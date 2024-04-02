News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Comedy review: Circus Oz: Smash It! Arts Centre Melbourne

This new Circus Oz production is as lively as ever, but a pared down version of previous shows.
2 Apr 2024
Thuy On

Performing Arts

‘As with any circus show, expect familiar acts: from trapeze to balancing, to aerial and tightrope…’ Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

The Circus Oz Troupe usually play in bigger surrounds but for this iteration they are performing in the small space of Fairfax Studio in Arts Centre Melbourne and so it’s a necessarily more stripped back affair. The seven performers of varying ages (always a delight to encounter in any performance capacity) are well supported by a live band of three who are set up in the background, and elevated on a platform, always in view. Their raucous multi-instrumental music provides the backbone and heartbeat of the show.

As with any circus show, expect familiar acts: from trapeze to balancing, to aerial and tightrope – and the team acquit themselves to an excellent standard. They are dressed in either blue and white tracksuits or nude-coloured body suits, and the action is mostly fast and furious.

However, the dramaturgy in Smash It! feels muddy. There are too many competing ideas running through the show. It starts off with rubber duckies and ping pong balls (with audience participation required) so one expects a carnival theme to dominate, but then there are splinters into political themes of colonisation and restitution, with the performers being statues that are duly knocked off their pedestals.

Read: Book review: Cool Water, Myfanwy Jones

A large dumpster bin is also used as a prop but that doesn’t seem to fit in anywhere with the rest of the act. Overall, this production seems a bitsy, tangential offering that may showcase the performers and their strength, endurance and agility, yet does not satisfactorily adhere to any thematic coherence.

Circus Oz: Smash It! will be performing at Arts Centre Melbourne until 21 April 2024 as part of the MICF.

Thuy On

Thuy On is Reviews Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the books editor of The Big issue for 8 years. Her debut, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was released by University of Western Australia Publishing (UWAP). Her second collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Her third book, Essence, will be published in 2025. Twitter: @thuy_on Instagram: poemsbythuy

Related News

Visual Arts Reviews Writing and Publishing News Film Digital Television Theatre All Arts Features
More
A white woman with short blonde hair poses dramatically before a gold lame screen. Her hands are behind her head, her face is turned to the right, and she is singing or screaming with joy. She wears a white shirt under a black suit, and her midriff and a hint of her black bra are visible.
Features

Community, celebration and stars: Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2024

Artistic Director Virgina Gay describes the tone of her inaugural Adelaide Cabaret Festival and enthuses about some of the program…

Richard Watts
Reviews

Comedy review: Rachel Rayner, Science Explainer: Atomically Correct, Double Tree by Hilton, MICF

If you want to learn some science and enjoy some language-based laughs at the same time, this is the show…

Kim Hitchcock
First Nations woman in red dress standing in gallery space with Torres Strait Island art. Gail Mabo.
Q&A

In conversation: Gail Mabo on curating and legacy

Dancer cum choreographer cum artist, Gail Mabo turns her hand to curating as a way to share culture.

Gina Fairley
Image is an armless bust with a microphone for a head and a full pink bra.
Reviews

Comedy review: Raise the Bra, Queen Victoria Women's Centre, MICF

Graphic humour laced with tales of lived experience.

Dorcas Maphakela
Alice and Liam Horror Flick. Image is a photo of a man dressed as Count Dracula grabbing a young smiling woman around the neck, altered to look like an illustration.
Reviews

Comedy review: Alice and Liam Horror Flick, The Butterfly Club, MICF

A variety sketch show that riffed on all things horror.

Kate Mulqueen
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login