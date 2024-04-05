News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Comedy review: Reuben Kaye, Apocalipstik, The Malthouse, MICF 2024

A force of deliciously bent nature, Kaye delivers again.
5 Apr 2024
Madeleine Swain
Reuben Kaye. Man with huge open mouthed lipsticked smile and extravagant eyelashes is under a striated spotlight.

Comedy

Image: Supplied.

Share Icon

It seems almost impossible to give Reuben Kaye anything but a five-star review these days. His star power is so complete and immense that, by the sheer force of his personality, you simply can’t take your eyes off him. And that spellbinding presence can sometimes overshadow your appreciation of the depth of the writing and his skill at execution. Or the expertly calibrated time allotted to both the songs and the spiel.

It’s not clear whether he has a prodigious memory for lines or is simply able to improvise with the sort of articulation and perfect sentence construction not seen in Melbourne outside of the extraordinary eloquence of an Evening With Stephen Fry performance. Only Kaye does it with a much, much filthier mouth, of course.

As the title suggests, Apocalipstik is inspired by the doom and gloom surrounding us, but also focuses on the life story of Kaye’s uncle, Helmut, a fascinating character from East Germany, who wanted to escape, but… oh look we’ll let Kaye tell it. He’s the only performer in town who could possibly do it justice.

Read: Comedy review: Catherine Bohart, Again, With Feelings, The Westin Three, MICF

Tickets: $54.90-$59.90

Reuben Kaye, Apocalipstik will be performed at Merlyn Theatre at the Malthouse until 21 April 2024 as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF 2024).

Madeleine Swain

Madeleine Swain is ArtsHub’s managing editor. Originally from England where she trained as an actor, she has over 25 years’ experience as a writer, editor and film reviewer in print, television, radio and online. She is also currently Vice Chair of JOY Media.

Related News

Visual Arts Reviews Writing and Publishing News Film Digital Television Theatre All Arts Features
More
Reviews

Comedy review: Kirsty Mann: Skeletons, The Malthouse, MICF 2024

Comedy from a genuinely kind person...

Amy Loughlin
Hannah Gadsby. Image is a woman with short hair and a black jumper with a big green image of an open mouthed ghost on the front. She is holding a microphone and smiling.
Reviews

Comedy review: Hannah Gadsby: Woof!, Arts Centre Melbourne, MICF 2024

The star of global hit show 'Nanette' makes a welcome return to the stage.

Thuy On
A colourful pink and yellow striped background behind three headshots: on the left a woman with dark wavy hair, in the middle a man doing a 'Home Alone' face holding his cheeks and on the right a curly headed man. Melbourne International Comedy Festival. MICF 2024
Reviews

Comedy review: New Order, Powder Room, Town Hall, MICF 2024

A trio of UK-based comedians – Josh Jones, Celya Ab and Dan Tiernan.

Madeleine Swain
microphone with colourful painting in background. Arts news.
News

This week's arts news and trending topics

We break it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.

Gina Fairley
James and the Giant Peach. A man dressed in boy's shorts and shirt has two people either side turned towards him and putting their hands on him, they are dressed as insects. They are all on a stage with a big orangey red backdrop and a couple of chairs, which could be representing the inside of a peach.
Reviews

Theatre review: James and the Giant Peach, QPAC

A visually splendid production that would have benefited from greater attention to the narrative.     

Suzannah Conway
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login