 30-year-old not-for-profit organisation. The fire is a substantial setback for the organisation’s strategy in the coming years.

The fire broke out on the second day of term for the company’s busy teaching calendar. No one was hurt, but the damage is extensive. ‘A lot of gear was on the floor,’ Artistic Director and CEO Robert Kronk tells ArtsHub. ‘All that is now gone, and most of our apparatuses need to be replaced.’

A crowd-funding campaign has received a generous number of donations, including from Flipside’s international community. The campaign reached its initial goal, but the company will need more funds to finance substantial operational costs as it plans for the future.

‘It’s very humbling,’ says Kronk, ‘and it’s still very raw. Watching the fire was gutting. We have just been trying to recover from COVID, and our new building had finally opened. The fundraising campaign told us that [the staff] were not alone. The community was with us. It’s been financially massive. It’s kept us afloat. At a time when we needed a hug, the community stepped up.’

The final report from the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service is still coming, but the fire allegedly began when a sub-tenant of the building was conducting some welding on the exterior of the building. Fortunately, the building has no structural damage, but the smoke and heat damage is extensive. The centre requires extensive refurbishment.

It puts Flipside Circus in a precarious position. Just a month after receiving four-year organisational funding from Creative Australia based upon the notion of a fixed and dedicated venue, the company’s medium-term economic future is volatile.

But Flipside is resilient. ‘The fire happened on a Tuesday,’ he says, ‘and we were running classes again on the Thursday. That’s a credit to our team.’

Flipside has found temporary venue space in Brisbane Powerhouse and Northshore. Kronk says their support has been invaluable. Flipside’s ability to continue teaching has preserved one of its primary income streams.

Thirty years of resilient circus venues

Flipside has trained over one million people in circus arts since 1994. These days, its program is spread across services that encompass regional and remote touring, students of all abilities, providing space for artists and professional performance opportunities. Across its programs, it will typically see 35,000 participants every year.

It’s impressive growth for a company that began with just a few artists and families running workshops out of a park in Brisbane’s West End. The ensuing 30 years would see it in venues across Brisbane’s suburbs, including the Brisbane Powerhouse and pop-up spaces in Hamilton.

Jim Davies has been a “Flipside parent” for 14 years, chaperoning his four daughters to Flipside classes from the age of four through to senior performance troupes. ‘We’re there about four days a week,’ he laughs.

Davies says the new venue was an important milestone for Flipside and a massive boost to the company’s stability. ‘Before that, a lot of the training was done in temporary tents outdoors,’ he tells ArtsHub. ‘It was pretty grim. If there was rain or too much wind, the aerial classes weren’t available.’

After the fire, classes have resumed at Northshore and the Brisbane Powerhouse. Other services that were housed in the Circus Centre will take more time to recover. ‘At the time of the fire,’ Kronk says, ‘we had two artist-in-residency programs, a show in rehearsal and our social programs for all abilities.’ Temporary solutions to those programs are still in the works.

Flipside was set to teach hundreds of students in its brand new circus venue, before it was almost destroyed by fire. Image: Supplied.

The community set to rescue the circus venue under threat

When Kronk is asked about the experience of watching the fundraising campaign, he struggles to find words. He is clearly moved by Flipside’s legacy. For community members like Davies, the community’s fundraising is not surprising.

‘It touches so many people,’ he says. ‘And everyone comes back. You’ll go to a function, and there’ll be a performer there who you remember from when they were small, who’s come back to say “hello”. It’s a great place for families.’

Davies credits Flipside for empowering his four daughters with great confidence and high values of teamwork and fitness. ‘The great thing about circus,’ he says, ‘is that there’s something for everyone. It’s not like football, where you’re either good or not. You have an opportunity in circus to find what you’re good at and work at it.’

‘It’ll be a difficult recovery,’ admits Kronk, but he is confident of a strong return to all services. ‘We will need everyone to come back and join us!’

Davies implores everyone in his community and beyond to assist Flipside. ‘They’ll need help, and they still plan to do a lot of work out west this year. I’d encourage everyone to help them. There’s no downside to Flipside.’

The campaign is ongoing.