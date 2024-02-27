International views on Australian circus

As Berlin-based producer and performing arts agency director Wolfgang Hoffmann reflects on his 20-plus years of touring challenging, contemporary theatrical formats to festival audiences worldwide, his thoughtful composure reveals a person with a steady hand on the wheel, who is steering his performing arts talents to their next destinations.

Hoffmann’s equanimity is no doubt a key part of his success in directing his own touring agency (Aurora Nova) for more than two decades – a venture he set up in 2001 to take exciting new European theatre and dance works to prominent festivals, and forge a presence for this boundary-pushing style of work within these mainstream programs.

Hoffmann is currently visiting Australia to attend this year’s APAM performing arts market, and his passion for supporting new works that seek to challenge audiences as much as they entertain them remains undiminished.



As he reveals to ArtsHub, his work with Australian circus companies helps him extend that invitation to audiences, to welcome them in to boundary-pushing, exciting contemporary performance.

Why is Australian circus cutting through internationally?

Of the 46 tour-ready international productions Hoffmann currently has on his books, almost a quarter of them are Australian circus works. This is an impressive proportion given Hoffmann’s strong international standing, and the large range of quality works he could choose from places closer to his base in Berlin. But the producer’s inclination towards Australian circus – he has recent productions by Gravity & Other Myths and Circa in his stable – is influenced by some unique qualities he sees in these Australian companies and their work.

Aurora Nova agency director Wolfgang Hoffmann. Image: Supplied.



The first of these distinctive features he mentions relates to what he sees as Australian circus companies’ “non-hierarchical” approach.



‘While you don’t want to generalise too much, because there are always exceptions, I think the kind of circus work Australian companies are making, and the fact that they are fairly young companies, means there is not a sense of entitlement that can happen when you are working with companies in more established art forms.

‘The artists are less inclined to say, “this is not my responsibility”,’ he adds. ‘There is an absolute wish to please [venues and presenters] and they have a real “problems are there to be solved” attitude.’

Hoffmann also regards Australian circus performers as being at the top of their game physically, while artistically, their work can lean on some of circus’ more traditional elements.



‘I see an incredible amount of highly skilled and fearless acrobats in Australia,’ he says. ‘But for the most part, Australian circus is still quite traditional with its focus on tricks, numbers and short attention span entertainment.

‘It is probably due to a lack of access to funding and in exposure to international work that Australian acrobats generally don’t have the same artistic framework that contemporary dancers have.

‘On the upside, this has allowed incredible companies like Circa and Gravity & Other Myths to develop and thrive, and invigorate the international scene with shows that are highly artistic and yet still fully accessible to the general public.’

‘New circus’ revealing new layers

While Hoffmann’s assessment of the Australian circus scene reveals the current Australian style to be more traditional than some international proponents, he is also interested in how Australian artists are exploring what he describes as “new circus” forms.



‘While traditional circus generally wants to astound the audience with superhuman feats of acrobatics coupled with showmanship, one aspect in new circus work is showing vulnerability and exposing the effect on the bodies, to give the audience a more visceral experience,’ he explains. ‘For example, in one of Gravity & Other Myths’ early works there is a scene that is essentially a backflip competition to music, where the last performer standing gets a big round of applause.



‘But then the very next scene is about who can hold their breath for the longest time, so of course the backflip competition winner is the first one to exhale, because their heart is still beating so fast, which exposes the normally hidden effort of the acrobatic feats to the audience in a playful way.’

A scene from ‘The Pulse’ by Gravity and Other Myths, 2021. Photo: Carnival Cinema.

For Hoffmann, these kinds of devices within contemporary circus are useful to his aims to continue to push the envelope with audiences, while keeping them hungry for more.



‘I don’t want to present work for specialist audiences, where some people feel too intimidated to attend,’ he says.

‘Circus has an easy appeal where people have a certain expectation of what they will get, and when they are in the theatre watching the show, they can have that expectation met, but [with new circus work] they also get something deeper, which will surprise them.



‘That’s really the kind of work I’m most passionate about and I’m always hungry to find new expressions for that,’ he concludes.