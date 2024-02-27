More companies celebrate significant anniversaries in 2024

Across the nation, 2024 is already proving a significant year for a number of companies that are marking their longevity and commemorating special anniversaries throughout the year.

Here, we continue our rolling coverage of landmark celebrations being held in 2024 with companies such as Circa and Legs on the Wall.

Circa turns 20

Brisbane-based contemporary circus company Circa staged its first performance – with just three acrobats – on 31 March 2004. The company’s origins extend back even further, having previously been known as Rock n Roll Circus (established in 1987), but a change of name in 2004, coupled with a bold change in artistic leadership, set Circa on a trailblazing new path.

This year Circa celebrates its 20th anniversary, but there’s no sign of the company resting on its laurels. In 2024, Circa will deliver 361 performances in 20 different countries and 97 cities and towns. Australian highlights include the World Premiere of Dido and Aeneas, a new collaboration with Opera Queensland following January’s critically acclaimed Sydney Festival season of Orpheus and Eurydice, the Queensland premiere of What Will Have Been at Queensland Performing Arts Centre, and a Victorian and West Australian regional tour of Humans 2.0. – with performances of the work taking place consecutively in regional France and Belgium.

Also in Victoria, Arts Centre Melbourne has invited Circa to be represented in the Australian Performing Arts Collection, a collection that preserves and celebrates the rich history of Australia’s performing arts practitioners and companies.

Circa Artistic Director Yaron Lifschitz said: ‘For the past two decades, I have risen each morning and thought I am the luckiest person in the world. I lead a company, Circa, that I love, doing work that I love with great people. Twenty years ago, building on the stubbornly hard work of the previous 17 years of Rock n Roll Circus, I changed the name of and cemented a new direction for the company: Circa. It was contemporary, uncompromising, elusive and strange. Much misunderstood, heavily doubted and somewhat under loved, it was a perfect platform for voyaging into the unknown. Circus that moves the heart, the mind and soul, the company was dedicated to reimagining the future of circus.

‘It is my life’s creative work, and I am immensely proud of the shows we have created, the artists we have helped develop, and the emotional and intellectual contributions we have made to what is possible in circus. I often reflect on what I’m still doing here, and I recall Anne Carson’s line that “existence will not stop until it gets to beauty”. For me the beauty of circus is its ability to present powerful truths and ephemeral states with the thrill of the embodied – it contains within it the charge of true revelation. Circa will not stop because such beauty is as rare as it is inexhaustible, and I look forward to the next decades of hunting it.’

Legs on the Wall turns 40

In 1984, a group of Sydney street performers, united by their shared passion for physical storytelling, gave birth to what would become the renowned physical theatre company Legs On The Wall. This year, the company celebrates its 40th anniversary, a milestone that not only commemorates four decades of innovative performance, but also heralds a year filled with numerous ambitious projects – culminating with a special gala event in November that promises to be a showcase of the company’s legacy and vision.

Before then, however, Legs on the Wall will be staging a number of performances in the coming months, including a Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade float with the theme ‘Our Future is PHYSICAL’ (Saturday 2 March) and symbolising the company’s history of socially-conscious storytelling and daring physical artistry; the Biennale of Sydney’s opening night at White Bay Power Station (8 March) with Legs On The Wall performing amid live music, installations and roving performances; and performances of new and reimagined commissions, delving into stories and futures through their unique lens of physical theatre at the White Bay Power Station, as part of the EDGE Inner West Festival (Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 April).

A European tour of Thaw, Legs on the Wall’s acclaimed and poignant commentary on the climate crisis, will tour to Europe later in the year.

Wit Incorporated celebrates 10 years

Melbourne independent theatre company Wit Incorporated is celebrating a decade of storytelling, working with hundreds of artists, offering discounted drama classes for local kids, managing festivals and presenting workshops for artists this year.

The company, which champions diverse and engaging work that inspires artists and audiences alike, exists to forge strong artistic connections in Melbourne’s western suburbs by sharing stories that are culturally rich and representative of humankind as a whole.

To celebrate its 10-year anniversary, Wit Incorporated is staging a cabaret fundraiser on Friday 9 March at its Footscray home, the Bluestone Church Arts Space. Entry is by donation.